Aldrick Robinson | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187
College: Southern Methodist
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (178) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
49ers released WR Aldrick Robinson.
Famously nicknamed "Lord" Aldrick by ex-Rotoworlder Adam Levitan, Robinson was a perennial preseason hero in Washington and Atlanta before failing to make this year's final cut in San Francisco. Robinson offers enough deep speed that he could latch on elsewhere, but he's really only had any kind of success with Kyle Shanahan. He got beaten out by Richie James and Kendrick Bourne. Aug 31 - 4:27 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012WAS151123715.821.503114.914.00000000
2013WAS161836522.820.3023-4-.3-1.30000000
2014BAL5161.26.00000.0.00000000
2016ATL162032320.216.21200.0.000027000
2017SF161926016.313.70200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10CAR177.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@SEA00.0000.0000000
3Sep 21LAR22311.5000.0000000
4Oct 1@ARZ35217.3000.0000000
5Oct 8@IND155.0000.0000000
6Oct 15@WAS26633.0100.0000000
7Oct 22DAL11515.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@PHI00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5ARZ2189.0000.0000000
10Nov 12NYG11212.0000.0000000
12Nov 26SEA188.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@CHI00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@HOU22713.5000.0000000
15Dec 17TEN133.0000.0000000
16Dec 24JAC11212.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@LAR11212.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Luke McCown
3Ryan Lindley
4Trevone Boykin
5Phillip Sims
6Josh Freeman
7John Wolford
8Bryan Bennett
9Thad Lewis
10Matt Simms
11Dylan Thompson
12Johnny Manziel
13Aaron Murray
14G.J. Kinne
15Jerrod Johnson
16Charlie Whitehurst
17Brad Kaaya
18Tim Tebow
19Ryan Williams
20Brad Sorensen
21Seth Lobato
22Dan Orlovsky
23Austin Trainor
24Pat Devlin
25Matt Blanchard
26Dan LeFevour
27McLeod Bethel-Thompson
28Austin Allen
29Dane Evans
30Griffin Neal
31Brandon Doughty
32Marquise Williams
33Max Wittek
34Joe Callahan
35Joe Licata
36R.J. Archer
37Sean Renfree
38Stephen Morris
39Zach Mettenberger
40Cody Fajardo
41Shane Carden
42Sefo Liufau
43Tyler Ferguson
44Bart Houston
45David Olson
46Chad Kanoff
47Brogan Roback
48Ryan Nassib
49Trevor Knight
50Jerry Lovelocke
51Chandler Harnish
52Chase Rettig
53Josh Johnson
54Dalton Sturm
55Keith Wenning
56Alek Torgersen
57Christian Hackenberg
58Dalyn Williams
59Eli Jenkins
60Wes Lunt
61Jake Waters
RB1DeMarco Murray
2James Starks
3Joseph Randle
4Terrance West
5Chris Johnson
6Danny Woodhead
7Rashad Jennings
8Joique Bell
9Tim Hightower
10Dominique Williams
11Toby Gerhart
12Kenneth Farrow
13De'Veon Smith
14Khiry Robinson
15Joe Banyard
16LaMichael James
17Karlos Williams
18Alonzo Harris
19Brandon Burks
20Terrell Newby
21Khalfani Muhammad
22John Crockett
23Josh Harris
24Brandon Ross
25Cedric O'Neal
26Bishop Sankey
27Storm Johnson
28Darrin Reaves
29Terron Ward
30Zac Stacy
31Anthony Dixon
32Brandon Wilds
33Darren McFadden
34Jordan Johnson
35Ronnie Hillman
36Bobby Rainey
37Glenn Winston
38LaVance Taylor
39Keshawn Hill
40DuJuan Harris
41Matt Asiata
42Isaiah Pead
43Dan Herron
44B.J. Daniels
45Kenneth Harper
46Jawon Chisholm
47Kelvin Taylor
48Zac Brooks
49Jerome Smith
50Brandon Brown-Dukes
51Jahwan Edwards
52Ross Scheuerman
53Dalton Crossan
54William Stanback
55Darius Victor
56Nick Holley
