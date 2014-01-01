Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Younghoe Koo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Sean Culkin
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Artavis Scott
(WR)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Austin Ekeler
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Eli Jenkins
(QB)
Mitchell Paige
(WR)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Andre Patton
(WR)
Dontre Wilson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dontrelle Inman | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/31/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 205
College:
Virginia
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.746 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy.
May 20 - 9:02 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Chargers re-signed WR Dontrelle Inman to a one-year, $2.746 million contract.
It's his second-round restricted tender. Forced into an expanded role due to Keenan Allen's 2016 ACL tear, Inman responded with a career-best 58-810-4 (14.0 YPR) receiving line. While Inman's role is unlikely to be nearly as voluminous this season, he is a versatile wideout capable of playing all three receiver spots and should be assured of a top-four spot in the rotation.
Apr 25 - 8:09 PM
Chargers tendered restricted free agent Dontrelle Inman at the second-round level.
Inman nabbed 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season while leading all Chargers receivers with 958 snaps. His role should be scaled back this year with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin expected to be at full health.
Mar 9 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Dontrelle Inman caught 4-of-5 targets for 51 yards Week 17 against the Chiefs.
Inman briefly left to be evaluated for a concussion, but he returned to finish out the game. Inman slowed down a bit over the final three weeks, but he still easily posted career-highs in targets (97), catches (58), yards (810), and touchdowns (4). Inman should be retained with an RFA tender this offseason, but he could return to a much smaller role with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin returning healthy and Tyrell Williams emerging as a great No. 2 option. Despite the breakout season, Inman will likely open 2017 in the same low-volume role he occupied early this season.
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
Inman set to miss six weeks following surgery
May 20 - 9:02 AM
Chargers re-sign WR Inman
Apr 25 - 8:09 PM
Chargers tender RFA Dontrelle Inman
Mar 9 - 1:19 PM
Inman finishes breakout season with 51 yards
Jan 1 - 9:48 PM
More Dontrelle Inman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAC
7
12
158
22.6
13.2
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
14
35
486
34.7
13.9
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
16
58
810
50.6
14.0
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dontrelle Inman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dontrelle Inman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dontrelle Inman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Dontrelle Inman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
7
120
17.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
3
58
19.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
4
72
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
6
56
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
5
43
8.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
6
119
19.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
2
49
24.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
6
71
11.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
5
68
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
3
44
14.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
4
51
12.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
3
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
Sidelined
Chargers re-signed RB Branden Oliver to a one-year contract.
Oliver wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent. Recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, the Chargers correctly assumed they could re-sign Oliver for less than the "low" tender of $1.797 million. When healthy, Oliver is a versatile backup who does a little bit of everything, but nothing at an above-average level.
Mar 23
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
5
Kenjon Barner
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
Sidelined
Keenan Allen (knee) ran routes at full speed during OTAs.
Allen was limited to individual drills, but his recovery has gone as well as possible. He should be fully cleared for training camp. Allen has played only nine games the last two years, but he has a high rebound potential if healthy. That said, Mike Williams could cut into Allen's touchdown count.
May 19
2
Dontrelle Inman
Sidelined
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy.
May 20
3
Geremy Davis
4
Da'Ron Brown
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Mike Williams
3
Travis Benjamin
Sidelined
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
He played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and was plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. He is clearly behind Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams in San Diego, and finished 2016 behind Dontrelle Inman, as well.
Jan 31
4
Isaiah Burse
5
Javontee Herndon
WR3
1
Mike Williams
TE
1
Hunter Henry
2
Antonio Gates
3
Sean McGrath
4
Jeff Cumberland
5
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Chris Hairston
3
Kenny Wiggins
LG
1
Dan Feeney
2
Brett Boyko
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
3
Spencer Pulley
RG
1
Forrest Lamp
2
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Sam Tevi
K
1
Josh Lambo
