Michael Floyd | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (27) / 11/27/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (13) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 6/11/2012: Signed a four-year, $9.972 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5.692 million signing bonus. 2016: $7.3 million, 2017: Free Agent

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Michael Floyd will be active Week 16 against the Jets. Schefter reports he will likely play a limited role, which makes sense considering he was claimed off waivers barely more than a week ago. Floyd does not carry any fantasy value, and he does not affect the value of Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, or even Chris Hogan. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Bill Belichick said the team was not aware of Michael Floyd's blood alcohol concentration when they claimed him off waivers last week. Floyd BAC was reportedly .217 when he was arrested for DUI last week. Arizona has different DUI classifications, and Floyd's BAC falls into the "super extreme" category. That charge comes with a minimum of 45 days in jail. The Patriots might be upset Floyd was not more forthcoming about what he is facing, but there are no indications they plan to cut him at this point. Floyd is a free agent after this season. Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter

Michael Floyd's blood alcohol concentration was .217 when he was arrested for DUI last week. Arizona is one of few states that has different DUI classifications, including regular DUI, "extreme" DUI, and "super extreme" DUI. If one's BAC is above .200, that's considered a "super extreme" DUI, and Floyd falls in that category. Arizona is already known to be the toughest state on DUIs, and "super extreme" DUIs come with a minimum of a mandatory 45 days in jail. Source: John Gambadoro on Twitter