Doug Baldwin | Wide Receiver | #89

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 192
College: Stanford
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Doug Baldwin caught 13-of-19 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to Arizona.
He also rushed twice for six yards. As the Cardinals left severely-overmatched Justin Bethel in the slot with Patrick Peterson patrolling the outside, Baldwin went to work between the numbers and was essentially un-cover-able by Arizona's secondary. Baldwin should continue to be a target monster when Seattle visits San Francisco for Week 17, particularly with Tyler Lockett done for the year. Dec 24 - 8:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA1592108472.311.83732.1.70000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA165178849.315.5141-2-.1-2.000037000
2012SEA142936626.112.60300.0.00003000
2013SEA165077848.615.60526.43.000057000
2014SEA166682551.612.52318.58.0000810420
2015SEA1678106966.813.731400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA99210.2100.0000000
2Sep 18@LAR3206.7000.0000000
3Sep 25SF816420.511-4-4.0000000
4Oct 2@NYJ45413.5000.0000000
6Oct 16ATL4317.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ66911.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@NO45112.8000.0000000
9Nov 7BUF68914.8000.0000000
10Nov 13@NE6599.8300.0000000
11Nov 20PHI410426.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@TB7344.9000.0000000
13Dec 4CAR7659.3000.0000000
14Dec 11@GB6467.7000.0000000
15Dec 15LAR5357.0100.0000000
16Dec 24ARZ1317113.21263.0000000
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 