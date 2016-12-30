Terrelle Pryor | Wide Receiver | #11

Coach Hue Jackson said he wanted Pryor to reach the 1,000 yards mark in the finale, and he did it with a nine-yard catch in overtime, finishing with a 77-1,007-4 line on the year. This was Pryor's first full season as a wide receiver after missing much of last year following a summer hamstring injury. Pryor appeared in all 16 games this season, playing with a host of quarterbacks, but his production remained steady before a late-year finger injury hampered him some in Weeks 14-16. He's expected to require surgery but should be okay for a mostly-normal offseason. Pryor will be a free agent in March and has expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland. He could command around $8-10 million annually due to his size-speed combo. Pryor will turn 28 in June.

For lost teams that have nothing to play for, personal milestones are something to watch on the mostly-meaningless Week 17 slate of games. Pryor is 87 yards shy of 1,000. We can expect the Browns to be drawing plays up for him to try and get there. Pryor has 58 total yards over his last three outings as he plays through injury. The Steelers will be playing their backups.