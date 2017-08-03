Malcolm Smith | Linebacker | #51 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (28) / 7/5/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225 College: USC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (242) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2017: Signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed. Smith is eligible for an annual $250,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $2 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3.75 million, 2020: $4.4 million, 2021: $4.85 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

49ers WLB Malcolm Smith is out for the season with a torn pectoral. He'll be placed on injured reserve. It's a blow for the 49ers, but opens the starting weak side job for rookie Reuben Foster. Smith is in the first season of a five-year, $26.5 million contract. He'll return at a $3 million base salary in 2018. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

49ers WLB Malcolm Smith suffered a chest injury at Saturday's training camp practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan called it "potentially serious." Smith will undergo an MRI to determine the severity. Reuben Foster is in line to open the year as a starter with Smith sidelined. Source: Grant Cohn on Twitter

49ers agreed to terms with WLB Malcolm Smith, formerly of the Raiders. Given a two-year, $7 million contract by the Raiders two years ago because he randomly won the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP, Smith provided two years of sub-replacement thumping on the inside. Smith will go back to the weak side. He's essentially a body for a 49ers defense that was historically thin in 2016. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter