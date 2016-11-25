Player Page

Scott Tolzien | Quarterback | #16

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Wisconsin
Contract: view contract details
Scott Tolzien completed 10-of-14 passes for 70 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.
Tolzien’s completion percentage was solid, but his 5.0 yards per pass attempt isn’t going to cut it. The Colts went three and out on all three of their drives against the Dallas starters and scored on just one of six drives while Tolzien was in the game. To be fair to Tolzien, he has largely worked with a skeleton crew at wide receiver this entire offseason, but the Colts’ offense has just eight first downs on nine possessions with their "first-team" offense in the game so far in the preseason. At this juncture, it’s close to a lock that Tolzien starts at minimum Week 1 of the regular season for Indianapolis. Andrew Luck’s absence obviously compromises all the Colts’ skill players for fantasy purposes. Aug 19 - 9:32 PM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013GB3559061.1717239.08.011555518.311.0100
2015GB311100.041.34.00003-3-1.0-1.0000
2016IND3233762.221672.05.8012631.0.5000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
12Nov 24PIT223661.12055.712362.000
13Dec 5@NYJ11100.01111.0003-3-1.000
15Dec 18@MIN00.00.00000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
5Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Kamar Aiken
4Valdez Showers
5Bug Howard
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Fahn Cooper
3Andrew Wylie
4Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Blake Muir
C1Ryan Kelly
2Deyshawn Bond
3Adam Redmond
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Brian Schwenke
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 