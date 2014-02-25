Player Page

Terrell Owens | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (44) / 12/7/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 224
College: Chattanooga
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 3 (89) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Hall of Famer Terrell Owens worked out for the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.
The workout came a day after Owens held his own enshrinement ceremony at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Now 44 and out of football since 2010, Owens can allegedly still run a 4.4-second 40 and believes he "can still play the game." This smells like a stunt from both sides, but we will see where the workout leads. Aug 6 - 8:30 AM
Source: ESPN
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1999SF146075453.912.62400.0.00010000
2000SF14971451103.615.0513311.83.70020000
2001SF1693141288.315.26164211.35.30000000
2002SF14100130092.913.05137795.611.30100000
2003SF1580110273.513.8493-2-.1-.70000000
2004PHI1477120085.715.67143-5-.4-1.70010000
2005PHI747763109.016.24612.32.00000000
2006DAL1685118073.813.931300.0.00000000
2007DAL1581135590.316.761515.35.00000000
2008DAL1669105265.815.22107332.14.70010000
2009BUF165582951.815.1156543.49.00100000
2010CIN147298370.213.73900.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

