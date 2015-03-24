Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ron Parker | Defensive Back | #38

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 206
College: Newberry
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Chiefs released FS Ron Parker.
The move saves nearly $5 million in cap room. The Chiefs' defensive makeover continues after last week's Marcus Peters trade and public announcement longtime ILB Derrick Johnson would not return. Parker, who turns 31 before the season, struggled mightily in both run support and pass coverage last season, grading out 86th among 89 qualified safeties in Pro Football Focus' ratings. Feb 26 - 4:44 PM
Source: Kansas City Star
More Ron Parker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 15589670.00.0200200400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA50000.00.0000000000000
2012SEA53030.00.0000000000000
2013KC 16170171.033.02290201300000
2014KC 168410941.01414.011000011200000
2015KC 166711785.0163.23500011200000
2016KC 16529610.00.01100021200000
2017KC 15589670.00.0200200400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE101110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17PHI1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@LAC1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2WAS3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@HOU5380.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15PIT3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 19@OAK4150.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DEN7070.00.0100000100000
9Nov 5@DAL4040.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@NYG5050.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26BUF3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NYJ3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAK4150.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16LAC3030.00.0100100200000
16Dec 24MIA2130.00.0000100000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7G.J. Kinne
8Matt McGloin
9Johnny Manziel
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Aaron Murray
12Dylan Thompson
13Jerrod Johnson
14Thad Lewis
15Matt Simms
16Bryan Bennett
17Tim Tebow
18Ryan Williams
19Brad Sorensen
20Seth Lobato
21Dan Orlovsky
22Austin Trainor
23Pat Devlin
24Matt Blanchard
25Dan LeFevour
26McLeod Bethel-Thompson
27Jerry Lovelocke
28Chandler Harnish
29Chase Rettig
30Keith Wenning
31Trevor Knight
32Ryan Nassib
33Cody Fajardo
34Shane Carden
35Griffin Neal
36Marquise Williams
37Max Wittek
38Joe Licata
39Sefo Liufau
40Bart Houston
41David Olson
42R.J. Archer
43Zach Mettenberger
44Sean Renfree
45Dane Evans
46Eli Jenkins
47Dalyn Williams
48Wes Lunt
49Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Doug Martin
3Rashad Jennings
4Chris Johnson
5Joseph Randle
6Khiry Robinson
7Toby Gerhart
8Chris Ivory
9Tim Hightower
10Joique Bell
11Dominique Williams
12LaMichael James
13Alonzo Harris
14Karlos Williams
15Joe Banyard
16Brandon Burks
17Terrell Newby
18Ronnie Hillman
19Bobby Rainey
20Jordan Johnson
21Darren McFadden
22Anthony Dixon
23Storm Johnson
24Darrin Reaves
25Zac Stacy
26Josh Harris
27Brandon Ross
28Cedric O'Neal
29Brandon Brown-Dukes
30Jahwan Edwards
31Ross Scheuerman
32Kenneth Harper
33Jawon Chisholm
34Zac Brooks
35B.J. Daniels
36Jerome Smith
37DuJuan Harris
38Matt Asiata
39Isaiah Pead
40Dan Herron
41Glenn Winston
42Keshawn Hill
43LaVance Taylor
44Jeremy Stewart
45William Stanback
46Michael Dyer
47Shaun Draughn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Doug Martin
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Chris Ivory
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Ryan Mueller
3Joe Don Duncan
4Cory Harkey
5Andrew Bonnet
6James Casey
7Darrel Young
8Erik Lorig
9Will Johnson
10Emil Igwenagu
11Jorvorskie Lane
12Lorenzo Taliaferro
13Julian Howsare
14Brandon Cottom
15Paul Lasike
16Blake Renaud
