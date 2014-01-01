Dontrelle Inman | Wide Receiver | #15

Latest News Recent News

Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Chargers re-signed WR Dontrelle Inman to a one-year, $2.746 million contract. It's his second-round restricted tender. Forced into an expanded role due to Keenan Allen's 2016 ACL tear, Inman responded with a career-best 58-810-4 (14.0 YPR) receiving line. While Inman's role is unlikely to be nearly as voluminous this season, he is a versatile wideout capable of playing all three receiver spots and should be assured of a top-four spot in the rotation.

Chargers tendered restricted free agent Dontrelle Inman at the second-round level. Inman nabbed 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season while leading all Chargers receivers with 958 snaps. His role should be scaled back this year with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin expected to be at full health. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter