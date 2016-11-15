Kai Forbath | Place Kicker | #2

Sidelined

Vikings acquired QB Trevor Siemian and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick from the Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The Broncos were in a hurry to get rid of Siemian even though he was easily their second-best quarterback behind Case Keenum and costs only $705,000 this season. In Minnesota, Siemian will provide a formidable backup to Kirk Cousins.