Player Page

Terrelle Pryor | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 223
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 3) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Terrelle Pryor caught 7-of-11 targets for 94 yards in the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Steelers.
Coach Hue Jackson said he wanted Pryor to reach the 1,000 yards mark in the finale, and he did it with a nine-yard catch in overtime, finishing with a 77-1,007-4 line on the year. This was Pryor's first full season as a wide receiver after missing much of last year following a summer hamstring injury. Pryor appeared in all 16 games this season, playing with a host of quarterbacks, but his production remained steady before a late-year finger injury hampered him some in Weeks 14-16. He's expected to require surgery but should be okay for a mostly-normal offseason. Pryor will be a free agent in March and has expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland. He could command around $8-10 million annually due to his size-speed combo. Pryor will turn 28 in June. Jan 1 - 7:22 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE157091360.913.0348211.42.60100000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011OAK100.0.00000.0.00000000
2012OAK31227.322.000105117.05.10100000
2013OAK1100.0.0008357652.46.92220000
2015CLE314214.042.0001-1-.3-1.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI36822.7000.0000000
2Sep 18BAL33210.7000.0000000
3Sep 25@MIA814418.004215.3100000
4Oct 2@WAS5469.211-6-6.0000000
5Oct 9NE5489.60231.5000000
6Oct 16@TEN9758.32133.0000000
7Oct 23@CIN2189.0000.0000000
8Oct 30NYJ610116.8000.0000000
9Nov 6DAL5479.4100.0000000
10Nov 10@BAL5489.6000.0000000
11Nov 20PIT59719.4000.0000000
12Nov 27NYG613121.8000.0000000
14Dec 11CIN133.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF4194.8000.0000000
16Dec 24SD33612.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@PIT79413.4000.0000000

