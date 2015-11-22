Player Page

Weather | Roster

Patrick DiMarco | Running Back | #42

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 234
College: South Carolina
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bills agreed to terms with FB Patrick DiMarco, formerly of the Falcons, on a four-year, $8.5 million contract.
Get excited, Bills fans. Buffalo doesn't have much money to spend after keeping Tyrod Taylor, but the team has been flirting with fullbacks to replace aging Jerome Felton as LeSean McCoy's lead blocker. The Bills were thought to be the favorite to land free agent Kyle Juszczyk, but his market apparently has gotten out of their comfort zone. DiMarco caught 20 passes over the past two seasons under Kyle Shanahan and earned Pro Football Focus' third-best blocking grade among fullbacks last season. With DiMarco paving lanes and dual-threat Taylor returning under center, McCoy is set up for another big statistical year. Mar 8 - 3:12 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Patrick DiMarco Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL1600.0.0007523.37.401014000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012KC500.0.00000.0.00000000
2013ATL1400.0.0008493.56.100021000
2014ATL1600.0.0009623.96.90100000
2015ATL1610.0.000131106.98.502019000
2016ATL1600.0.0007523.37.401014000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB00.00188.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK00.0000.0000000
3Sep 26@NO00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CAR00.0011818.0000000
5Oct 9@DEN00.0011313.0000000
6Oct 16@SEA00.00133.0000000
7Oct 23LAC00.00133.00014000
8Oct 30GB00.0000.0000000
9Nov 3@TB00.00111.0100000
10Nov 13@PHI00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27ARZ00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4KC00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@LAR00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18SF00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@CAR00.00166.0000000
17Jan 1NO00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marcus Easley
3Kolby Listenbee
WR21Walter Powell
2Dezmin Lewis
WR31Dezmin Lewis
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Patrick Lewis
RT1Seantrel Henderson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
 

 