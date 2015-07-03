Derek Newton | Tackle | #72

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
It All Falls Down
May 10
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Russell (shoulder) could sit through weekend
Jason Heyward (finger) taking dry swings Fri.
David Freese activated from disabled list
Matz (elbow) to appear in extended spring
Cespedes (hamstring) resumes activities
Familia out several months following surgery
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) returns to lineup
Phillies @ Nationals postponed due to rain
Knebel to handle save chances for Brewers?
Counsell: Braun (calf) injury 'pretty minor'
Piscotty (hamstring) on track for Tuesday
Fowler (shoulder) back in Cardinals' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Texans RT Derek Newton placed on reserve/PUP
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama Friday
Marcus Mariota (leg) still not at full speed
Broncos to have running back competition
Reporter expects Rob Kelley to keep lead role
Texans sign first-round QB Watson, two others
Denard Robinson trying out for the Bears
Report: Browns would welcome Josh Gordon back
First-rounder Taco Charlton signs rookie deal
Eagles sign every pick but first-rounder
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
NBA News Roundup
May 10
NBA DFS Podcast for May 10
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bojan Bogdanovic has flu, intends to play
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to play Game 1
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
Al Horford helps Celtics win Game 5, 123-101
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
Dose: The Caps are Alive
May 7
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch fastest in Kansas final practice
Kyle Larson wrecks in KS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in KS practice 1
Michael McDowell goes up in smoke
Negative place-differential for Corey LaJoie
Chase Elliott has four-race, top-10 streak
Clint Bowyer is consistent and strong on type
David Ragan not quite up to expectations
Cole Whitt has top-30 sweep on type
Travis Miller: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Bell fastest in last Kansas truck practice
Haley leads Kansas City Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stanley staked out atop PLAYERS leaderboard
Wallace dominating field in Open de Portugal
Cabrera Bello joins clubhouse lead with 70
Kaufman cards low AM score in R2 of PLAYERS
Hearn sets early 36-hole target @ PLAYERS
Willett (back) WDs during R2 of THE PLAYERS
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
Ace salvages mediocre round for Masters champ
Jon Rahm blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Alex Noren blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Pair of eagles moves McGirt to the top in R1
Holmes hangs an early target at THE PLAYERS
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
Brooks likens James to a mix of Adams/Foster
HC Bohl on QB Allen: 'He's a Favre-type guy'
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea win the Premier League title
Carroll once again ruled out
Chelsea win 2016/17 Premier League title
Chadli drags wide and Chelsea march to title
Barkley scores from deep as Toffees win
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for Week 37
Laurent Koscielny back in training
Saido Berahino fit but will he score
Matt Phillips continues to miss out
Tom Cleverley out against parent club
Rangel and Montero could be available GW37
Keane likely to return, Mee likely stays out
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Derek Newton | Tackle | #72
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/16/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Arkansas State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 7 (214) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2015: Signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed, including a $3.75 million signing bonus. 2016-2019: $4.75 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans placed RT Derek Newton (knees) on reserve/PUP.
Newton will likely miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in both knees last October. The Texans drafted his potential replacement in fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport. 29-year-old Newton's career isn't in jeopardy, but it's possible he'll never regain pre-injury form. The Texans can save $4 million from releasing Newton next offseason.
May 12 - 6:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017.
It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle.
Feb 23 - 11:04 AM
Source:
ESPN
Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) is making "solid progress" in his recovery.
Newton has been shut down since tearing both his patellar tendons in Week 7. It's good he hasn't had any setbacks, but his 2017 status remains shaky at best. Newton is likely to miss most of training camp and doubtful to be ready for the start of the season. He's a strong candidate for reserve/PUP.
Feb 22 - 6:12 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) remains without a timetable for return.
Newton tore the patellar tendons in both of his knees on the same play back in Week 7. It's a very rare injury and one that has proven extremely difficult to come back from, as even one patellar tendon tear comes with a lengthy recovery. We'd be surprised if Newton is ready for Week 1.
Jan 16 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Sarah Barshop on Twitter
Texans RT Derek Newton placed on reserve/PUP
May 12 - 6:00 PM
Derek Newton 'probably' will not play in 2017
Feb 23 - 11:04 AM
Derek Newton 'making progress' in recovery
Feb 22 - 6:12 PM
Texans RT Newton (knees) without timetable
Jan 16 - 12:56 PM
More Derek Newton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Gordon
CLE
(2622)
2
L. Blount
FA
(2312)
3
T. Austin
LAR
(2111)
4
M. Floyd
MIN
(1816)
5
K. Cannon
NYJ
(1813)
6
V. Cruz
FA
(1726)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1673)
8
R. Griffin III
FA
(1559)
9
L. Murray
MIN
(1559)
10
R. Jennings
FA
(1558)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
HOU
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Derek Newton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Derek Newton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Derek Newton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Derek Newton's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Deshaun Watson
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Akeem Hunt
5
Tyler Ervin
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
4
Tevin Jones
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
3
David Quessenberry
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
He's expected to be ready for the start of OTAs. Signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last offseason, Allen graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers, getting blasted in run blocking.
Mar 10
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
2
Derek Newton
PUP
Texans placed RT Derek Newton (knees) on reserve/PUP.
Newton will likely miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in both knees last October. The Texans drafted his potential replacement in fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport. 29-year-old Newton's career isn't in jeopardy, but it's possible he'll never regain pre-injury form. The Texans can save $4 million from releasing Newton next offseason.
May 12
3
Julie'n Davenport
4
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
3
Cory Carter
Headlines
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Texans RT Derek Newton placed on reserve/PUP
»
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
»
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
»
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama Friday
»
Marcus Mariota (leg) still not at full speed
»
Broncos to have running back competition
»
Reporter expects Rob Kelley to keep lead role
»
Texans sign first-round QB Watson, two others
»
Denard Robinson trying out for the Bears
»
Report: Browns would welcome Josh Gordon back
»
First-rounder Taco Charlton signs rookie deal
»
Eagles sign every pick but first-rounder
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved