Chris Hogan | Wide Receiver | #15

Tom Brady completed 25-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.

He rushed once for six yards and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the game. The Patriots pasted the Fins through the air, with the highlight being a 77-yard catch-and-run score to Julian Edelman. Brady's other TDs went to Michael Floyd and Martellus Bennett in the red zone. Brady's regular season ends with an exceptional 28:2 TD-to-INT ratio. The Patriots will rest during a first-round playoff bye and return for the Divisional Round.