Jason Kelce | Center | #62 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 11/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 295 College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (191) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2/27/2014: Signed a seven-year, $40.11 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus. 2016: $2.602 million, 2017: $5 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: $6.5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports the Eagles "are considering moving on" from C Jason Kelce. It would be a surprising move which ultimately would not save the cap-strapped Eagles very much money. Philly would gain $3.8 million against the cap by releasing or trading Kelce, and that number would grow to $5 million if he is designated a post-June 1 cut. Neither total seems like enough to move on from one of the better centers in the game, even if he is coming off a down year. Kelce just turned 29 in November. Source: Philly Voice

Eagles C Jason Kelce called the team's offensive line play a "disgrace." "Bottom line is our defense plays good enough, our offense struggles to move the ball when we don't do our job," Kelce said. "And right now we don't run the ball when we need to, we don't pass block when we need to, and it's a disgrace right now." Sam Bradford got the offense going in the second half of the Week 4 loss the Redskins, but the Eagles struggled to run the ball after taking a 20-16 lead early in the fourth quarter and could not protect Bradford on a failed comeback drive. With LT Jason Peters (quad) and RT Lane Johnson (knee) now banged up, it is unlikely to offensive line play improves anytime in the near future. Source: CSN Philly

Eagles C Jason Kelce (groin) is listed as probable for Week 9. It's a big plus for LeSean McCoy's run blocking in a date with the Texans.