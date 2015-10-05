Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Kelce | Center | #62

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 295
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (191) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports the Eagles "are considering moving on" from C Jason Kelce.
It would be a surprising move which ultimately would not save the cap-strapped Eagles very much money. Philly would gain $3.8 million against the cap by releasing or trading Kelce, and that number would grow to $5 million if he is designated a post-June 1 cut. Neither total seems like enough to move on from one of the better centers in the game, even if he is coming off a down year. Kelce just turned 29 in November. Jan 17 - 9:24 AM
Source: Philly Voice
More Jason Kelce Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011PHI161010.00.0000000000000
2012PHI20000.00.0000000000000
2013PHI160000.00.0000000000000
2014PHI122020.00.0000000000000
2015PHI161010.00.0000000000000
2016PHI160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 