Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Isa Abdul-Quddus | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/3/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 196
College:
Fordham
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $1.725 million, 2017-2018: $4.22 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins placed FS Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
Abdul-Quddus was signed to a three-year deal last offseason and started all 15 games up to this point, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 44 safety out of 89 qualifiers. Miami has now lost both its starting safeties after SS Reshad Jones (shoulder) was lost earlier in the year. Special teamers Michael Thomas and Baccari Rambo will operate as the starters for the Wild Card Fins.
Dec 28 - 9:12 AM
Dolphins agreed to terms with S Isa Abdul-Quddus, formerly of the Lions, on a three-year, $12.75 million contract.
Abdul-Quddus actually stepped in nicely as an eight-game starter for the Lions last season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall safety from Week 10 on after replacing SS James Ihedigbo in the starting lineup. It's a good get for Miami, as at the very least, Abdul-Quddus will be an asset on special teams. He'll get the first crack at the starting gig next to SS Reshad Jones.
Mar 9 - 4:43 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Lions SS Isa Abdul-Quddus has recorded 25 tackles while starting the last four games.
Abdul-Quddus took over the starting job from James Ihedigbo in Week 10 and has not looked back. A 2011 UDFA out of Fordham, Abdul-Quddus credits a focus on improved tackling this offseason for his rise from special teamer to defensive starter. "I had to adapt and get used to the run fits and stuff," Abdul-Quddus said. "I’m a bit more versatile now because I started out at free safety. Last year I started playing more strong safety. I get to play a lot of different positions at safety and it’s helped me hone my skills." Abdul-Quddus's ascension to the starting lineup has coincided with a defensive revival in Detroit.
Sat, Dec 12, 2015 11:51:00 AM
Source:
detroitlions.com
Lions re-signed S Isa Abdul-Quddus to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
Abdul-Quddus is best suited to special teams, but can also play a functional safety for short-term stretches. He racked up a career-high 32 tackles last season, making four starts. Abdul-Quddus turns 26 this August.
Wed, Mar 11, 2015 08:44:00 AM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
Dolphins lose starting FS Abdul-Quddus to IR
Dec 28 - 9:12 AM
Dolphins add S Isa Abdul-Quddus
Mar 9 - 4:43 PM
Isa Abdul-Quddus settling in to starting role
Sat, Dec 12, 2015 11:51:00 AM
Lions re-sign Isa Abdul-Quddus
Wed, Mar 11, 2015 08:44:00 AM
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
15
50
28
78
1.0
2
2.0
2
16
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NO
16
14
2
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
15
33
12
45
0.0
0
.0
2
12
0
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
11
12
1
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
16
22
11
33
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
42
15
57
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
3
5
8
0.0
0
.0
1
9
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
7
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
4
1
5
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Pro Football Talk reports Ryan Tannehill (knee) is now "day-to-day" rather than "week-to-week" after having his cast removed.
Tannehill had been in a stabilizing cast since suffering a Grade II MCL sprain two weeks ago. Tannehill also has a partially torn ACL, which is an injury which will not get better on its own. With Matt Moore playing reasonably well, the Dolphins will have to decide if a less than 100 percent Tannehill gives them a better chance to win in the very near future.
Dec 26
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Questionable
Speaking Monday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase hinted he was unlikely to rest his starters against the Patriots.
The Dolphins have clinched a playoff spot, but there's a scenario where they improve to the No. 5 seed and head to Houston instead of Pittsburgh. The benefits of that are self-explanatory. That being said, Jay Ajayi banged his shoulder on Christmas Eve, and could benefit from a lighter workload. DeVante Parker has also been playing at seemingly less than 100 percent. Gase's words may not end up being a blanket statement.
Dec 26
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
Questionable
DeVante Parker caught 4-of-7 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Parker's big play was a 56-yard touchdown that, frankly, should not have happened. Matt Moore tossed a ball into a scrum of bodies and the Bills proceeded to make the worst "tackling" attempts you will ever see in a football game. Today was the first time in seven games Parker cleared 80 yards. He won't be an intriguing DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.
Dec 24
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
Sidelined
Dolphins C Anthony Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.
Steen has started the last three games in place of Mike Pouncey. He's looking at a multi-week absence, but it's not a huge loss given his struggles. Pouncey might not return until Week 5.
Sep 25
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
