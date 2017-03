Sterling Moore | Defensive Back | #24

Latest News Recent News

Saints re-signed CB Sterling Moore to a one-year contract. Pulled off the scrap heap before Week 1, Moore was forced into heavy 2016 snaps. He provided steady, if far from spectacular, play. Ideally, the 27 year old would be the Saints' No. 4 cornerback in 2017. Source: Josh Katzenstein on Twitter

Free agent CB Sterling Moore wants to re-sign with the Saints. He says the interest is mutual. Signed just ahead of Week 1 as depth, Moore ended up leading all Saints corners in snaps and received the best coverage grade of the group from Pro Football Focus, though he was still 71st in the league among 120 qualifiers. Moore won't command much on the open market. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

Saints CB Sterling Moore (abdomen) isn't expected to play Week 8 against the Seahawks. Moore has been one of the Saints' better cover men since signing ahead of Week 1. B.W. Webb will now get the start opposite Ken Crawley, with De'Vante Harris likely to see snaps as the No. 3 corner. This presents a prime opportunity for the Seahawks' offense to get right in a dream spot at the Superdome. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter