Richard Sherman | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (154) / SEA
Speaking Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Richard Sherman played through a "significant" MCL injury in the second half of the season.
Carroll said the injury "weighed on" Sherman mentally. Carroll might have been trying to explain away a season that was solid, but not quite up to Sherman's recent standards. Sherman's knee never showed up on the injury report, so the boundary-pushing Seahawks could be hearing from the league. Two months shy of his 29th birthday, Sherman has played through a number of injuries in recent years, but never missed a game. He should have at least one more elite season left in the tank. Jan 16 - 1:21 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA163820580.00.043701001300060
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA16478550.00.044500011700000
2012SEA165210621.01616.085711022400000
2013SEA163811490.00.08125100016000-60
2014SEA164512570.00.04810001800000
2015SEA163317500.00.0230000014000640
2016SEA163820580.00.043701001300060
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF2020.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@NYJ3250.00.0260000200000
6Oct 16ATL2240.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23@ARZ3030.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@NO5380.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF1450.00.01310000100000
10Nov 13@NE3470.00.0000100000000
11Nov 20PHI2240.00.0100000200000
12Nov 27@TB2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4CAR1010.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@GB2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR2020.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24ARZ4150.00.0000000200000
17Jan 1@SF2020.00.0000000000060

