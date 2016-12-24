Player Page

Matt Asiata | Running Back | #44

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 219
College: Utah
Contract: view contract details
Free agent RB Matt Asiata will work out for the Lions.
For when Joique Bell is too explosive, there's Asiata. The touchdown vulture extraordinaire had yet to make a visit in free agency. Going on 30, Asiata is probably past the point where he should be on a 53-man roster. May 2 - 4:25 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIN1639.63.00012.12.000055000
2013MIN114416615.13.8135131.22.600128000
2014MIN1516457038.03.5094431220.87.101147000
2015MIN16291127.03.900191328.36.90000000
2016MIN1612140225.13.3063226316.48.200111000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN4133.3000.0000000
2Sep 18GB6142.3011111.0000000
3Sep 25@CAR6152.50144.0000000
4Oct 3NYG661.012126.0000000
5Oct 9HOU14553.9134615.3000000
7Oct 23@PHI12554.606254.2000000
8Oct 31@CHI14423.0023618.0000000
9Nov 6DET9273.002147.0000000
10Nov 13@WAS9131.41122.0000000
11Nov 20ARZ5204.01177.0000000
12Nov 24@DET5275.413144.7000000
13Dec 1DAL6305.001-3-3.00011000
14Dec 11@JAC11373.412147.0010000
15Dec 18IND00.0012020.0000000
16Dec 24@GB6345.7033010.0000000
17Jan 1CHI8141.8033110.3000000

