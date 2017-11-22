Player Page

Dan Bailey | Place Kicker | #5

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
College: Oklahoma State
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys released K Dan Bailey.
Odd. Bailey signed a seven-year, $22.5 million contract in 2014 and was scheduled to make $3.4 million in each of the next three seasons. The Cowboys save nearly $3.5 million in releasing him, but this move still comes out of nowhere with no indications it would occur. Brett Maher, the heir apparent to Bailey, made 78.1 percent of his CFL field goal attempts during the last four seasons. Sep 1 - 4:10 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2011DAL169 - 1011 - 1110 - 122 - 4323786.53939100.024
2012DAL166 - 613 - 137 - 73 - 5293193.53737100.030
2013DAL164 - 48 - 910 - 106 - 7283093.34747100.052
2014DAL166 - 66 - 78 - 95 - 7252986.25656100.052
2015DAL169 - 910 - 106 - 75 - 6303293.82525100.049
2016DAL169 - 98 - 87 - 93 - 6273284.44646100.057
2017DAL124 - 54 - 54 - 53 - 5152075.0262892.932
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10NYG1 - 11 - 12 - 20 - 044100.011100.04
2Sep 17@DEN0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.022100.03
3Sep 25@ARZ0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.044100.03
4Oct 1LAR0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.02
5Oct 8GB0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.044100.05
7Oct 22@SF0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01
12Nov 23LAC0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.000.01
13Nov 30WAS1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.055100.04
14Dec 10@NYG1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 21333.33475.02
15Dec 17@OAK1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.022100.01
16Dec 24SEA0 - 02 - 30 - 12 - 24666.700.05
17Dec 31@PHI0 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 001.001.01