17Devon Johnson
18Quayvon Hicks
19Alstevis Squirewell
20Freddie Stevenson
21Tyler McCloskey
22Joe Bacci
23Kiero Small
24J.C. Copeland
25Joey Iosefa
26Zach Boren
27John Conner
28Will Ratelle
29Soma Vainuku
30Juwan Thompson
31Patrick Skov
32Jordan Campbell
33Darrin Laufasa
34Glenn Gronkowski
35Kyle Coleman
36Sam Bergen
37Nikita Whitlock
38Trey Millard
39Brad Smelley
40Chris Swain
41Tyler Renew
42Sione Houma
43John Robinson-Woodgett
44Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Eddie Royal
9Stevie Johnson
10Douglas McNeil
11Jacoby Ford
12Josh Morgan
13Hakeem Nicks
14Arrelious Benn
15Tyler Davis
16DeAndre Reaves
17Kain Colter
18Miles Austin
19Corey Brown
20Jared Abbrederis
21Greg Little
22Kris Durham
23Corey Fuller
24Dwayne Bowe
25James Jones
26Keenan Reynolds
27Kyle Prater
28Preston Parker
29Greg Salas
30Jordan Williams
31Ed Eagan
32Armon Binns
33Marlon Brown
34Joshua Stangby
35Mitch Mathews
36Jared Dangerfield
37Ricky Collins
38Jaxon Shipley
39Andrew Turzilli
40Isaac Fruechte
41Zach D'Orazio
42Kenzel Doe
43Keyarris Garrett
44Damian Williams
45Nate Washington
46Josh Lenz
47Uzoma Nwachukwu
48Eric Rogers
49Damaris Johnson
50Shaq Evans
51Solomon Patton
52Robert Herron
53Jonathan Krause
54Dezmin Lewis
55Carlton Mitchell
56Nick Harwell
57Reggie Dunn
58Ben Edwards
59Tevin Reese
60Tevin Jones
61Michael Rector
62Kenny Cook
63Issac Blakeney
64Ryan Spadola
65Corey Washington
66David Porter
67L'Damian Washington
68Duke Williams
69Jeff Beathard
70DaVaris Daniels
71Ezell Ruffin
72Donatella Luckett
73Travis Labhart
74Devin Street
75Jarrett Boykin
76Lance Lewis
77Joseph Anderson
78Josh Stewart
79Marlon Moore
80Tyler Murphy
81Marquez Clark
82Josh Harper
83Alonzo Russell
84Dennis Parks
85Quinshad Davis
86Rashaun Simonise
87Reece Horn
88Ishmael Zamora
89Robert Wheelwright
90Shaq Hill
91Chandler Worthy
92Javontee Herndon
93Tyler McDonald
94Aaron Dobson
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Kenbrell Thompkins
9Emory Blake
10Kevin Smith
11Dorial Green-Beckham
12R.J. Harris
13Wendall Williams
14Jordan Payton
15Chris Matthews
16Ryan Broyles
17A.J. Jenkins
18Ryan Whalen
19Joe Morgan
20Jacoby Jones
21Victor Cruz
22Chris Harper
23Donteea Dye
24Nathan Palmer
25Onterio McCalebb
26Austin Pettis
27Tandon Doss
28Andre Debose
29Mike Brown
30Shakim Phillips
31Da'Ron Brown
32Marcus Leak
33Keshawn Martin
34Devante Davis
35K.J. Maye
36Frankie Hammond
37Devon Wylie
38Jimmie Hunt
39Mike Williams
40Jay Lee
41Amir Carlisle
42Reggie Bell
43Phil Bates
44Milton Williams III
45Valdez Showers
46Michael Preston
47Jeremy Ross
48Marcus Harris
49Clyde Gates
50T.J. Graham
51Chris Brown
52Jerome Lane
53Noel Thomas
54Daniel Rodriguez
55A.J. Cruz
56James Butler
57Kenny Lawler
58Anthony Dable
59Rannell Hall
60Titus Davis
61Myles White
62Kadron Boone
63Ryan Lankford
64Isiah Ferguson
65Paul Browning
66Austin Willis
67Juron Criner
68Andre Davis
69Demetrius Wilson
70Josh Reese
71DiAndre Campbell
72Trevor Harman
73Michael Bennett
74Durron Neal
75David Glidden
76Kieran Duncan
77Jarvis Turner
78T.J. Thorpe
79Mitchell Paige
80Josh Magee
81Saalim Hakim
82Griff Whalen
83Kashif Moore
84Josh Boyce
85Stephen Hill
86Tom Nelson
87Leonard Hankerson
88Rodney Smith
89James Quick
90Trindon Holliday
91Chris King
92Marken Michel
93Levi Norwood
94Ed Williams
95Danny Anthrop
96Christion Jones
97Moritz Bohringer
98Reggie Diggs
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Jeremy Kerley
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Zach Sudfeld
6Dante Rosario
7Brandon Bostick
8Ladarius Green
9Tony Moeaki
10Mickey Shuler
11Wes Saxton
12Beau Gardner
13Michael Cooper
14Andrew Quarless
15Kyle Miller
16Matt Spaeth
17Blake Annen
18Dominique Jones
19Nic Jacobs
20Chase Ford
21Bruce Miller
22Marcus Lucas
23Nick Kasa
24Richard Gordon
25Chase Dixon
26Rashaun Allen
27Justice Cunningham
28Cameron Clear
29Steve Maneri
30Larry Donnell
31Cooper Helfet
32David Paulson
33J.P. Holtz
34Beau Sandland
35Eric Wallace
36Aaron Peck
37Mychal Rivera
