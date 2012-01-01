Andre Holmes | Wide Receiver | #81

Beat writer Joe Buscaglia only acknowledged Holmes is "positioning himself to be a contender for a roster spot," but it's not crazy to think Holmes could indeed win a starting job if he continues to play well. Zay Jones is a rookie out of East Carolina who suffered a knee injury shortly after being drafted, and the Bills whiffed on free agent Jeremy Maclin. Holmes has long been an intriguing physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 210 with 4.45 speed.

Bills coach Sean McDermott believes the team's No. 2 receiver is on the roster right now.

"Who that is remains to be seen," McDermott added. Considering how difficult it was to find someone other than Sammy Watkins to put this comment under, "who that is" is certainly a mystery. Buffalo did add Andre Holmes and Corey Brown in free agency, but neither is a real No. 2 on a quality offense. The Bills have to find more weapons for Tyrod Taylor in the draft.