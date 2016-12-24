Player Page

Chris Hogan | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Monmouth
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Chris Hogan left Saturday night's Divisional Round game with a thigh injury.
He went to the locker room and was called questionable to return. Before exiting, Hogan lit up the Texans' secondary for 95 yards on four targets, whipping Texans S Corey Moore incessantly downfield. Jan 14 - 10:29 PM
More Chris Hogan Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE153868045.317.92439.63.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2013BUF1610835.28.30000.0.00000000
2014BUF164142626.610.40400.0.00020000
2015BUF163645028.112.50214.34.00000000
2016NE153868045.317.92439.63.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ36020.0100.0000000
2Sep 18MIA45914.8000.0000000
3Sep 22HOU133.0000.0000000
4Oct 2BUF00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE411428.50122.0000000
6Oct 16CIN13939.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT22512.5000.0010000
8Oct 30@BUF49122.8100.0000000
10Nov 13SEA00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ47017.5000.0000000
13Dec 4LAR4235.8100.0000000
14Dec 12BAL512925.81273.5000000
15Dec 18@DEN11818.0000.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ12222.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@MIA4276.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Michael Floyd
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 