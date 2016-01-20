Duce Staley | Running Back Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (42) / 2/27/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 242 College: South Carolina Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 3 (71) / PHI Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles have "no immediate plans to hire an offensive coordinator." Coach Doug Pederson has run the offense since arriving in Philadelphia, but Frank Reich had the coordinator title. With Reich gone, RBs coach Duce Staley and WRs coach Mike Groh were believed to be the favorites for a promotion, but it looks like the Eagles will leave the position open. With Reich and ex-QBs coach John DeFilippo out the door, both Staley and Groh will have much more on their plates moving forward even if they are not given an official promotion. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes RBs coach Duce Staley and WRs coach Mike Groh are the "top in-house candidates" to take over the Eagles' offensive coordinator job. With Frank Reich leaving for the Colts and John DeFilippo taking the OC job in Minnesota, the Eagles have some big holes to fill on the offensive staff. Reportedly a candidate for the Giants' OC job, the Eagles may look to promote Staley to keep him in the building. Doug Pederson will retain play-calling duties and the final say in game planning regardless of what Philly decides to do at offensive coordinator. Source: Jeff McLane on Twitter

Eagles RB coach Duce Staley is a candidate for the Giants' offensive coordinator job. Staley has strong ties to Pat Shurmur, who he played and coached under with the Eagles. He oversaw a top-three rushing offense this season, with Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement all having solid years. Staley would be a run-game coordinator and game planner in New York with Shurmur calling plays. Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin and Vikings QB coach Kevin Stefanski have also been linked to the Giants. Source: SNY