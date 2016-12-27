Player Page

Mario Addison | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260
College: Troy
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Panthers re-signed DE Mario Addison to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.
Addison isn't a household name, but he is a big keep for Carolina. The 29-year-old edge rusher led the Panthers in sacks (9.5) last season and has at least six quarterback takedowns in three straight years. GM Dave Gettleman's two biggest offseason priorities were retaining Addison and free agent DT Kawann Short. Short will likely be franchise tagged by Wednesday's deadline. Feb 26 - 5:04 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Mario Addison Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR14225279.5495.2000102110000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011IND52460.00.0000000000000
2012CAR1282101.055.0000001000000
2013CAR16138212.5208.0000101000000
2014CAR161013236.5588.9000201000000
2015CAR14158236.0355.8000000100000
2016CAR14225279.5495.2000102110000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SF1231.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25MIN1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 10TB2020.00.0000001000000
6Oct 16@NO1120.524.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@LAR3032.084.0000000100000
10Nov 13KC1011.055.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO2132.0178.5000101000000
14Dec 11LAC1011.044.0000000010000
15Dec 19@WAS2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL4041.066.0000000000000
17Jan 1@TB3031.077.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
FB1Darrel Young
2Devon Johnson
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Brenton Bersin
3Damiere Byrd
4Mose Frazier
WR21Devin Funchess
2Corey Brown
3LaRon Byrd
4Keyarris Garrett
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Michael Oher
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Jake Rodgers
4Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Tyler Larsen
RT1Daryl Williams
2Dan France
3Blaine Clausell
4Pearce Slater
K1Graham Gano
 

 