Richard Sherman | Defensive Back | #25 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (28) / 3/30/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195 College: Stanford Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (154) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2014: Signed a five-year, $58.789 million contract. The deal contains $40 million guaranteed -- a $10 million signing bonus, each of Sherman's first three base salaries, and $5 million of his 2017 salary. 2016: $12.569 million, 2017: $11.431 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: Free Agent

Speaking Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Richard Sherman played through a "significant" MCL injury in the second half of the season. Carroll said the injury "weighed on" Sherman mentally. Carroll might have been trying to explain away a season that was solid, but not quite up to Sherman's recent standards. Sherman's knee never showed up on the injury report, so the boundary-pushing Seahawks could be hearing from the league. Two months shy of his 29th birthday, Sherman has played through a number of injuries in recent years, but never missed a game. He should have at least one more elite season left in the tank. Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter

Richard Sherman got into a shouting match with OC Darrell Bevell in the third quarter of Thursday night's win over the Rams because the Seahawks called a pass play from the one-yard line. "I'm upset about us throwing from the 1," Sherman said. "I'd rather do what most teams would do, making a conscientious decision to run the ball." Calling out coaches through the media is never going to sit well, especially after a 21-point win, but this isn't the first time Sherman has thrown a sideline tantrum this season. After the game, coach Pete Carroll tried talking with Sherman in the locker room but it allegedly didn't go very well. It's fair to wonder if the Seahawks could be getting tired of Sherman's antics. He has two years left on his contract. Source: ESPN.com

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday. The Seahawks were probably just giving him a breather but it's something to watch for throughout the week. Sherman is tied for fourth in the league with four interceptions. Source: John Boyle on Twitter