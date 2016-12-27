Mario Addison | Defensive Lineman | #97

Addison isn't a household name, but he is a big keep for Carolina. The 29-year-old edge rusher led the Panthers in sacks (9.5) last season and has at least six quarterback takedowns in three straight years. GM Dave Gettleman's two biggest offseason priorities were retaining Addison and free agent DT Kawann Short. Short will likely be franchise tagged by Wednesday's deadline.

ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton said DE Mario Addison will be "one of Carolina’s top free-agent priorities, if not the top."

A bit of a late bloomer, the 29-year-old has 21 sacks in the last three seasons including 8.5 in just 13 games this year. With Charles Johnson playing on a one-year deal and perhaps on the way out, the Panthers need to keep Addison around if they can. Even though he is a bit older than teams would like, Addison should see plenty of interest if he hits the open market.