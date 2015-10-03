Pernell McPhee | Linebacker | #92 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (28) / 12/17/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 273 College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (165) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract. The deal contains $15.5 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. McPhee is eligible for an annual $175,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.95 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2018: $7.2 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: $7.625 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears OLB Pernell McPhee (PUP) is dealing with a right knee issue after his left knee troubled him for most of 2016. Coach John Fox said an "irregularity" was detected during McPhee's camp physical, and that he didn't even attempt the conditioning test. This being the Bears, they haven't publicly placed a timeline on his return. McPhee has been plagued by knee issues since signing with the Bears in 2015. He played just 273 snaps last season. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

Bears placed OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) on the active/PUP list. McPhee dealt with knee issues in his first two seasons in Chicago as well. The Bears defense took big steps forward last season, and having a healthy McPhee should continue that progression. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears OLB Pernell McPhee says he's lost 25 pounds since last offseason. Plagued by knee issues his first two years in Chicago, McPhee must be hoping less heft means less wear and tear. McPhee is listed at 273. He turned 28 in December. A healthy McPhee would be a big development for the Bears' front seven. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter