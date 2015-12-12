Player Page

Isa Abdul-Quddus | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/3/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
College: Fordham
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins placed FS Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season.
Abdul-Quddus was signed to a three-year deal last offseason and started all 15 games up to this point, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 44 safety out of 89 qualifiers. Miami has now lost both its starting safeties after SS Reshad Jones (shoulder) was lost earlier in the year. Special teamers Michael Thomas and Baccari Rambo will operate as the starters for the Wild Card Fins. Dec 28 - 9:12 AM
More Isa Abdul-Quddus Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA155028781.022.02160000500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NO 16142160.00.0000003100000
2012NO 153312450.00.02120100700000
2013NO 11121130.00.0000000100000
2014DET162211330.00.0000000200000
2015DET164215571.011.0000001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA3580.00.0190000200000
2Sep 18@NE4480.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE3030.00.0000000000000
4Sep 29@CIN2460.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9TEN3250.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT2020.00.0170000100000
7Oct 23BUF3030.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6NYJ2240.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@SD5160.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@LAR5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SF4370.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@BAL73100.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11ARZ1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ4151.022.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF2130.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

