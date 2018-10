Buster Skrine | Defensive Back | #41 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (29) / 4/26/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 185 College: Chattanooga Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (137) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a four-year, $25 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus and each of Skrine's first two base salaries. 2018: $6 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jets CB Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Week 6 against the Colts. Fellow starting CB Trumaine Johnson (quad) is doubtful, so neither is expected to play against Andrew Luck. Skrine, the Jets' slot corner, will be replaced by rookie Parry Nickerson. Chester Rogers is a solid WR3 play.

Jets slot CB Buster Skrine's concussion is his fourth in three years. Coach Todd Bowles admitted the obvious when he called it "concerning." Skrine could be looking at a trip to injured reserve. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter

Jets CB Buster Skrine is done for the day in Week 5 with a head injury. It's presumably a concussion. Skrine has suffered seemingly countless concussions over the past few years. We wouldn't expect him back anytime soon.