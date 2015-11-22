Patrick DiMarco | Running Back | #42

Bills agreed to terms with FB Patrick DiMarco, formerly of the Falcons, on a four-year, $8.5 million contract.

Get excited, Bills fans. Buffalo doesn't have much money to spend after keeping Tyrod Taylor, but the team has been flirting with fullbacks to replace aging Jerome Felton as LeSean McCoy's lead blocker. The Bills were thought to be the favorite to land free agent Kyle Juszczyk, but his market apparently has gotten out of their comfort zone. DiMarco caught 20 passes over the past two seasons under Kyle Shanahan and earned Pro Football Focus' third-best blocking grade among fullbacks last season. With DiMarco paving lanes and dual-threat Taylor returning under center, McCoy is set up for another big statistical year.