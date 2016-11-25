Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Marvin Bracy
(WR)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Brian Riley
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Valdez Showers
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Fred Brown
(WR)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
JoJo Natson Jr.
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
George Winn
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Justice Liggins
(WR)
Scott Tolzien | Quarterback | #16
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/4/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
College:
Wisconsin
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2016: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Scott Tolzien completed 10-of-14 passes for 70 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.
Tolzien’s completion percentage was solid, but his 5.0 yards per pass attempt isn’t going to cut it. The Colts went three and out on all three of their drives against the Dallas starters and scored on just one of six drives while Tolzien was in the game. To be fair to Tolzien, he has largely worked with a skeleton crew at wide receiver this entire offseason, but the Colts’ offense has just eight first downs on nine possessions with their "first-team" offense in the game so far in the preseason. At this juncture, it’s close to a lock that Tolzien starts at minimum Week 1 of the regular season for Indianapolis. Andrew Luck’s absence obviously compromises all the Colts’ skill players for fantasy purposes.
Aug 19 - 9:32 PM
Colts OC Rob Chudzinski said the team will have to alter the playbook if Scott Tolzien is forced to start.
"We'll make those adjustments if that's the case down the road," Chudzinski said. "Every week we tailor it some to the opponent, some to who may be playing, skill-wise, O-line-wise, quarterback-wise and all those type of things all go into it." In Tolzien's one start last season, the Colts focused much more on the short passing game, with 16 of his 22 completions going for 10 yards or less. T.Y. Hilton managed just three catches for 54 yards in that game and has seen his averages go down across the board when playing without Andrew Luck. It looks like Luck will miss at most a couple games if any, but it is still a short-term concern for Indy's pass catchers.
Aug 17 - 11:29 AM
Source:
ESPN
Scott Tolzien completed two-of-five passes for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions Sunday in the Colts’ preseason loss to the Lions.
He was sacked once for a loss of three yards. Tolzien was mostly off the mark, only completing a four-yard screen to Jack Doyle and a 20-yard strike over the middle to Brandon Williams. Tolzien got in and out quickly, playing just three series before giving way to undrafted rookie Phillip Walker. With Andrew Luck’s return date still a moving target, the Colts will surely monitor Tolzien’s preseason reps in case he has to start Week 1.
Aug 13 - 4:52 PM
Scott Tolzien completed 22-of-36 passes for 205 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while contributing six rushing yards on three carries in the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Steelers.
Tolzien left a ton of points on the board by having two drives stall out on the goal line. Both of his interceptions came in the fourth quarter with Indy in desperation mode. He actually made a decent throw to Donte Moncrief for his only touchdown of the night, placing it low and away so only Moncrief could get it. Tolzien routinely overthrew open receivers and was molasses slow whenever he tried to tuck and run. He was passable on Thursday but still a major downgrade from Andrew Luck (concussion). Hopefully Luck will be back next week against the Jets.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:08:00 AM
Tolzien and Colts’ first-team offense sputter
Aug 19 - 9:32 PM
Colts rely more on short passes with Tolzien
Aug 17 - 11:29 AM
Scott Tolzien quiet in loss to Detroit
Aug 13 - 4:52 PM
Tolzien marginal in loss to Pittsburgh
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:08:00 AM
More Scott Tolzien Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2013
GB
3
55
90
61.1
717
239.0
8.0
1
1
5
5
55
18.3
11.0
1
0
0
2015
GB
3
1
1
100.0
4
1.3
4.0
0
0
0
3
-3
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
2016
IND
3
23
37
62.2
216
72.0
5.8
0
1
2
6
3
1.0
.5
0
0
0
Scott Tolzien's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Scott Tolzien's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scott Tolzien's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Scott Tolzien's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
12
Nov 24
PIT
22
36
61.1
205
5.7
1
2
3
6
2.0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
1
1
100.0
11
11.0
0
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Sunday that Andrew Luck's (shoulder) Week 1 availability is in question.
Irsay still sounded optimistic overall, acknowledging he couldn't "unequivocally say" Luck will be ready for Week 1 but promising Luck will be back "around" the start of the season. Colts beat writers have hinted that even if Luck misses Week 1 against the Rams, he could return for Week 2 against the Cardinals. The Colts may view the Rams as beatable with Scott Tolzien under center. Irsay also confirmed Sunday that Luck has indeed resumed throwing.
Aug 13
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
I.L.
Colts promoted WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad.
WR Quan Bray was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. The Colts have gotten extremely little production behind T.Y. Hilton since Donte Moncrief went down with a shoulder injury. An UDFA out of Iowa, Smith had a productive summer, catching 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.
Oct 18
5
Fred Brown
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Kamar Aiken
4
Valdez Showers
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Chester Rogers
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
Sidelined
Colts TE Erik Swoope underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and is week to week.
It's why Swoope sat out the Colts' preseason opener. Swoope is expected to play a bigger role as a sub-package tight end this year, but the missed time will set him back, and he is questionable to be ready for Week 1. Jack Doyle remains locked in as the Colts' every-down tight end.
Aug 14
3
Brandon Williams
4
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Fahn Cooper
3
Andrew Wylie
4
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Blake Muir
C
1
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Colts will likely place C Ryan Kelly (foot surgery) on injured reserve with the intent to designate him as one of their return players.
The center will have surgery to repair a "bone defect" on Friday. The recovery timeline was originally given as 6-8 weeks, but putting Kelly on injured reserve would force him to sit out until at least Week 9. With Kelly looking likely to miss half the season, the Colts will almost certainly attempt to bring in outside help. They met with Jeremy Zuttah this week.
Aug 17
2
Deyshawn Bond
3
Adam Redmond
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Brian Schwenke
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Jeremy Vujnovich
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
