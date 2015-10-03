Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Andy Phillips
(K)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Pernell McPhee | Linebacker | #92
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/17/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 273
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (165) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract. The deal contains $15.5 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. McPhee is eligible for an annual $175,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.95 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2018: $7.2 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2019: $7.625 million (+ $200,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears OLB Pernell McPhee (PUP) is dealing with a right knee issue after his left knee troubled him for most of 2016.
Coach John Fox said an "irregularity" was detected during McPhee's camp physical, and that he didn't even attempt the conditioning test. This being the Bears, they haven't publicly placed a timeline on his return. McPhee has been plagued by knee issues since signing with the Bears in 2015. He played just 273 snaps last season.
Jul 27 - 1:24 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Bears placed OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) on the active/PUP list.
McPhee dealt with knee issues in his first two seasons in Chicago as well. The Bears defense took big steps forward last season, and having a healthy McPhee should continue that progression.
Jul 27 - 9:59 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Bears OLB Pernell McPhee says he's lost 25 pounds since last offseason.
Plagued by knee issues his first two years in Chicago, McPhee must be hoping less heft means less wear and tear. McPhee is listed at 273. He turned 28 in December. A healthy McPhee would be a big development for the Bears' front seven. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery.
Apr 4 - 1:36 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Bears OLB Pernell McPhee underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder after the season.
The good news is the problem was not with his troublesome knee, but it is yet another injury for a player who has struggled to stay on the field since joining the Bears in 2015. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs expects him to be ready for training camp, but the Bears will likely take it slow. Chicago has the makings of a dominant front seven, but they need McPhee to stay healthy.
Mar 23 - 9:40 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Pernell McPhee dealing with right knee issue
Jul 27 - 1:24 PM
OLB Pernell McPhee placed on PUP list
Jul 27 - 9:59 AM
Pernell McPhee says he's down 25 pounds
Apr 4 - 1:36 PM
Pernell McPhee underwent shoulder surgery
Mar 23 - 9:40 AM
More Pernell McPhee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
BAL
16
16
7
23
6.0
31
5.2
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
12
18
3
21
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
16
13
7
20
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
17
10
27
7.5
50
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
14
42
11
53
6.0
41
6.8
1
13
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
9
13
3
16
4.0
34
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Pernell McPhee's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Pernell McPhee's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Pernell McPhee's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Pernell McPhee's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
7
Oct 20
@GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
1
0
1
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
2
0
2
1.0
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
TEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@DET
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
3
0
3
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
WAS
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
Sidelined
The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer reports Jeremy Langford has struggled with his recovery from offseason ankle surgery.
A high-ankle sprain in Week 3 torpedoed Langford's 2016, and the injury required surgery after the season. His rehab is apparently going slowly, and Wiederer questions how early in camp he will be able to get on the field. With Benny Cunningham and fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen added to complement clear starter Jordan Howard, Langford may need a strong camp just to keep his job, so he needs to get healthy as soon as possible.
Jul 18
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Mike Burton
2
Freddie Stevenson
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Josh Bellamy
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
2
Kendall Wright
3
Victor Cruz
4
Rueben Randle
5
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Zach Miller
2
Dion Sims
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
5
Ben Braunecker
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Kyle Long
2
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
3
Dieugot Joseph
4
Mitchell Kirsch
K
1
Connor Barth
2
Andy Phillips
