Dontrelle Inman | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/31/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
College: Virginia
Contract: view contract details
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy. May 20 - 9:02 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAC71215822.613.20000.0.00000000
2015LAC143548634.713.90300.0.00010000
2016LAC165881050.614.02400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC166.0000.0000000
2Sep 18JAC177.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@IND33210.7000.0000000
4Oct 2NO712017.1100.0000000
5Oct 9@OAK133.0000.0000000
6Oct 13DEN11111.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL35819.3000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN47218.0000.0000000
9Nov 6TEN6569.3000.0000000
10Nov 13MIA5438.6000.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU611919.8100.0000000
13Dec 4TB24924.5100.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR67111.8100.0000000
15Dec 18OAK56813.6000.0000000
16Dec 24@CLE34414.7000.0000000
17Jan 1KC45112.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
3Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Andre Williams
5Kenjon Barner
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
3Geremy Davis
4Da'Ron Brown
5Jamaal Jones
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Mike Williams
3Travis Benjamin
4Isaiah Burse
5Javontee Herndon
WR31Mike Williams
TE1Hunter Henry
2Antonio Gates
3Sean McGrath
4Jeff Cumberland
5Asante Cleveland
LT1Russell Okung
2Chris Hairston
3Kenny Wiggins
LG1Dan Feeney
2Brett Boyko
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
3Spencer Pulley
RG1Forrest Lamp
2Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Tyreek Burwell
3Sam Tevi
K1Josh Lambo
 

 