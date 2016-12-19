Player Page

Michael Floyd | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (13) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Michael Floyd will be active Week 16 against the Jets.
Schefter reports he will likely play a limited role, which makes sense considering he was claimed off waivers barely more than a week ago. Floyd does not carry any fantasy value, and he does not affect the value of Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, or even Chris Hogan. Dec 24 - 8:55 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE133344634.313.51400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012ARZ164556235.112.51200.0.00010000
2013ARZ1666105465.916.02500.0.00000000
2014ARZ164784152.617.93612.12.00010000
2015ARZ155284956.616.35600.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE36120.3000.0000000
2Sep 18TB284.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF46516.3000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR33612.0100.0000000
5Oct 6@SF00.0000.0000000
6Oct 17NYJ22211.0100.0000000
7Oct 23SEA56513.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13SF510120.2000.0000000
11Nov 20@MIN22110.5000.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL23115.5000.0000000
13Dec 4WAS3186.0100.0000000
16Dec 24NYJGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 