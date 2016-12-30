Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) scratched Thurs.
LeMahieu out of Rockies' lineup on Thursday
Bedrosian (groin) ready to face live hitters
Taillon (cancer) throws 35-pitch pen session
Baker confirms Koda Glover as Nats' closer
Bucs activate Gregory Polanco from the DL
McCutchen absent from Pirates lineup Thurs
Albert Pujols out of Angels' lineup Thursday
Royals @ Yanks postponed early due to rain
Pirates' Frazier homers, reaches six times
Chatwood allows one hit in seven innings
Gonzalez goes 3-for-5 with a three-run homer
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charles Clay | Tight End | #85
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 255
College:
Tulsa
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (174) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/17/2015: Signed a five-year, $38 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2017-2019: $4.5 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are "concerned with Charles (Clay's) knee situation."
Clay was signed as a highly paid restricted free agent in 2015, but has had "chronic" knee trouble since. Coach McDermott said they will be cautious with Clay moving forward, and will continue to manage his reps. Battling his knee problems last year, Clay missed several practices and was listed as questionable for most games. The injury will be something to monitor this offseason.
May 25 - 11:33 AM
Source:
BuffaloNews.com
Charles Clay corralled three-of-seven targets for 20 yards Sunday in the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Jets.
Clay’s second year in Buffalo was only marginally better than his first, though he finished strong with four touchdowns over his last four games. He led the Bills with 57 catches but did it while averaging an underwhelming 36.8 yards per game. Clay has proven to be a reliable check-down option for the Bills but he’s merely a TE2 for fantasy purposes.
Jan 1 - 4:54 PM
Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 17 against the Jets.
Clay should be ready to roll after returning to a limited practice on Thursday. He's been on fire lately with four touchdowns over his last three games. Despite his recent success, Clay won't be an appealing steamer with E.J. Manuel under center.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Charles Clay (knee) returned to Bills practice Thursday, getting in a limited session.
Clay has been on a hot streak lately, but it might not carry over with Tyrod Taylor sidelined. He's not a recommended TE1 for Week 17.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:26:00 PM
Bills 'concerned' about Charles Clay's knee
May 25 - 11:33 AM
Charles Clay held to 20 yards in Week 17
Jan 1 - 4:54 PM
Charles Clay (knee) questionable for finale
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Charles Clay back at Bills practice Thursday
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 03:26:00 PM
More Charles Clay Player News
Career Stats
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
MIA
14
16
233
16.6
14.6
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
14
18
212
15.1
11.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
69
759
47.4
11.0
1
6
7
15
.9
2.1
0
1
0
23
0
0
0
2014
MIA
14
58
605
43.2
10.4
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
13
51
528
40.6
10.4
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
15
57
552
36.8
9.7
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Charles Clay's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Charles Clay's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charles Clay's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Charles Clay's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
2
40
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
5
27
5.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
5
47
9.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
5
73
14.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
5
52
10.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
2
6
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
3
9
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
5
23
4.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
3
52
17.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
7
72
10.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
8
85
10.6
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Nathan Peterman
3
Cardale Jones
4
T.J. Yates
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci "has doubts" the Bills are motivated to extend contract-year WR Sammy Watkins, even after the season.
Buffalo declined Watkins' fifth-year team option for 2018 earlier this week, which will set him up for free agency next March. Watkins has yet to play a full season in the NFL, and that's obviously playing a big part in the Bills' long-term plans for him. Carucci gets the sense that even if Watkins stays healthy in 2017, this new regime doesn't feel like one that will commit big money to him. Not turning 24 until next month, Watkins could be the top free agent in next year's class.
May 5
2
Corey Brown
3
Walter Powell
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Rod Streater
WR2
1
Zay Jones
Sidelined
Bills signed second-round WR Zay Jones.
The Bills traded up to nab Jones with the No. 37 overall pick. Jones broke the FBS single-season (158) and career (399) reception records at ECU before tearing up the Combine, turning in a 94th-percentile performance. Jones should be one of the league's most involved rookie receivers thanks to the Bills' lack of depth behind Sammy Watkins. If Watkins' (foot) misses time during the season, Jones would be in the driver's seat to be the Bills' No. 1 target. He could make an immediate impact in PPR leagues.
May 18
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Kolby Listenbee
5
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is questionable for OTAs.
Glenn is still rehabbing from the ankle injury that cost him four games and limited him throughout 2016. It's a surprise given he's had five months to recover, but the Bills don't look overly concerned. Glenn should be fully healthy for Week 1.
May 17
2
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Michael Ola
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
