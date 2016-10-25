Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Greinke leaves start with tightness in groin
Nelson Cruz has Grade 1 strain in right quad
Eddie Rosario (triceps) played catch on Wed.
Shoulder strain confirmed for Stephen Vogt
Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) back Thursday
Swarzak (calf) throws two-inning sim game
Cano (hamstring) expected back next week
Prado (knee) won't be ready for Opening Day
Cespedes given cortisone shot for right wrist
Chatwood strikes out nine over five shutout
Scherzer fans nine in five scoreless innings
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back this week
Player Page
Josh Bynes | Linebacker | #57
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 235
College:
Auburn
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals re-signed ILB Josh Bynes to a three-year contract.
Bynes played 234 snaps for the Cardinals last season, receiving strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run defense. It's possible Bynes mans the strong side for coach Steve Wilks, but he's not a three-down player.
Mar 14 - 4:04 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Lions re-signed OLB Josh Bynes.
Bynes was an 11-game starter for the Lions last season who was placed on injured reserve before Week 1. He'll provide depth on the outside after Kyle Van Noy was traded to New England. Bynes will probably be cut loose once DeAndre Levy or Jon Bostic returns.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
Lions released LB Josh Bynes from injured reserve.
Bynes started 11 games last year, but was slated for a backup role before going down. He could eventually re-sign with Lions, but isn't eligible to for three weeks.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Josh Bynes is expected be the Lions' weak-side linebacker with DeAndre Levy (hip, doubtful) sidelined.
Bynes is solid as a run defender, but he is not as adept in coverage as Levy. If Ladarius Green (concussion) suits up, he should be able to exploit Bynes in the passing game. Levy missing is also a slight upgrade to Keenan Allen and Stevie Johnson.
Sat, Sep 12, 2015 08:47:00 AM
Source:
MLive.com
Free agency now open: Cards re-sign LB Bynes
Mar 14 - 4:04 PM
Lions bring back OLB Josh Bynes
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Lions release LB Josh Bynes
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 02:51:00 PM
Josh Bynes expected to start for Levy
Sat, Sep 12, 2015 08:47:00 AM
More Josh Bynes Player News
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
14
31
5
36
1.0
2
2.0
1
25
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
BAL
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
10
19
15
34
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
15
22
23
45
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
13
18
4
22
0.0
0
.0
1
17
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
56
26
82
0.5
5
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
9
26
12
38
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2017
ARZ
14
31
5
36
1.0
2
2.0
1
25
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DET
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@IND
5
0
5
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@LAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 9
SEA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@HOU
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
JAC
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
LAR
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
TEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
25
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@WAS
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Robert Nkemdiche
2
Olsen Pierre
3
Rodney Gunter
4
Josh Mauro
5
Pasoni Tasini
NT
1
Corey Peters
ILB
1
Deone Bucannon
2
Josh Bynes
3
Gabe Martin
4
Edmond Robinson
5
Scooby Wright
OLB
1
Chandler Jones
2
Markus Golden
Sidelined
Cardinals OLB Markus Golden has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, and is done for the season.
It's a big blow for the Cardinals' pass rush. A 2015 second-rounder, Golden broke out for 12.5 sacks last season. He was off to a slower start this year, but the Cards now need someone else to pair with Chandler Jones. Kareem Martin was the next man up against the 49ers. Golden is 26. 2018 is the final year of his rookie contract.
Oct 2
3
Haason Reddick
4
Bryson Albright
5
Vontarrius Dora
CB
1
Patrick Peterson
2
Brandon Williams
3
C.J. Goodwin
4
Ronald Zamort
5
Lou Young
FS
1
Antoine Bethea
2
Harlan Miller
SS
1
Budda Baker
2
Rudy Ford
P
1
Andy Lee
