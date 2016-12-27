Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mario Addison | Defensive Lineman | #97
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/6/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 260
College:
Troy
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/26/2017: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers re-signed DE Mario Addison to a three-year, $22.5 million contract.
Addison isn't a household name, but he is a big keep for Carolina. The 29-year-old edge rusher led the Panthers in sacks (9.5) last season and has at least six quarterback takedowns in three straight years. GM Dave Gettleman's two biggest offseason priorities were retaining Addison and free agent DT Kawann Short. Short will likely be franchise tagged by Wednesday's deadline.
Feb 26 - 5:04 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton said DE Mario Addison will be "one of Carolina’s top free-agent priorities, if not the top."
A bit of a late bloomer, the 29-year-old has 21 sacks in the last three seasons including 8.5 in just 13 games this year. With Charles Johnson playing on a one-year deal and perhaps on the way out, the Panthers need to keep Addison around if they can. Even though he is a bit older than teams would like, Addison should see plenty of interest if he hits the open market.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Panthers DE Mario Addison (foot) is active for Week 14 against the Chargers.
It's a nice boost for the Panthers' recently beleaguered defense. Inactive for the Panthers are MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion), RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB David Mayo, RT Daryl Williams, DT Kyle Love, TE Chris Manhertz and LE Charles Johnson.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Panthers DE Mario Addison (foot, questionable) participated in Friday's practice.
The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue said Addison "had a little pop back in his step" at Friday's practice. Addison sat out Wednesday and Thursday, but this practice at least gives him a shot to play. Carolina could use their best edge rusher against Philip Rivers on Sunday.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:44:00 AM
Source:
Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Panthers keep Addison on 3-year, $22.5M deal
Feb 26 - 5:04 PM
Addison might be Panthers' top FA priority
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:51:00 AM
Mario Addison returning vs. the Chargers
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Mario Addison on the practice field Friday
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:44:00 AM
More Mario Addison Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
14
22
5
27
9.5
49
5.2
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
IND
5
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
12
8
2
10
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
16
13
8
21
2.5
20
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
16
10
13
23
6.5
58
8.9
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
14
15
8
23
6.0
35
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
14
22
5
27
9.5
49
5.2
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
@DEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SF
1
2
3
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
1
1
2
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
3
0
3
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
1
0
1
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
NO
2
1
3
2.0
17
8.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
LAC
1
0
1
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
4
0
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TB
3
0
3
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Devon Johnson
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
3
Damiere Byrd
4
Mose Frazier
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Corey Brown
3
LaRon Byrd
4
Keyarris Garrett
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Speaking Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed LT Michael Oher remains in the league's concussion protocol.
Rivera said Oher is "progressing," for whatever that's worth. Oher has been sidelined since September. It's a scary situation.
Feb 2
2
Jordan Rigsbee
3
Jake Rodgers
4
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (injured reserve) will undergo right shoulder surgery.
Kalil's exact injury is unclear. Kalil was first injured in Week 8, then aggravated the issue in Week 11. Recovery from shoulder surgery is no picnic, but Kalil will almost certainly be ready for training camp next summer.
Nov 29
2
Gino Gradkowski
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Tyler Larsen
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Dan France
3
Blaine Clausell
4
Pearce Slater
K
1
Graham Gano
