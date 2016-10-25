Josh Bynes | Linebacker | #57

Sidelined

Cardinals OLB Markus Golden has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, and is done for the season.

It's a big blow for the Cardinals' pass rush. A 2015 second-rounder, Golden broke out for 12.5 sacks last season. He was off to a slower start this year, but the Cards now need someone else to pair with Chandler Jones. Kareem Martin was the next man up against the 49ers. Golden is 26. 2018 is the final year of his rookie contract.