Byron Maxwell | Defensive Back | #41

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (173) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Byron Maxwell (ankle) will not play Week 17 against the Patriots.
This is not a surprise considering Maxwell has reportedly not yet been cleared to run. He is at best questionable for the first round of the playoffs. Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett will continue to start with Maxwell sidelined. Dec 29 - 11:22 AM
Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA134310530.00.022900041500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA90110.00.0000000000000
2012SEA9104140.00.0000101300000
2013SEA16235280.00.04601011200000
2014SEA13354390.00.022301001200000
2015PHI145211630.00.022201021000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA4040.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@NE2350.00.0000001000000
3Sep 25CLE5270.00.0000000300000
5Oct 9TEN4040.00.0000001000000
6Oct 16PIT4150.00.0000000400000
7Oct 23BUF1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ3140.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@SD5050.00.01270000200000
11Nov 20@LAR4150.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27SF5160.00.0000001200000
13Dec 4@BAL3030.00.0120001100000
14Dec 11ARZ3030.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 