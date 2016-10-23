Player Page

Kamar Aiken | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: UCF
Contract: view contract details
Free agent Kamar Aiken will visit the Colts on Friday.
He'll also meet with the Seahawks on Monday. Aiken got lost in the shuffle last season but led the Ravens with a career-best 944 receiving yards in 2015. In Indy, he'd be a solid complementary option behind starters T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. Mar 17 - 11:20 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL162932820.511.30100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011BUF200.0.00000.0.00000000
2012NE100.0.00000.0.00000000
2014BAL162426716.711.10300.0.00000000
2015BAL167594459.012.61500.0.00010000
2016BAL162932820.511.30100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF2147.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC155.0000.0000000
4Oct 2OAK393.0000.0000000
5Oct 9WAS00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG46416.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ35518.3000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT199.0000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE2157.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL33511.7000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN23015.0000.0000000
13Dec 4MIA34113.7000.0000000
14Dec 12@NE11010.0000.0000000
15Dec 18PHI2199.5100.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN22211.0000.0000000

