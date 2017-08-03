Welcome,
date 2017-08-03
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
George Kittle
(TE)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Tyler McCloskey
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Malcolm Smith | Linebacker | #51
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 225
College:
USC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 7 (242) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2017: Signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed. Smith is eligible for an annual $250,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $2 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3.75 million, 2020: $4.4 million, 2021: $4.85 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith is out for the season with a torn pectoral.
He'll be placed on injured reserve. It's a blow for the 49ers, but opens the starting weak side job for rookie Reuben Foster. Smith is in the first season of a five-year, $26.5 million contract. He'll return at a $3 million base salary in 2018.
Aug 5 - 7:20 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith suffered a chest injury at Saturday's training camp practice.
Coach Kyle Shanahan called it "potentially serious." Smith will undergo an MRI to determine the severity. Reuben Foster is in line to open the year as a starter with Smith sidelined.
Aug 5 - 4:20 PM
Source:
Grant Cohn on Twitter
49ers agreed to terms with WLB Malcolm Smith, formerly of the Raiders.
Given a two-year, $7 million contract by the Raiders two years ago because he randomly won the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP, Smith provided two years of sub-replacement thumping on the inside. Smith will go back to the weak side. He's essentially a body for a 49ers defense that was historically thin in 2016.
Mar 8 - 8:54 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
FOX's Peter Schrager reports the 49ers and free agent ILB Malcolm Smith have "mutual interest."
The former Super Bowl MVP is coming off an uneventful two years in Oakland. He'd be a body for a defense that often trotted out sub-NFL talent in 2016.
Mar 8 - 8:39 PM
Source:
Peter Schrager on Twitter
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith (chest) out for year
Aug 5 - 7:20 PM
Malcolm Smith suffers chest injury
Aug 5 - 4:20 PM
49ers take Malcolm Smith off Raiders' hands
Mar 8 - 8:54 PM
49ers interested in ILB Malcolm Smith
Mar 8 - 8:39 PM
More Malcolm Smith Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
SEA
12
10
6
16
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
16
12
10
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
15
34
20
54
1.0
8
8.0
2
69
1
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
14
27
10
37
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
100
23
123
4.0
22
5.5
1
27
0
0
0
3
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
15
86
17
103
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
1
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Malcolm Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Malcolm Smith's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Malcolm Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Malcolm Smith's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
9
3
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
4
Nick Mullens
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
Kapri Bibbs
5
Matt Breida
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
2
Tyler McCloskey
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
4
Victor Bolden
5
Louis Murphy
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Trent Taylor
5
Tim Patrick
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco writes that Vance McDonald "is not assured a roster spot" entering training camp.
The new 49ers brass went as far as to openly admit they tried trading McDonald before, during, and after the draft. The 49ers have "already identified" rookie George Kittle "as a legitimate red-zone option," and are expected to give Kittle every opportunity to beat out McDonald for the starting job.
Jul 25
2
Garrett Celek
3
George Kittle
4
Blake Bell
5
Logan Paulsen
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Darrell Williams, Jr.
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Brandon Fusco
3
JP Flynn
4
Richard Levy
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
3
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Josh Garnett
Sidelined
49ers RG Josh Garnett is out indefinitely with a knee injury.
Garnett is expected to undergo a clean-out surgery on his knee. It sounds like a significant injury, but the 49ers are "holding out hope" Garnett can return at some point this season.
Aug 5
2
Erik Magnuson
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
3
Norman Price
4
Andrew Lauderdale
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
