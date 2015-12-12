Isa Abdul-Quddus | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (27) / 8/3/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 196 College: Fordham Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $1.725 million, 2017-2018: $4.22 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dolphins placed FS Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve with a neck injury, ending his season. Abdul-Quddus was signed to a three-year deal last offseason and started all 15 games up to this point, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 44 safety out of 89 qualifiers. Miami has now lost both its starting safeties after SS Reshad Jones (shoulder) was lost earlier in the year. Special teamers Michael Thomas and Baccari Rambo will operate as the starters for the Wild Card Fins.

Dolphins agreed to terms with S Isa Abdul-Quddus, formerly of the Lions, on a three-year, $12.75 million contract. Abdul-Quddus actually stepped in nicely as an eight-game starter for the Lions last season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall safety from Week 10 on after replacing SS James Ihedigbo in the starting lineup. It's a good get for Miami, as at the very least, Abdul-Quddus will be an asset on special teams. He'll get the first crack at the starting gig next to SS Reshad Jones. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Lions SS Isa Abdul-Quddus has recorded 25 tackles while starting the last four games. Abdul-Quddus took over the starting job from James Ihedigbo in Week 10 and has not looked back. A 2011 UDFA out of Fordham, Abdul-Quddus credits a focus on improved tackling this offseason for his rise from special teamer to defensive starter. "I had to adapt and get used to the run fits and stuff," Abdul-Quddus said. "I’m a bit more versatile now because I started out at free safety. Last year I started playing more strong safety. I get to play a lot of different positions at safety and it’s helped me hone my skills." Abdul-Quddus's ascension to the starting lineup has coincided with a defensive revival in Detroit. Source: detroitlions.com