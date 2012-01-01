Player Page

Andre Holmes | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Hillsdale
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Andre Holmes has "consistently worked with the first-team offense" at Bills OTAs and minicamp.
Beat writer Joe Buscaglia only acknowledged Holmes is "positioning himself to be a contender for a roster spot," but it's not crazy to think Holmes could indeed win a starting job if he continues to play well. Zay Jones is a rookie out of East Carolina who suffered a knee injury shortly after being drafted, and the Bills whiffed on free agent Jeremy Maclin. Holmes has long been an intriguing physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 210 with 4.45 speed. Jun 13 - 5:42 PM
Source: WKBW Buffalo
More Andre Holmes Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012DAL72111.65.50000.0.00000000
2013OAK102543143.117.21100.0.00000000
2014OAK164769343.314.71400.0.00000000
2015OAK161420112.614.40400.0.00000000
2016OAK16141267.99.00300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18ATL166.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@TEN188.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@BAL00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9LAC2136.5000.0000000
6Oct 16KC2115.5100.0000000
7Oct 23@JAC155.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@TB10.0000.0000000
9Nov 6DEN22713.5000.0000000
11Nov 21HOU00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CAR00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4BUF00.0000.0000000
14Dec 8@KC00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@LAC12323.0000.0000000
16Dec 24IND33311.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@DEN00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2T.J. Yates
3Nathan Peterman
4Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Rod Streater
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Jeremy Butler
5Rashad Ross
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Logan Thomas
4Wes Saxton
5Keith Towbridge
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Zach Voytek
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Greg Pyke
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 