Pernell McPhee | Linebacker | #92

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/17/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 273
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (165) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Bears OLB Pernell McPhee (PUP) is dealing with a right knee issue after his left knee troubled him for most of 2016.
Coach John Fox said an "irregularity" was detected during McPhee's camp physical, and that he didn't even attempt the conditioning test. This being the Bears, they haven't publicly placed a timeline on his return. McPhee has been plagued by knee issues since signing with the Bears in 2015. He played just 273 snaps last season. Jul 27 - 1:24 PM
Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011BAL16167236.0315.2000101200000
2012BAL12183211.5128.0000000000000
2013BAL16137202.0136.5000001100000
2014BAL161710277.5506.7000001400000
2015CHI144211536.0416.81130001300000
2016CHI9133164.0348.5000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 20@GB0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31MIN1011.033.0000001000000
10Nov 13@TB2021.01515.0000000000000
11Nov 20@NYG1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27TEN3140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4SF0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@DET0220.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18GB3032.0168.0000000000000
16Dec 24WAS3030.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
2Freddie Stevenson
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Rueben Randle
5Tanner Gentry
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
5Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
3Dieugot Joseph
4Mitchell Kirsch
K1Connor Barth
2Andy Phillips
 

 