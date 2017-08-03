Player Page

Malcolm Smith | Linebacker | #51

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 225
College: USC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (242) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith is out for the season with a torn pectoral.
He'll be placed on injured reserve. It's a blow for the 49ers, but opens the starting weak side job for rookie Reuben Foster. Smith is in the first season of a five-year, $26.5 million contract. He'll return at a $3 million base salary in 2018. Aug 5 - 7:20 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA12106161.088.0000001000000
2012SEA161210220.00.0000110200000
2013SEA153420541.088.02691001400000
2014SEA142710370.00.0000002100000
2015OAK16100231234.0225.51270003600000
2016OAK1586171030.00.0100102300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO4480.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18ATL5160.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN4150.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@BAL6060.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16KC2240.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC6060.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30@TB6060.00.0000001000000
9Nov 6DEN8080.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21HOU91100.00.0100000100000
12Nov 27CAR4370.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4BUF4150.00.0000000000000
14Dec 8@KC7070.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@LAC4150.00.0000100000000
16Dec 24IND8080.00.0000001000000
17Jan 1@DEN93120.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
4Nick Mullens
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Kapri Bibbs
5Matt Breida
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Tyler McCloskey
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Victor Bolden
5Louis Murphy
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
5Tim Patrick
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3George Kittle
4Blake Bell
5Logan Paulsen
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Darrell Williams, Jr.
LG1Zane Beadles
2Brandon Fusco
3JP Flynn
4Richard Levy
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Erik Magnuson
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Norman Price
4Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 