57Shaun Draughn
58Michael Dyer
59Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Terrance West
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Joseph Randle
5Terrance West
6Rashad Jennings
FB1Jay Prosch
2Henry Hynoski
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8James Casey
9Darrel Young
10Paul Lasike
11Julian Howsare
12Brandon Cottom
13Sam Rogers
14Ryan Mueller
15Joe Don Duncan
16Andrew Bonnet
17Cory Harkey
18Lawrence Thomas
19Glenn Gronkowski
20Juwan Thompson
21Darrin Laufasa
22Will Ratelle
23Soma Vainuku
24Jordan Campbell
25Patrick Skov
26Freddie Stevenson
27Tyler McCloskey
28Joe Bacci
29Dimitri Flowers
30Johnny Stanton
31Devon Johnson
32Quayvon Hicks
33Alstevis Squirewell
34Blake Renaud
35John Conner
36Kiero Small
37J.C. Copeland
38Joey Iosefa
39Zach Boren
40Brad Smelley
41Chris Swain
42Sam Bergen
43Trey Millard
44Nikita Whitlock
45Chris Ezeala
46Tyler Renew
47Sione Houma
48John Robinson-Woodgett
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Dez Bryant
4Eric Decker
5Greg Jennings
6Marques Colston
7Keith Mumphery
8Jerome Simpson
9Marcus Easley
10Braxton Miller
11Ed Eagan
12Kain Colter
13Miles Austin
14Greg Salas
15Jordan Williams
16DeAndre Reaves
17Stevie Johnson
18Douglas McNeil
19Hakeem Nicks
20Arrelious Benn
21Eddie Royal
22Tyler Davis
23Jacoby Ford
24Josh Morgan
25Aldrick Robinson
26Kyle Prater
27Griff Whalen
28Jared Abbrederis
29Dwayne Bowe
30James Jones
31Preston Parker
32Kris Durham
33Corey Fuller
34Josh Lenz
35Uzoma Nwachukwu
36Eric Rogers
37Damaris Johnson
38Damian Williams
39Shaq Evans
40Solomon Patton
41Jonathan Krause
42Robert Herron
43Dezmin Lewis
44Jaelen Strong
45Ricky Collins
46Jaxon Shipley
47Nate Washington
48Joshua Stangby
49JoJo Natson
50Allen Lazard
51Jester Weah
52Taj Williams
53Andrew Turzilli
54Isaac Fruechte
55Zach D'Orazio
56Kenzel Doe
57Keyarris Garrett
58Mitch Mathews
59Jared Dangerfield
60Michael Floyd
61Tevin Reese
62Kenny Bell
63Paul Turner
64Michael Rector
65Canaan Severin
66Kenny Cook
67Issac Blakeney
68Reggie Dunn
69Ben Edwards
70Nick Harwell
71Armon Binns
72Carlton Mitchell
73C.J. Board
74John Diarse
75Jordan Leslie
76Javontee Herndon
77Aaron Dobson
78DaVaris Daniels
79Tyler McDonald
80Jeff Beathard
81Ezell Ruffin
82L'Damian Washington
83Duke Williams
84Ryan Spadola
85Corey Washington
86David Porter
87Korey Robertson
88Dennis Parks
89Quinshad Davis
90Rashaun Simonise
91Reece Horn
92Ishmael Zamora
93Robert Wheelwright
94Shaq Hill
95Chandler Worthy
96Tyler Murphy
97Marquez Clark
98Josh Harper
99Donatella Luckett
100Devin Street
101Lance Lewis
102Joseph Anderson
103Travis Labhart
104Marlon Moore
105Jarrett Boykin
106Josh Stewart
WR21Roddy White
2Brandon LaFell
3Brian Hartline
4Ace Sanders
5Riley Cooper
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Kenny Britt
10Rashad Ross
11Eric Weems
12Da'Ron Brown
13Tandon Doss
14Shakim Phillips
15Andre Debose
16Mike Brown
17A.J. Jenkins
18Ryan Whalen
19Joe Morgan
20Austin Pettis
21Chris Matthews
22Ryan Broyles
23Jacoby Jones
24Kevin Smith
25Dorial Green-Beckham
26R.J. Harris
27Kevin Norwood
28Kenbrell Thompkins
29Emory Blake
30Jordan Payton
31Darius Powe
32Wendall Williams
33Chris Thompson
34Chris Harper
35Victor Cruz
36Nathan Palmer
37Onterio McCalebb
38Jeff Janis
39Donteea Dye
40Reggie Bell
41Amir Carlisle
42Quan Bray
43Brandon Shippen
44Valdez Showers
45Michael Preston
46Phil Bates
47Milton Williams III
48Cody Hollister
49Noel Thomas
50Deante' Gray
51Fred Brown
52Jerome Lane
