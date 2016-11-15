Welcome,
Kai Forbath | Place Kicker | #2
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
Kai Forbath
(K)
David Morgan
(TE)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Brandon Zylstra
(WR)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kai Forbath | Place Kicker | #2
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/2/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 197
College:
UCLA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/20/2018: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings re-signed K Kai Forbath to a one-year contract.
Forbath had one of his better seasons last year, converting 32-of-38 field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. The 30-year-old should be among the league leaders in attempts next year kicking for a high-scoring Vikings offense. Playing his home games indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium won't hurt.
Mar 20 - 1:35 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Vikings signed K Kai Forbath.
A career 84.1 percent field goal kicker, Forbath provides an immediate upgrade on Blair Walsh. With the Vikings' offense in the gutter of late, Forbath won't be on the streaming radar very often.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
Andrew Krammer on Twitter
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports the Vikings are expected to sign K Kai Forbath.
He impressed during a workout with the Vikings last week and is now expected to replace Blair Walsh, who was released on Tuesday. Forbath was among the Saints' final cuts this summer after losing out to UDFA Will Lutz. He made 9-of-13 field goals last season with a long of 57 yards.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Saints released K Kai Forbath.
The Saints are going with UDFA Wil Lutz. Forbath beat Connor Barth in a summer competition, but evidently didn't convince the coaching staff he deserved to keep his job. Lutz is coming from small-school Georgia State, so it's definitely a gamble for a team that can never seem to settle on a kicker.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Vikings keep Kai Forbath on 1-year contract
Mar 20 - 1:35 PM
Vikes sign Kai Forbath to replace Blair Walsh
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Kai Forbath expected to replace Blair Walsh
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Saints cut Kai Forbath, going with 'Wil Lutz'
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 04:43:00 PM
More Kai Forbath Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2017
MIN
16
8 - 8
12 - 14
6 - 7
6 - 9
32
38
84.2
34
39
87.2
44
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2012
WAS
11
3 - 3
2 - 3
11 - 11
1 - 1
17
18
94.4
33
34
97.1
15
2013
WAS
13
3 - 4
10 - 10
4 - 6
1 - 2
18
22
81.8
26
26
100.0
14
2014
WAS
16
11 - 11
6 - 7
7 - 8
0 - 1
24
27
88.9
31
32
96.9
18
2015
NO
11
2 - 3
3 - 4
3 - 5
2 - 3
10
15
66.7
34
35
97.1
22
2016
MIN
7
5 - 5
5 - 5
4 - 4
1 - 1
15
15
100.0
11
14
78.6
19
2017
MIN
16
8 - 8
12 - 14
6 - 7
6 - 9
32
38
84.2
34
39
87.2
44
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 11
NO
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
2
3
66.7
4
2
Sep 17
@PIT
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
0
1
.0
1
3
Sep 24
TB
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
4
4
100.0
4
4
Oct 1
DET
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
1
.0
1
1
100.0
2
5
Oct 9
@CHI
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
2
2
100.0
2
6
Oct 15
GB
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 0
1 - 1
3
3
100.0
2
2
100.0
3
7
Oct 22
BAL
0 - 0
2 - 2
2 - 2
2 - 2
6
6
100.0
0
1
.0
3
8
Oct 29
@CLE
0 - 0
2 - 2
1 - 1
1 - 1
4
4
100.0
1
2
50.0
4
10
Nov 12
@WAS
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
1
1
100.0
5
5
100.0
3
11
Nov 19
LAR
0 - 0
1 - 2
0 - 1
0 - 0
1
3
33.3
3
3
100.0
3
12
Nov 23
@DET
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 1
1
2
50.0
3
4
75.0
5
13
Dec 3
@ATL
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
2
2
100.0
1
14
Dec 10
@CAR
2 - 2
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 1
3
4
75.0
1
1
100.0
3
15
Dec 17
CIN
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1 - 1
2
2
100.0
4
4
100.0
5
16
Dec 23
@GB
2 - 2
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
1
1
100.0
0
17
Dec 31
CHI
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0
1
.0
3
3
100.0
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Vikings acquired QB Trevor Siemian and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick from the Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2019.
The Broncos were in a hurry to get rid of Siemian even though he was easily their second-best quarterback behind Case Keenum and costs only $705,000 this season. In Minnesota, Siemian will provide a formidable backup to Kirk Cousins.
Mar 14
3
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Dalvin Cook (ACL) will be "pretty close" to ready by OTAs.
It would be a surprise if the Vikings push their young running back during the offseason program, but this update seems to confirm he will be all systems go by the time training camp rolls around. Cook gained 444 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns in four games as a rookie. As long as he is healthy, he will be an RB1 heading into the 2018 season.
Mar 1
2
Latavius Murray
3
Mack Brown
4
Bishop Sankey
Sidelined
Vikings placed RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) on injured reserve.
It's an expected move after Sankey was ruled out for the season. The Vikings signed RB Bronson Hill to fill Sankey's spot.
Aug 12
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Adam Thielen
2
Stacy Coley
3
Cayleb Jones
WR2
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Brandon Zylstra
WR3
1
Laquon Treadwell
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
Sidelined
Kyle Rudolph (ankle) had his cast removed on Thursday.
Rudolph is two weeks removed from surgery on his right ankle. He's still in a walking boot but should be fully recovered by June. The 28-year-old tied Stefon Diggs for the team lead with eight receiving touchdowns last season.
Mar 9
2
David Morgan
3
Blake Bell
4
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Dieugot Joseph
LG
1
Nick Easton
Sidelined
The Vikings have tendered restricted free agent LG Nick Easton at the second-round level.
The tender is worth $2.914 million. A former UDFA, Easton was having a fairly rough 2017 on Case Keenum's left side before breaking his ankle. He turns 26 in June. Provided he's healthy, Easton should open 2018 with a starting job. He can also play center.
Mar 12
2
Josh Andrews
C
1
Pat Elflein
Sidelined
The St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson reports Vikings C Pat Elflein (ankle) "should be able" to get in some work during OTAs.
Elflein suffered a broken ankle in the playoffs which ultimately required surgery. Recovery from ankle injuries can be tricky, but it sounds like Elflein's is on track. At worst, he should be ready for camp.
Mar 20
2
Cornelius Edison
RG
1
Danny Isidora
2
Aviante Collins
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Rashod Hill
3
Cedrick Lang
