Player Page

Weather | Roster

Duce Staley | Running Back

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (42) / 2/27/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 242
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 3 (71) / PHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles have "no immediate plans to hire an offensive coordinator."
Coach Doug Pederson has run the offense since arriving in Philadelphia, but Frank Reich had the coordinator title. With Reich gone, RBs coach Duce Staley and WRs coach Mike Groh were believed to be the favorites for a promotion, but it looks like the Eagles will leave the position open. With Reich and ex-QBs coach John DeFilippo out the door, both Staley and Groh will have much more on their plates moving forward even if they are not given an official promotion. Feb 13 - 11:28 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Duce Staley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1999PHI16326126579.13.9544129418.47.20240000
2000PHI57934468.84.4112520140.28.00020000
2001PHI1316660446.53.6226362648.29.91210000
2002PHI16269103064.43.8455154133.810.60300000
2003PHI169745728.64.7053638223.910.60220000
2004PIT1019283083.04.3416555.59.20020000
2005PIT53814829.63.9016346.85.70000000
2006PIT100.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Marcus Johnson
4Shelton Gibson
5Greg Ward
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Torrey Smith
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Josh Perkins
4Billy Brown
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
K1Jake Elliott
 

 