53Marquess Wilson
54Chris Brown
55Daniel Rodriguez
56A.J. Cruz
57James Butler
58Kenny Lawler
59Anthony Dable
60Myles White
61Isiah Ferguson
62Kadron Boone
63Isaiah Burse
64Ryan Lankford
65Rannell Hall
66Titus Davis
67Brandon Tate
68Clyde Gates
69Jeremy Ross
70Marcus Harris
71T.J. Graham
72Jimmie Hunt
73Devon Wylie
74Devante Davis
75Mike Williams
76Jay Lee
77Keshawn Martin
78Marcus Leak
79Frankie Hammond
80Josh Huff
81DeVier Posey
82Jake Lampman
83Jordan Veasy
84Jalin Marshall
85Dom Williams
86Reggie Diggs
87Levi Norwood
88Ed Williams
89Danny Anthrop
90Marken Michel
91Christion Jones
92Saalim Hakim
93Kashif Moore
94Josh Boyce
95Charles Johnson
96Juron Criner
97Stephen Hill
98Tom Nelson
99Leonard Hankerson
100Andre Davis
101Demetrius Wilson
102Josh Reese
103DiAndre Campbell
104Trevor Harman
105Larry Pinkard
106Paul Browning
107Austin Willis
108Michael Bennett
109Devin Lucien
110Josh Magee
111Durron Neal
112David Glidden
113Kieran Duncan
114Jarvis Turner
115T.J. Thorpe
116Lamar Atkins
117Keeon Johnson
118Mitchell Paige
119Chris King
120Devin Smith
121James Quick
122Rodney Smith
123Evan Berry
124Aaron Lacombe
125Trindon Holliday
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
4Kenny Britt
5Braxton Miller
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Tony Moeaki
4Ladarius Green
5Ifeanyi Momah
6Dante Rosario
7Brandon Bostick
8Zach Sudfeld
9Craig Stevens
10Scott Chandler
11Dominique Jones
12Nic Jacobs
13Chase Ford
14Stephen Anderson
15Bruce Miller
16Matt Spaeth
17Andrew Quarless
18Kyle Miller
19Coby Fleener
20Blake Annen
21Phillip Supernaw
22Mickey Shuler
23Beau Gardner
24Michael Cooper
25Martellus Bennett
26Chase Coffman
27David Johnson
28J.P. Holtz
29Tim Semisch
30Beau Sandland
31Aaron Peck
32Pharaoh Brown
33Eric Wallace
34Colin Jeter
35Casey Pierce
36Mike McFarland
37Troy Niklas
38Rob Blanchflower
39Jacob Maxwell
40D.J. Williams
41Mychal Rivera
42Donnie Ernsberger
43Larry Donnell
44Rashaun Allen
45Cooper Helfet
46Randall Telfer
47Cameron Clear
48Steve Maneri
49Justice Cunningham
50David Paulson
51Nick Kasa
52Richard Gordon
53Chase Dixon
54Dan Light
55Arthur Lynch
56Jack Tabb
57Jordan Thompson
58Rob Housler
59Josiah Price
60David Grinnage
61Brandon Barden
62Gerell Robinson
63Kevin Greene
64Jake Stoneburner
65Chris Gragg
66Nick Truesdell
67Chris Pantale
68Adrien Robinson
69Ryan Taylor
70Konrad Reuland
71Brett Brackett
72Michael Egnew
73Asante Cleveland
74Jake Murphy
75Rory Anderson
76John Peters
77Taylor McNamara
78Clayton Echard
79Kent Taylor
80Jay Rome
81Kivon Cartwright
82Tevin Westbrook
83Braxton Deaver
84M.J. McFarland
LT1Justin Senior
2Darrell Williams
3Landon Lechler
4Chris Bordelon
5Steven Moore
6King Dunlap
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Reid Fragel
11Michael Bowie
12Carter Bykowski
13Kevin Graf
14Rob Crisp
15Darrell Williams
16Fahn Cooper
17Antonio Garcia
18Robert Myers
19Takoby Cofield
20Darrell Brown
21Michael Oher
22Micah Hatchie
23Jason Fox
24Kyle Roberts
25Tyson Chandler
26Terry Poole
27Jordan Rigsbee
28Lars Hanson
29Chauncey Briggs
30Garry Williams
31Tyrus Thompson
32John Weidenaar
33Taylor Fallin
34David Hedelin
35Wil Freeman
36Jared Machorro
37Vince Kowalski
38Jah Reid
39Pace Murphy
40Roderick Johnson
41Cody Booth
42Justin Renfrow
43David Foucault
44Andrew McDonald
45Jessamen Dunker
46Collin Buchanan
47Jonathan McLaughlin
48Zachary Crabtree
49Jamar McGloster
50Austin Fleer
51Jordan Swindle
52Arturo Uzdavinis
53Donald Hawkins
54Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2David Yankey
3Anthony Steen
4Orlando Franklin
5David Arkin
6Antoine Everett
7Vadal Alexander
8Sebastian Tretola
9Ben Heenan
10Don Barclay
11Edawn Coughman
12Ryan Seymour
13Jason King
14Tim Lelito
15Geoff Gray
16Mackenzy Bernadeau
17Cyril Richardson
18Jake Simonich
19Jarell Broxton
20Sam Brenner
21Dallas Thomas
22Darren Keyton
23Collin Rahrig
24Jake Bernstein
25Vi Teofilo
26Zach Voytek
27Kitt O'Brien
28Alex Kozan
29Alex Cooper
30Mason Gentry
31Austin Shepherd
32Kaleb Eulls
33Al Bond
34Avery Young
35Lene Maiava
36Jamison Lalk
37Marquis Lucas
38Sean Harlow
39Michael Dunn
40Dakota Shepley
41Fred Lauina
42Trevor Darling
43Nate Theaker
44Brian Folkerts
45Matthew Masifilo
46Brandon Thomas
47Ronald Patrick
48John Fullington
49Jeff Adams
50Tanner Hawkinson
51Adrian Bellard
52Pearce Slater
53Freddie Tagaloa
54Richard Levy
55Garrick Mayweather
56Nila Kasitati
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Deyshawn Bond
4Max Tuerk
5Jamil Douglas
6J.J. Dielman
7Mitchell Bell
8Manuel Ramirez
9Khaled Holmes
10Julian Vandervelde
11Parker Collins
12Jacob Flores
13Fernando Velasco
14Jacques McClendon
15Drew Nowak
16Garth Gerhart
17Barrett Jones
18Dalton Freeman
19Patrick Lewis
20Karim Barton
21Ben Clarke
22Ross Burbank
23Brian De La Puente
24Travis Averill
25Alan Knott
26Anthony Coyle
27Braxston Cave
28Quinton Schooley
29Mark Spelman
30Robert Kugler
31Alex Officer
32Anthony Fabiano
33Taylor Boggs
34Lucas Crowley
35Jack Allen
36Alex Balducci
37James Stone
38Reese Dismukes
39Dillon Farrell
40Ben Gottschalk
41Gino Gradkowski
42Tyler Orlosky
RG1Zane Beadles
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Robert Myers
8Darrion Weems
9Hugh Thornton
10Jared Smith
11Kraig Urbik
12Paul Fanaika
13Tre' Jackson
14Josue Matias
15Leon Brown
16Clay DeBord
17Chase Farris
18Emmett Cleary
19Craig Watts
20Ian Park
21Ryker Mathews
22Boston Stiverson
23Terran Vaughn
24Donovan Williams
25Avery Gennesy
26Salesi Uhatafe
27Cory Helms
28Alvin Bailey
29Adam Replogle
30Gabe Ikard
31Jarrod Pughsley
32Jeff Allen
33Antoine McClain
34David Quessenberry
35Tony Hills
36Tyler Johnstone
37Mitchell Kirsch
38Shahbaz Ahmed
39Trip Thurman
40Ruben Carter
41Matt Rotheram
42Jarvis Harrison
43Chris Muller
44Andrew Tiller
45Justin Evans
46Thomas Evans
47Chris Gonzalez
48Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Austin Pasztor
3Andrew Donnal
4Cornelius Lucas
5Kevin Bowen
6Erik Pears
7Tayo Fabuluje
8Andrew Jelks
9Mitchell Van Dyk
10Sebastian Vollmer
11Adrian Bellard
12Nick Ritcher
13Patrick Miller
14Cameron Jefferson
15Isiah Cage
16Robert Leff
17Bryce Johnson
18Darryl Baldwin
19Ryan Mack
20Torian White
21Austin Golson
22Jaryd Jones-Smith
23Darius James
24Pierce Burton
25Dan France
26Kona Schwenke
27Zeth Ramsay
28Michael Williams
29Luke Marquardt
30Martin Wallace
31Colin Kelly
32Lamar Holmes
33Jonah Pirsig
34Kendall Calhoun
35Keavon Milton
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Cairo Santos
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Kai Forbath
7Dan Carpenter
8Mike Meyer
9Patrick Murray
10Trevor Moore
11Ross Martin
12Marshall Morgan
13Corey Acosta
14Justin Manton
15Brandon Bogotay
16Jordan Gay
17Zach Hocker
18Shayne Graham
19Shaun Suisham
20Andy Phillips
21Greg Joseph
22Tyler Davis
23Kyle Brindza
24Brad Craddock
25Devon Bell
26Sam Ficken
27Nick Rose
28Matthew McCrane
29Andrew Furney
30Carey Spear
31Billy Cundiff
32Jaden Oberkrom
33John Lunsford
34Tom Obarski
35Ty Long
 

 