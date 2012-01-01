Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andre Holmes | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/16/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Hillsdale
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/18/2017: Signed a three-year, $5.15 million contract. The deal contains $2.45 million guaranteed -- a $1.65 million signing bonus and Holmes' first-year base salary. Holmes is eligible for annual $50,000 workout bonuses. 2017: $800,000, 2018: $1 million (+$150,000 roster bonus), 2019: $1.25 million (+$150,000 roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andre Holmes has "consistently worked with the first-team offense" at Bills OTAs and minicamp.
Beat writer Joe Buscaglia only acknowledged Holmes is "positioning himself to be a contender for a roster spot," but it's not crazy to think Holmes could indeed win a starting job if he continues to play well. Zay Jones is a rookie out of East Carolina who suffered a knee injury shortly after being drafted, and the Bills whiffed on free agent Jeremy Maclin. Holmes has long been an intriguing physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 210 with 4.45 speed.
Jun 13 - 5:42 PM
Source:
WKBW Buffalo
Bills coach Sean McDermott believes the team's No. 2 receiver is on the roster right now.
"Who that is remains to be seen," McDermott added. Considering how difficult it was to find someone other than Sammy Watkins to put this comment under, "who that is" is certainly a mystery. Buffalo did add Andre Holmes and Corey Brown in free agency, but neither is a real No. 2 on a quality offense. The Bills have to find more weapons for Tyrod Taylor in the draft.
Mar 28 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Vic Carucci on Twitter
Bills signed WR Andre Holmes a three-year, $6.5 million contract.
It's $2 million higher than the deal reported earlier this week. Holmes is coming off consecutive nondescript seasons as Oakland's No. 4 receiver behind Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, and Seth Roberts. He lands in a good spot with Buffalo as a veteran flyer. Holmes adds depth in a red-zone/deep threat role.
Mar 18 - 2:14 PM
The Bills have offered WR Andre Holmes a three-year, $4.5 million contract.
The deal was reported as done, but it's not official yet. Holmes should sign with Buffalo unless another team offers him more money. The Bills would be a nice landing spot with a wide open depth chart behind Sammy Watkins. Holmes is coming off a nondescript 2016, but he is a solid flyer on a cheap contract.
Mar 15 - 4:09 PM
Andre Holmes running with Bills first-team O
Jun 13 - 5:42 PM
McDermott thinks No. 2 receiver on roster
Mar 28 - 12:30 PM
Andre Holmes officially signs with Buffalo
Mar 18 - 2:14 PM
Buffalo takes flyer on Andre Holmes
Mar 15 - 4:09 PM
More Andre Holmes Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DAL
7
2
11
1.6
5.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
OAK
10
25
431
43.1
17.2
1
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
OAK
16
47
693
43.3
14.7
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
14
201
12.6
14.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
16
14
126
7.9
9.0
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Andre Holmes's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Andre Holmes's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andre Holmes's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Andre Holmes's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
1
6
6.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
LAC
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
2
11
5.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
2
27
13.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
3
33
11.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
T.J. Yates
3
Nathan Peterman
4
Cardale Jones
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
5
Jordan Johnson
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins (foot) took reps in team drills during Tuesday's practice.
It is a surprise after coach Sean McDermott said the receiver would continue to be limited this week. While he may not be fully back yet, the reps are a great sign for his camp status, although the Bills would be wise to take it easy on their injury-prone No. 1. Watkins comes with massive injury risk, but he has the upside to be a high-end WR1.
Jun 13
2
Corey Brown
3
Rod Streater
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Brandon Reilly
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Jeremy Butler
5
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Wes Saxton
5
Keith Towbridge
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg during minicamp.
Glenn is still recovering from an ankle injury which cost him four games last season. He did not participate in OTAs, it does not look like he will get on the field for minicamp, and he appears to be at best questionable for the start of training camp. The lingering injury is concerning, but Glenn should still be ready for Week 1.
Jun 13
2
Michael Ola
3
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Zach Voytek
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Greg Pyke
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
