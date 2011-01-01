Player Page

Weather | Roster

Daniel Kilgore | Center | #67

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 308
College: Appalachian State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (163) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins acquired C Daniel Kilgore from the 49ers.
The teams are swapping seventh-round picks as "compensation." The 49ers just signed Kilgore to a three-year extension in February, but their signing of Weston Richburg made him expendable. For the Dolphins, Kilgore will slide in as the immediate replacement for Mike Pouncey. A longtime reserve who became a full-time starter in 2016, Kilgore has never been a Pro Football Focus star. He's cheap and will gobble up snaps for the rebuilding Dolphins. Mar 15 - 1:42 PM
More Daniel Kilgore Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SF 10000.00.0000000000000
2012SF 160000.00.0000000000000
2013SF 160000.00.0000000000000
2014SF 72130.00.0000000000000
2015SF 50000.00.0000000000000
2016SF 131010.00.0000000000000
2017SF 161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Brandon Doughty
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Senorise Perry
3Brandon Radcliff
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Senorise Perry
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Senorise Perry
WR11DeVante Parker
2Albert Wilson
3Jakeem Grant
4Drew Morgan
5Malcolm Lewis
WR21Kenny Stills
2Danny Amendola
3Leonte Carroo
4Rashawn Scott
5Isaiah Ford
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1MarQueis Gray
2AJ Derby
3Thomas Duarte
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Zach Sterup
LG1Ted Larsen
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Jake Brendel
RG1Josh Sitton
2Jesse Davis
3Isaac Asiata
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Eric Smith
3Sean Hickey
 

 