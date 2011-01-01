Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Malcolm Lewis
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Drew Morgan
(WR)
Brandon Radcliff
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Daniel Kilgore | Center | #67
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/18/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 308
College:
Appalachian State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (163) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/14/2018: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. Deal includes $7 million in guarantees.
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins acquired C Daniel Kilgore from the 49ers.
The teams are swapping seventh-round picks as "compensation." The 49ers just signed Kilgore to a three-year extension in February, but their signing of Weston Richburg made him expendable. For the Dolphins, Kilgore will slide in as the immediate replacement for Mike Pouncey. A longtime reserve who became a full-time starter in 2016, Kilgore has never been a Pro Football Focus star. He's cheap and will gobble up snaps for the rebuilding Dolphins.
Mar 15 - 1:42 PM
49ers C Daniel Kilgore's new deal includes $7 million in guarantees.
The three-year deal is worth "nearly $12 million" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is a good contract for an at best solid player. Kilgore is now under contract through his age-33 season.
Feb 15 - 9:19 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
49ers re-signed C Daniel Kilgore to a three-year contract.
This was one of the 49ers' top priorities after re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Kilgore held his own in his first year as a 16-game starter, grading out as a top-20 run blocking center at PFF. The 49ers value Kilgore's leadership and veteran presence in the middle of their line. Kilgore's new deal locks him up through his age-33 season.
Feb 14 - 4:32 PM
Source:
Eric Branch on Twitter
The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows reports the 49ers have discussed an extension with impending free agent C Daniel Kilgore.
The 49ers locked up Jimmy Garoppolo and DE Cassius Marsh last week, but they still have work to do before free agency opens with Kilgore apparently near the top of the list. The center held his own over 16 starts in 2017.
Feb 12 - 11:47 AM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
Dolphins acquire C Kilgore to replace Pouncey
Mar 15 - 1:42 PM
Daniel Kilgore gets $7 million in guarantees
Feb 15 - 9:19 AM
49ers give Daniel Kilgore three-year deal
Feb 14 - 4:32 PM
49ers discussing extension with C Kilgore
Feb 12 - 11:47 AM
More Daniel Kilgore Player News
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
SF
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
7
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Ryan Tannehill has agreed to a restructured contract.
$16.7 million of Tannehill's $17.475 million base salary has been converted to a "signing bonus" that will be pro-rated over the final three years of his contract. It's a classic cap maneuver, one that teams come to regret if they do it too many times.
Mar 14
2
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Senorise Perry
3
Brandon Radcliff
GLB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Senorise Perry
3RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Senorise Perry
WR1
1
DeVante Parker
2
Albert Wilson
3
Jakeem Grant
4
Drew Morgan
5
Malcolm Lewis
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
Danny Amendola
3
Leonte Carroo
4
Rashawn Scott
5
Isaiah Ford
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
MarQueis Gray
2
AJ Derby
I.L.
Dolphins claimed TE AJ Derby off waivers from the Broncos.
Rashawn Scott was waived in the corresponding roster move. A shoulder injury sidelined Derby earlier this month, but he must be trending toward full health if Miami was willing to use a waiver claim on him. He gives the Fins some depth behind starter Julius Thomas.
Nov 29
3
Thomas Duarte
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Zach Sterup
LG
1
Ted Larsen
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Jesse Davis
3
Isaac Asiata
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Eric Smith
3
Sean Hickey
