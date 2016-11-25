Scott Tolzien | Quarterback | #16 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (29) / 9/4/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215 College: Wisconsin Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2016: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Scott Tolzien completed 10-of-14 passes for 70 yards in Saturday’s preseason game. Tolzien’s completion percentage was solid, but his 5.0 yards per pass attempt isn’t going to cut it. The Colts went three and out on all three of their drives against the Dallas starters and scored on just one of six drives while Tolzien was in the game. To be fair to Tolzien, he has largely worked with a skeleton crew at wide receiver this entire offseason, but the Colts’ offense has just eight first downs on nine possessions with their "first-team" offense in the game so far in the preseason. At this juncture, it’s close to a lock that Tolzien starts at minimum Week 1 of the regular season for Indianapolis. Andrew Luck’s absence obviously compromises all the Colts’ skill players for fantasy purposes.

Colts OC Rob Chudzinski said the team will have to alter the playbook if Scott Tolzien is forced to start. "We'll make those adjustments if that's the case down the road," Chudzinski said. "Every week we tailor it some to the opponent, some to who may be playing, skill-wise, O-line-wise, quarterback-wise and all those type of things all go into it." In Tolzien's one start last season, the Colts focused much more on the short passing game, with 16 of his 22 completions going for 10 yards or less. T.Y. Hilton managed just three catches for 54 yards in that game and has seen his averages go down across the board when playing without Andrew Luck. It looks like Luck will miss at most a couple games if any, but it is still a short-term concern for Indy's pass catchers. Source: ESPN

Scott Tolzien completed two-of-five passes for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions Sunday in the Colts’ preseason loss to the Lions. He was sacked once for a loss of three yards. Tolzien was mostly off the mark, only completing a four-yard screen to Jack Doyle and a 20-yard strike over the middle to Brandon Williams. Tolzien got in and out quickly, playing just three series before giving way to undrafted rookie Phillip Walker. With Andrew Luck’s return date still a moving target, the Colts will surely monitor Tolzien’s preseason reps in case he has to start Week 1.