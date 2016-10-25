Player Page

Josh Bynes | Linebacker | #57

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 235
College: Auburn
Latest News

Recent News

Cardinals re-signed ILB Josh Bynes to a three-year contract.
Bynes played 234 snaps for the Cardinals last season, receiving strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run defense. It's possible Bynes mans the strong side for coach Steve Wilks, but he's not a three-down player. Mar 14 - 4:04 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Josh Bynes Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ14315361.022.01250002300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011BAL10000.00.0000000000000
2012BAL101915340.00.0000000200000
2013BAL152223450.00.0000000300000
2014DET13184220.00.01170100100000
2015DET165626820.5510.0000001500000
2016DET92612380.00.0000000400000
2017ARZ14315361.022.01250002300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DET4040.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@IND5051.022.0000001000000
3Sep 25DAL1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1SF2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@PHI0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15TB0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@LAR1120.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5@SF0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 9SEA1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@HOU0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26JAC8190.00.0000001000000
13Dec 3LAR8080.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10TEN1010.00.01250000100000
15Dec 17@WAS0220.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Robert Nkemdiche
2Olsen Pierre
3Rodney Gunter
4Josh Mauro
5Pasoni Tasini
NT1Corey Peters
ILB1Deone Bucannon
2Josh Bynes
3Gabe Martin
4Edmond Robinson
5Scooby Wright
OLB1Chandler Jones
2Markus Golden
3Haason Reddick
4Bryson Albright
5Vontarrius Dora
CB1Patrick Peterson
2Brandon Williams
3C.J. Goodwin
4Ronald Zamort
5Lou Young
FS1Antoine Bethea
2Harlan Miller
SS1Budda Baker
2Rudy Ford
P1Andy Lee
 

 