Doug Baldwin | Wide Receiver | #89 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (28) / 9/21/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 192 College: Stanford Contract: view contract details 6/28/2016: Signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract. The deal includes $24.25 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. 2016: $1 million (+ $4.5 million roster bonus), 2017: $7.75 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $8.25 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: $9.25 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2020: $10.25 million, 2021: Free Agent

Doug Baldwin caught 13-of-19 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to Arizona. He also rushed twice for six yards. As the Cardinals left severely-overmatched Justin Bethel in the slot with Patrick Peterson patrolling the outside, Baldwin went to work between the numbers and was essentially un-cover-able by Arizona's secondary. Baldwin should continue to be a target monster when Seattle visits San Francisco for Week 17, particularly with Tyler Lockett done for the year.

Doug Baldwin caught 5-of-6 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Rams. Baldwin didn't have his long-in-the-making ceiling week, but continued to maintain his floor. Things could have gotten hectic in the first quarter, but Russell Wilson underthrew Baldwin on a potential 52-yard touchdown. Baldwin's score was a complete undressing of Rams CB Troy Hill. The Seahawks are facing the Cardinals in Week 16, but Baldwin could avoid Patrick Peterson's shadow in the slot.

Doug Baldwin caught 6-of-11 targets for 46 yards Week 14 against the Packers. As has been the case recently, Baldwin struggled to get anything going downfield, and Russell Wilson missed him whenever he was able to get open deep. Wilson overthrew Baldwin on what should have been a touchdown down the sideline on the first drive, and Wilson was picked off on what should have been a walk-in score for Baldwin at the end of the first half. To be fair, the interception was a great play by Damarious Randall, but it would have been a touchdown if Wilson threw a better ball. On the bright side, Baldwin is still getting the targets and has a decent matchup with a collapsing Rams defense on Thursday night. He will be a WR2 in that game.