Byron Maxwell | Defensive Back | #41

Sidelined

Pro Football Talk reports Ryan Tannehill (knee) is now "day-to-day" rather than "week-to-week" after having his cast removed.

Tannehill had been in a stabilizing cast since suffering a Grade II MCL sprain two weeks ago. Tannehill also has a partially torn ACL, which is an injury which will not get better on its own. With Matt Moore playing reasonably well, the Dolphins will have to decide if a less than 100 percent Tannehill gives them a better chance to win in the very near future.