38Casey Pierce
39Mike McFarland
40Chase Coffman
41David Johnson
42Rob Blanchflower
43Jacob Maxwell
44Anthony Denham
45D.J. Williams
46Ryan Taylor
47Konrad Reuland
48Brett Brackett
49Michael Egnew
50Jake Murphy
51Rory Anderson
52Adrien Robinson
53John Peters
54Tevin Westbrook
55Chris Pantale
56Gannon Sinclair
57Clayton Echard
58Taylor McNamara
59Jay Rome
60Kivon Cartwright
61Braxton Deaver
62M.J. McFarland
63Brandon Barden
64Gerell Robinson
65Kevin Greene
66Jake Stoneburner
67Chris Gragg
68Dan Light
69Arthur Lynch
70Jordan Thompson
71Rob Housler
72Jack Tabb
LT1Jordan Rigsbee
2Terry Poole
3Tyson Chandler
4Robert Myers
5Darrell Brown
6Michael Oher
7Takoby Cofield
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Kyle Roberts
11King Dunlap
12Eugene Monroe
13Charles Brown
14Ben Ijalana
15Cameron Bradfield
16Landon Lechler
17Chris Bordelon
18Reid Fragel
19Michael Bowie
20Carter Bykowski
21Kevin Graf
22Rob Crisp
23Fahn Cooper
24Justin Senior
25Collin Buchanan
26Jonathan McLaughlin
27Cody Booth
28Justin Renfrow
29David Foucault
30Larson Graham
31Andrew McDonald
32John Weidenaar
33Taylor Fallin
34David Hedelin
35Vince Kowalski
36Wil Freeman
37Jah Reid
38Garry Williams
39Lars Hanson
40Chauncey Briggs
41Roubbens Joseph
42Tyrus Thompson
43John Theus
44Jordan Swindle
45Donald Hawkins
46Arturo Uzdavinis
47Jerry Ugokwe
48Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Tim Lelito
3Dallas Thomas
4Cyril Richardson
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Sam Brenner
7Jarell Broxton
8Jake Simonich
9Edawn Coughman
10Ryan Seymour
11Ben Heenan
12Antoine Everett
13Sebastian Tretola
14David Arkin
15Brian Folkerts
16Matthew Masifilo
17Lene Maiava
18Jamison Lalk
19Marquis Lucas
20Dustin Stanton
21Austin Shepherd
22Al Bond
23Ronald Patrick
24Zach Voytek
25Kitt O'Brien
26Darren Keyton
27Jake Bernstein
28Vi Teofilo
29Collin Rahrig
30Jeff Adams
31Tanner Hawkinson
32Adrian Bellard
33Alex Kozan
34Alex Cooper
35Garrick Mayweather
36Nila Kasitati
37Pearce Slater
38Greg Pyke
39Richard Levy
40Freddie Tagaloa
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Erik Austell
4Gino Gradkowski
5Khaled Holmes
6Mitchell Bell
7Manuel Ramirez
8Julian Vandervelde
9Marcus Henry
10Jacob Flores
11Fernando Velasco
12Jacques McClendon
13Drew Nowak
14Garth Gerhart
15Barrett Jones
16Dalton Freeman
17Patrick Lewis
18Karim Barton
19Ben Clarke
20Ross Burbank
21Brian De La Puente
22Robert Kugler
23Braxston Cave
24Quinton Schooley
25Mark Spelman
26Reese Dismukes
27Dillon Farrell
28Taylor Boggs
29Ben Gottschalk
30Lucas Crowley
31Tyler Orlosky
RG1Josh Sitton
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Andrew Tiller
8Darrion Weems
9Craig Watts
10Robert Myers
11Chase Farris
12Kraig Urbik
13Paul Fanaika
14Chris Scott
15Hugh Thornton
16Jared Smith
17Tre' Jackson
18Josue Matias
19Leon Brown
20Clay DeBord
21Alvin Bailey
22Adam Replogle
23Jarrod Pughsley
24Antoine McClain
25Tony Hills
26Ryker Mathews
27Boston Stiverson
28Terran Vaughn
29Donovan Williams
30Trip Thurman
31Shahbaz Ahmed
32Ruben Carter
33Kareem Are
34Tyler Johnstone
35Mitchell Kirsch
36Jarvis Harrison
37Matt Rotheram
38Chris Muller
39Thomas Evans
40Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Tayo Fabuluje
3Erik Pears
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5Sebastian Vollmer
6Adrian Bellard
7Nick Ritcher
8Patrick Miller
9Robert Leff
10Isiah Cage
11Darryl Baldwin
12Norman Price
13Lamar Holmes
14Michael Williams
15Luke Marquardt
16Martin Wallace
17Colin Kelly
18Pierce Burton
19Kona Schwenke
20Zeth Ramsay
21Ryan Mack
22Torian White
23Keavon Milton
24Jonah Pirsig
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Shayne Graham
8Shaun Suisham
9Andy Phillips
10Jordan Gay
11Zach Hocker
12Kyle Brindza
13Taylor Bertolet
14Brad Craddock
15Devon Bell
16Mike Meyer
17Ross Martin
18Corey Acosta
19Justin Manton
20Andrew Furney
21Marshall Morgan
22John Lunsford
23Carey Spear
24Billy Cundiff
25Jaden Oberkrom
26Tom Obarski
27Ty Long
