Kai Forbath | Place Kicker | #2

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 197
College: UCLA
Contract: view contract details
Vikings re-signed K Kai Forbath to a one-year contract.
Forbath had one of his better seasons last year, converting 32-of-38 field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. The 30-year-old should be among the league leaders in attempts next year kicking for a high-scoring Vikings offense. Playing his home games indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium won't hurt. Mar 20 - 1:35 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017MIN168 - 812 - 146 - 76 - 9323884.2343987.244
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2012WAS113 - 32 - 311 - 111 - 1171894.4333497.115
2013WAS133 - 410 - 104 - 61 - 2182281.82626100.014
2014WAS1611 - 116 - 77 - 80 - 1242788.9313296.918
2015NO112 - 33 - 43 - 52 - 3101566.7343597.122
2016MIN75 - 55 - 54 - 41 - 11515100.0111478.619
2017MIN168 - 812 - 146 - 76 - 9323884.2343987.244
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11NO1 - 11 - 11 - 10 - 033100.02366.74
2Sep 17@PIT0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.001.01
3Sep 24TB1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.044100.04
4Oct 1DET0 - 00 - 10 - 00 - 001.011100.02
5Oct 9@CHI2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 022100.022100.02
6Oct 15GB0 - 02 - 20 - 01 - 133100.022100.03
7Oct 22BAL0 - 02 - 22 - 22 - 266100.001.03
8Oct 29@CLE0 - 02 - 21 - 11 - 144100.01250.04
10Nov 12@WAS0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.055100.03
11Nov 19LAR0 - 01 - 20 - 10 - 01333.333100.03
12Nov 23@DET0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 11250.03475.05
13Dec 3@ATL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01
14Dec 10@CAR2 - 21 - 10 - 00 - 13475.011100.03
15Dec 17CIN0 - 01 - 10 - 01 - 122100.044100.05
16Dec 23@GB2 - 20 - 01 - 10 - 033100.011100.00
17Dec 31CHI0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.033100.01

