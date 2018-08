49ers C/G Mike Person has emerged as the leader to start at right guard in Week 1.

Person started at right guard in Friday's preseason opener versus the Cowboys, allowing no quarterback pressures in the 40 snaps he played. Person, who hasn't missed a single day of camp, has recently emerged as a starter due to the continued absences of Jonathan Cooper (knee, active/PUP list) and Josh Garnett (knee). LT Joe Staley, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Weston Richburg, and RT Mike McGlinchey round out the rest of the 49ers' prominent line.