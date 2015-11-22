Patrick DiMarco | Running Back | #42

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Shanahan views Hoyer as a backup QB
Falcons close to extending Desmond Trufant
Schaub agrees to keep caddying for Matt Ryan
Bills do 4-year, $8.5M deal with FB DiMarco
49ers begin receiver rebuild, sign Goodwin
Dolphins working on long-term deal with Kiko
49ers agree to 2-year deal with Brian Hoyer
Dolphins making 'push' to keep Kenny Stills
Bengals hope to re-sign CB Dre Kirkpatrick
Dolphins secure DE Branch with long-term deal
Ravens ax OLB Elvis Dumervil, freeing up $6M
Giants, Jags, Bills 'in on' Martellus Bennett
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Horford (elbow) will play Wednesday vs. GS
Nikola Jokic (illness) now questionable Weds
LaMarcus Aldridge, Leonard resting Wednesday
Rondo, Wade game-time calls Wednesday vs. ORL
Festus Ezeli (knee surgery) done for the year
Gallinari (illness) questionable vs. Wizards
Andrew Bogut (leg) ruled out for the season
Kyle Korver (foot) ruled out for Thursday
J.R. Smith (thumb) questionable for Thursday
Jimmy Butler (illness) misses shootaround
Hornacek confirms Anthony will play Wednesday
James Johnson (elbow) remains questionable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Michael Annett: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Cole Custer: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
Joe Mixon registers 4.43 at OU's pro day
Fournette 'head and shoulders' over other RBs
Scout: RB Dalvin Cook is 'everything'
Joe Mixon met with four teams on Tuesday
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Mings missing for more than a month
Mourinho bemoans Rostov's shredded pitch
Ibrahimovic accepts three game suspension
Bournemouth to appeal long ban for Mings
Southampton back scoring but need new blood
Henderson all but ruled out of game v Burnley
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Patrick DiMarco | Running Back | #42
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/30/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 234
College:
South Carolina
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2017: Signed a four-year, $8.5 million contract. The deal contains $4 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills agreed to terms with FB Patrick DiMarco, formerly of the Falcons, on a four-year, $8.5 million contract.
Get excited, Bills fans. Buffalo doesn't have much money to spend after keeping Tyrod Taylor, but the team has been flirting with fullbacks to replace aging Jerome Felton as LeSean McCoy's lead blocker. The Bills were thought to be the favorite to land free agent Kyle Juszczyk, but his market apparently has gotten out of their comfort zone. DiMarco caught 20 passes over the past two seasons under Kyle Shanahan and earned Pro Football Focus' third-best blocking grade among fullbacks last season. With DiMarco paving lanes and dual-threat Taylor returning under center, McCoy is set up for another big statistical year.
Mar 8 - 3:12 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Falcons FB Patrick DiMarco secured 3-of-4 targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Indianapolis.
DiMarco tilted fantasy owners by scoring a pair of wide-open red-zone touchdowns early in the game. This does give us an opportunity to point out DiMarco's lead blocking, which has been a difference maker in front of Devonta Freeman this year. DiMarco deserves a Pro Bowl trip for his efforts.
Sun, Nov 22, 2015 05:27:00 PM
Falcons promoted FB Patrick DiMarco from the practice squad.
He'll replace Bradie Ewing as the Falcons' lead blocker after a shoulder injury sent Ewing to I.R. on Monday. A 2011 undrafted free agent, DiMarco appeared in five games for the Chiefs last season, grading out positively in Pro Football Focus' ratings in 124 snaps as a road paver.
Tue, Sep 17, 2013 04:06:00 PM
Falcons signed FB Patrick DiMarco.
DiMarco, 24, was recently cut by the Chiefs. He started four games for Kansas City last season, but projects as a special teams player in Atlanta. He'll compete for a roster spot.
Thu, May 30, 2013 02:51:00 PM
Bills do 4-year, $8.5M deal with FB DiMarco
Mar 8 - 3:12 PM
Falcons FB DiMarco hits pay dirt twice
Sun, Nov 22, 2015 05:27:00 PM
Falcons promote FB Patrick DiMarco
Tue, Sep 17, 2013 04:06:00 PM
FB DiMarco picked up by Falcons
Thu, May 30, 2013 02:51:00 PM
More Patrick DiMarco Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3230)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(3138)
3
M. Glennon
FA
(3092)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2828)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2379)
6
B. Marshall
NYG
(2358)
7
D. Jackson
WAS
(1997)
8
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1992)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(1928)
10
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1907)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
7
52
3.3
7.4
0
1
0
14
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
KC
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
ATL
14
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
8
49
3.5
6.1
0
0
0
21
0
0
0
2014
ATL
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
9
62
3.9
6.9
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
16
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
13
110
6.9
8.5
0
2
0
19
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
7
52
3.3
7.4
0
1
0
14
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
TB
0
0
.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
0
0
.0
0
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
LAC
0
0
.0
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
14
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
0
0
.0
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Marcus Easley
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Walter Powell
2
Dezmin Lewis
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Patrick Lewis
RT
1
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
Headlines
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Shanahan views Hoyer as a backup QB
»
Falcons close to extending Desmond Trufant
»
Schaub agrees to keep caddying for Matt Ryan
»
Bills do 4-year, $8.5M deal with FB DiMarco
»
49ers begin receiver rebuild, sign Goodwin
»
Dolphins working on long-term deal with Kiko
»
49ers agree to 2-year deal with Brian Hoyer
»
Dolphins making 'push' to keep Kenny Stills
»
Bengals hope to re-sign CB Dre Kirkpatrick
»
Dolphins secure DE Branch with long-term deal
»
Ravens ax OLB Elvis Dumervil, freeing up $6M
»
Giants, Jags, Bills 'in on' Martellus Bennett
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved