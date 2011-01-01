Daniel Kilgore | Center | #67 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (30) / 12/18/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 308 College: Appalachian State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (163) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2/14/2018: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. Deal includes $7 million in guarantees. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins acquired C Daniel Kilgore from the 49ers. The teams are swapping seventh-round picks as "compensation." The 49ers just signed Kilgore to a three-year extension in February, but their signing of Weston Richburg made him expendable. For the Dolphins, Kilgore will slide in as the immediate replacement for Mike Pouncey. A longtime reserve who became a full-time starter in 2016, Kilgore has never been a Pro Football Focus star. He's cheap and will gobble up snaps for the rebuilding Dolphins.

49ers C Daniel Kilgore's new deal includes $7 million in guarantees. The three-year deal is worth "nearly $12 million" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is a good contract for an at best solid player. Kilgore is now under contract through his age-33 season. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

49ers re-signed C Daniel Kilgore to a three-year contract. This was one of the 49ers' top priorities after re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Kilgore held his own in his first year as a 16-game starter, grading out as a top-20 run blocking center at PFF. The 49ers value Kilgore's leadership and veteran presence in the middle of their line. Kilgore's new deal locks him up through his age-33 season. Source: Eric Branch on Twitter