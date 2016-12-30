Player Page

Charles Clay | Tight End | #85

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 255
College: Tulsa
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (174) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are "concerned with Charles (Clay's) knee situation."
Clay was signed as a highly paid restricted free agent in 2015, but has had "chronic" knee trouble since. Coach McDermott said they will be cautious with Clay moving forward, and will continue to manage his reps. Battling his knee problems last year, Clay missed several practices and was listed as questionable for most games. The injury will be something to monitor this offseason. May 25 - 11:33 AM
Source: BuffaloNews.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011MIA141623316.614.60300.0.00000000
2012MIA141821215.111.80200.0.00000000
2013MIA166975947.411.016715.92.101023000
2014MIA145860543.210.41300.0.00000000
2015BUF135152840.610.41300.0.00000000
2016BUF155755236.89.70400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL24020.0000.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ5275.4000.0000000
3Sep 25ARZ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@NE5479.4000.0000000
5Oct 9@LAR57314.6000.0000000
6Oct 16SF55210.4000.0000000
7Oct 23@MIA22914.5000.0000000
8Oct 30NE263.0000.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA393.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN5234.6000.0000000
12Nov 27JAC2178.5000.0000000
14Dec 11PIT35217.3100.0000000
15Dec 18CLE77210.3100.0000000
16Dec 24MIA88510.6200.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJ3206.7000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Nathan Peterman
3Cardale Jones
4T.J. Yates
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Walter Powell
4Dezmin Lewis
5Rod Streater
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Kolby Listenbee
5Jeremy Butler
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Michael Ola
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 