Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Greg Ward
(WR)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Rashard Davis
(WR)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Dom Williams
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Duce Staley | Running Back
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 2/27/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 242
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
1997 / Rd. 3 (71) / PHI
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles have "no immediate plans to hire an offensive coordinator."
Coach Doug Pederson has run the offense since arriving in Philadelphia, but Frank Reich had the coordinator title. With Reich gone, RBs coach Duce Staley and WRs coach Mike Groh were believed to be the favorites for a promotion, but it looks like the Eagles will leave the position open. With Reich and ex-QBs coach John DeFilippo out the door, both Staley and Groh will have much more on their plates moving forward even if they are not given an official promotion.
Feb 13 - 11:28 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes RBs coach Duce Staley and WRs coach Mike Groh are the "top in-house candidates" to take over the Eagles' offensive coordinator job.
With Frank Reich leaving for the Colts and John DeFilippo taking the OC job in Minnesota, the Eagles have some big holes to fill on the offensive staff. Reportedly a candidate for the Giants' OC job, the Eagles may look to promote Staley to keep him in the building. Doug Pederson will retain play-calling duties and the final say in game planning regardless of what Philly decides to do at offensive coordinator.
Feb 12 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Jeff McLane on Twitter
Eagles RB coach Duce Staley is a candidate for the Giants' offensive coordinator job.
Staley has strong ties to Pat Shurmur, who he played and coached under with the Eagles. He oversaw a top-three rushing offense this season, with Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement all having solid years. Staley would be a run-game coordinator and game planner in New York with Shurmur calling plays. Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin and Vikings QB coach Kevin Stefanski have also been linked to the Giants.
Jan 27 - 5:16 PM
Source:
SNY
The Eagles will retain Duce Staley as running backs coach under new coach Doug Pederson.
Considered one of the best position coaches around the league, Staley even got a courtesy head-coaching interview from the Eagles before they chose Pederson. Staley played on teams with Pederson in Philadelphia, and the two coached together in Philly before Pederson left for Kansas City with Andy Reid.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 10:51:00 PM
Report: Eagles not planning to hire an OC
Feb 13 - 11:28 AM
Duce Staley, Mike Groh in-house OC favorites
Feb 12 - 9:10 AM
Duce Staley in mix for Giants coordinator job
Jan 27 - 5:16 PM
Eagles retaining Duce Staley
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 10:51:00 PM
More Duce Staley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1999
PHI
16
326
1265
79.1
3.9
5
4
41
294
18.4
7.2
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
2000
PHI
5
79
344
68.8
4.4
1
1
25
201
40.2
8.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2001
PHI
13
166
604
46.5
3.6
2
2
63
626
48.2
9.9
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2002
PHI
16
269
1030
64.4
3.8
4
5
51
541
33.8
10.6
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2003
PHI
16
97
457
28.6
4.7
0
5
36
382
23.9
10.6
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
2004
PIT
10
192
830
83.0
4.3
4
1
6
55
5.5
9.2
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2005
PIT
5
38
148
29.6
3.9
0
1
6
34
6.8
5.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
PIT
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
Sidelined
Carson Wentz (knee) was seen throwing up to 50 yards prior to Super Bowl LII.
No longer confined to crutches, Wentz let it rip during pregame warmups on Sunday, throwing balls up to 50 yards off his back foot. Wentz is making noticeable progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and expects to be ready for Week 1. Despite the injury, the second-year signal caller has promised not to change his style of play.
Feb 5
2
Nick Foles
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3RB
1
Corey Clement
2
Jay Ajayi
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Marcus Johnson
4
Shelton Gibson
5
Greg Ward
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Torrey Smith
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Marquess Wilson
5
Dom Williams
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Josh Perkins
4
Billy Brown
5
Adam Zaruba
LT
1
Jason Peters
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jason Peters (ACL) is his "starting left tackle."
Peters has already said he will play in 2018, and it sounds like his coach will welcome him back with open arms. "He’s a Pro Bowl left tackle," Pederson said. "Guys like that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, they can go out when they want to go out." Peters is questionable for training camp after tearing his ACL and MCL in October.
Feb 8
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG
1
Stefen Wisniewski
2
Darrell Greene
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Jon Toth
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
RT
1
Lane Johnson
K
1
Jake Elliott
