Chris Hogan | Wide Receiver | #15

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians have been 'in touch' with Joey Bats
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dion Lewis breaks out for 3 TDs as Pats roll
Pats WR Hogan leaves game with thigh injury
Seahawks fear torn ACL for Deshawn Shead
Falcons say 'no concern' over Julio's injury
Russ Wilson under siege as 'Hawks eliminated
Ryan plays at MVP level as Falcons advance
Julio Jones aggravates foot/toe ailment
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) inactive vs. Texans
Jim Irsay wants Manning in front office role
C.J. Prosise (shoulder) ruled out vs Falcons
Rams could allow 'Fisher guys' to walk in FA
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
Dose: What's under the Hood?
Jan 14
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rodney Hood hurts right knee on Saturday
John Wall scores 25 points in win vs. Philly
Unprocessed: Jahlil Okafor scores 26 points
No Scrub: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scores 12
Devin Booker scores 39 points yet again
Ka-Wow: Kawhi Leonard scores career-high 38
Jimmy Butler fills the stat sheet in return
Anthony Davis scores 36 points in return
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) will start on Saturday
Evan Fournier (foot) out, Jodie Meeks starts
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday
Terrence Jones gets 34 minutes in his start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
H. Lundqvist steps in, not up in loss to Habs
Thomas Greiss gives up 7 in loss to Isles
Gustav Nyquist has 1G, 1A in win over Pens
Rinne continues dominance over Avalanche
David Krejci picks up 500th career point
Marchand explodes for 5 points vs Flyers
Tuukka Rask continues mastery over Flyers
Brayden Schenn extends point streak to five
Predators get James Neal back from IR
Maroon on fire for Oilers
Andrew Shaw will return vs. NYR on Saturday
Alex Galchenyuk set to return to Habs lineup
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Costa-less Chelsea cruise at Leicester City
Vertonghen set for a spell on the sidelines
Foxes sit in 15th after falling to Chelsea
Costa furore is a storm in a coffee cup
Hernandez inspires Hull to victory with brace
Arsenal too much for the Swans, win 0-4
Barton steals headlines without controversy
Swans defense unCorked by Arsenal in 0-4 loss
Carroll bicycle kick goal highlights win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Hogan | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/24/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
College:
Monmouth
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $7.5 million guaranteed and a $4 million roster bonus in 2016. Another $500,000 can be earned each season in per-game roster bonuses. 2016: $1 million (guaranteed), 2017: $2.5 million (guaranteed), 2018: $3 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Hogan left Saturday night's Divisional Round game with a thigh injury.
He went to the locker room and was called questionable to return. Before exiting, Hogan lit up the Texans' secondary for 95 yards on four targets, whipping Texans S Corey Moore incessantly downfield.
Jan 14 - 10:29 PM
Chris Hogan caught 4-of-4 targets for 27 yards in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
Hogan became a popular DFS play when Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was ruled out, but Tom Brady didn't even see him for a wide-open 74-yard touchdown in the first half, and Julian Edelman wound up dominating target share as usual. Hogan is just a role player in New England's offense regardless of his teammates' availability. He has drawn more than five targets in just 1-of-12 Brady starts.
Jan 1 - 5:26 PM
Chris Hogan nabbed one-of-five targets for 22 yards Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.
Game script worked against Hogan this week as the Patriots attempted just 29 passes while running the ball 40 times. His lone contribution came on a deep pass from Tom Brady on New England’s second drive of the afternoon. Hogan has sprinkled in a few good games this year but hasn’t developed into a consistent week-to-week fantasy option. He’ll get the Dolphins in Week 17.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Chris Hogan caught 1-of-2 targets for 18 yards in the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Broncos.
Predictably, Hogan came crashing back down to earth against the Broncos' elite secondary. He'll offer blow-up appeal as a WR4 against the Jets' endlessly burned secondary in Week 16.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:06:00 PM
Pats WR Hogan leaves game with thigh injury
Jan 14 - 10:29 PM
Chris Hogan goes 4-27 against Dolphins
Jan 1 - 5:26 PM
Chris Hogan limited to one catch Saturday
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Chris Hogan held to 18 yards vs. Broncos
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:06:00 PM
More Chris Hogan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(5620)
2
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3843)
3
C. Prosise
SEA
(3527)
4
L. Green
PIT
(3442)
5
T. Montgomery
GB
(3185)
6
S. Ware
KC
(2782)
7
L. Blount
NE
(2758)
8
R. Cobb
GB
(2685)
9
J. Jones
ATL
(2614)
10
M. Mitchell
NE
(2605)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
15
38
680
45.3
17.9
2
4
3
9
.6
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2013
BUF
16
10
83
5.2
8.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
16
41
426
26.6
10.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
16
36
450
28.1
12.5
0
2
1
4
.3
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
15
38
680
45.3
17.9
2
4
3
9
.6
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
3
60
20.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
4
59
14.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
4
114
28.5
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
1
39
39.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
4
91
22.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
4
70
17.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
4
23
5.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
5
129
25.8
1
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
4
27
6.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
Questionable
Tom Brady completed 25-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
He rushed once for six yards and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the game. The Patriots pasted the Fins through the air, with the highlight being a 77-yard catch-and-run score to Julian Edelman. Brady's other TDs went to Michael Floyd and Martellus Bennett in the red zone. Brady's regular season ends with an exceptional 28:2 TD-to-INT ratio. The Patriots will rest during a first-round playoff bye and return for the Divisional Round.
Jan 1
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Questionable
Danny Amendola (ankle) is practicing fully this week.
Amendola has been out since Week 13 with a high-ankle sprain. The Patriots' plan had always been to get him back for the Divisional Round. Amendola will fight with Malcolm Mitchell and Chris Hogan for targets behind Julian Edelman.
Jan 11
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Michael Floyd
3
Malcolm Mitchell
Sidelined
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) is inactive for the Divisional Round against the Texans.
With Mitchell scratched, it will be Michael Floyd's time to shine against the Texans. Floyd is an excellent low-dollar dart throw in DFS leagues. Also inactive for the Patriots are CB Cyrus Jones, CB Justin Coleman, RB D.J. Foster, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT LaAdrian Waddle and S Jordan Richards.
Jan 14
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Josh Norris and Evan Silva discuss every aspect of the four playoff games in the Divisional round.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
NFL Headlines
»
Dion Lewis breaks out for 3 TDs as Pats roll
»
Pats WR Hogan leaves game with thigh injury
»
Seahawks fear torn ACL for Deshawn Shead
»
Falcons say 'no concern' over Julio's injury
»
Russ Wilson under siege as 'Hawks eliminated
»
Ryan plays at MVP level as Falcons advance
»
Julio Jones aggravates foot/toe ailment
»
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) inactive vs. Texans
»
Jim Irsay wants Manning in front office role
»
C.J. Prosise (shoulder) ruled out vs Falcons
»
Rams could allow 'Fisher guys' to walk in FA
»
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved