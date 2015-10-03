Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Byron Maxwell | Defensive Back | #41
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 203
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (173) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a six-year, $63 million contract. The deal contains $25 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus and initial roster bonus of $6.5 million. 2016: $8.5 million, 2017: $10 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $9.75 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2019: $9.5 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2020: $10.5 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Byron Maxwell (ankle) will not play Week 17 against the Patriots.
This is not a surprise considering Maxwell has reportedly not yet been cleared to run. He is at best questionable for the first round of the playoffs. Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett will continue to start with Maxwell sidelined.
Dec 29 - 11:22 AM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
Dolphins LCB Byron Maxwell (ankle) is "highly questionable" for Week 17.
Maxwell hasn't been cleared to run and doesn't look close to practicing. He's going to miss Week 17 but has a chance to return for the playoffs. Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett will continue to start.
Dec 28 - 6:00 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins LCB Byron Maxwell (ankle) is inactive for Week 16 against the Bills.
It's hardly ideal as the Dolphins try to win on the road in Buffalo. Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett are getting the start at quarterback.
Dec 24 - 11:38 AM
Dolphins LCB Byron Maxwell (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 16 against the Bills.
It's an upgrade to Sammy Watkins' matchup, leaving Tony Lippett and rookie Xavien Howard as the Dolphins' starting cornerbacks. Maxwell has had a bounce-back season in Miami after flopping in Philadelphia last season. It sounds like he suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the Jets.
Dec 23 - 2:13 PM
Byron Maxwell (ankle) will not play Week 17
Dec 29 - 11:22 AM
Byron Maxwell unlikely to return in Week 17
Dec 28 - 6:00 PM
Byron Maxwell inactive versus Bills
Dec 24 - 11:38 AM
Dolphins CB Maxwell (ankle) listed doubtful
Dec 23 - 2:13 PM
More Byron Maxwell Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
13
43
10
53
0.0
0
.0
2
29
0
0
0
4
15
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
SEA
9
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
9
10
4
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
23
5
28
0.0
0
.0
4
6
0
1
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
13
35
4
39
0.0
0
.0
2
23
0
1
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
14
52
11
63
0.0
0
.0
2
22
0
1
0
2
10
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
1
27
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Pro Football Talk reports Ryan Tannehill (knee) is now "day-to-day" rather than "week-to-week" after having his cast removed.
Tannehill had been in a stabilizing cast since suffering a Grade II MCL sprain two weeks ago. Tannehill also has a partially torn ACL, which is an injury which will not get better on its own. With Matt Moore playing reasonably well, the Dolphins will have to decide if a less than 100 percent Tannehill gives them a better chance to win in the very near future.
Dec 26
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Questionable
Jaya Ajayi (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Ajayi landed hard on his shoulder late in the thrilling overtime win over the Bills on Christmas Eve. He's said to be battling a sprained AC joint. There's a scenario where Miami can move up to the No. 5 seed this weekend. Ajayi is fully expected to play after putting the team on his back in Week 16.
Dec 28
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
Questionable
DeVante Parker caught 4-of-7 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Parker's big play was a 56-yard touchdown that, frankly, should not have happened. Matt Moore tossed a ball into a scrum of bodies and the Bills proceeded to make the worst "tackling" attempts you will ever see in a football game. Today was the first time in seven games Parker cleared 80 yards. He won't be an intriguing DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.
Dec 24
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
Sidelined
Dolphins C Anthony Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.
Steen has started the last three games in place of Mike Pouncey. He's looking at a multi-week absence, but it's not a huge loss given his struggles. Pouncey might not return until Week 5.
Sep 25
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
