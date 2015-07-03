Player Page

Derek Newton | Tackle | #72

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/16/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Arkansas State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (214) / HOU
Texans placed RT Derek Newton (knees) on reserve/PUP.
Newton will likely miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in both knees last October. The Texans drafted his potential replacement in fourth-rounder Julie'n Davenport. 29-year-old Newton's career isn't in jeopardy, but it's possible he'll never regain pre-injury form. The Texans can save $4 million from releasing Newton next offseason. May 12 - 6:00 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011HOU140000.00.0000000000000
2012HOU141010.00.0000000000000
2013HOU161010.00.0000000000000
2014HOU160000.00.0000000000000
2015HOU163030.00.0000000000000
2016HOU60000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Deshaun Watson
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Akeem Hunt
5Tyler Ervin
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevin Jones
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
3David Quessenberry
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Chris Clark
2Derek Newton
3Julie'n Davenport
4Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
3Cory Carter
 

 