Brandon Fusco | Guard | #63

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 306
College: Slippery Rock
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (172) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Vikings released RG Brandon Fusco.
The move saves Minnesota $3.2 million in cap space. Fusco's release was inevitable after flopping in his return to right guard this past season. He earned PFF's No. 62 grade out of 77 qualified guards and sat out two of the last three games with a concussion. Fusco had three years left on his deal but none of that money was guaranteed. The Vikings also parted ways with G/T Mike Harris on Friday. Feb 10 - 3:43 PM
Source: Matt Vensel on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN140000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011MIN30000.00.0000000000000
2012MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2013MIN150000.00.0000000000000
2014MIN30000.00.0000000000000
2015MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2016MIN140000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

