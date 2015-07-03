Derek Newton | Tackle | #72 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (29) / 11/16/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 315 College: Arkansas State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (214) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2015: Signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed, including a $3.75 million signing bonus. 2016-2019: $4.75 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Texans placed RT Derek Newton (knees) on reserve/PUP. Newton will likely miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in both knees last October. The Texans drafted his potential replacement in fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport. 29-year-old Newton's career isn't in jeopardy, but it's possible he'll never regain pre-injury form. The Texans can save $4 million from releasing Newton next offseason. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017. It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle. Source: ESPN

Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) is making "solid progress" in his recovery. Newton has been shut down since tearing both his patellar tendons in Week 7. It's good he hasn't had any setbacks, but his 2017 status remains shaky at best. Newton is likely to miss most of training camp and doubtful to be ready for the start of the season. He's a strong candidate for reserve/PUP. Source: Houston Chronicle