Robert Griffin III | Quarterback | #10 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (26) / 2/12/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 218 College: Baylor Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 3/24/2016: Signed a two-year, $15 million contract. The deal contains $6.75 million guaranteed, including a $3.5 million signing bonus. Another $7 million is available through incentives. 2016: $3.25 million (+ $3.5 million signing bonus), 2017: $6 million (+ $1.5 million roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Robert Griffin III exited Sunday's Week 16 game against the Chargers with a possible concussion. Cody Kessler came in. Griffin's injury occurred on his seventh sack taken. The Browns moved the ball surprisingly well in the first half, before stumbling in the final two frames. Griffin has suffered several concussions previously and may be done for the season if he's indeed diagnosed with another one.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday Robert Griffin III will start in Week 16 against the Chargers. Griffin has failed to hit 200 passing yards in each of his three starts, but Jackson believed RG3 "improved" from Week 14 to Week 15 and is optimistic "there can be a big jump" in Griffin's fourth start and third in a row. Jackson did leave open the possibility Griffin will be on a short leash, saying he "won't be hesitant" to turn back to Cody Kessler because he "wants to see Cody again." Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter

Browns coach Hue Jackson said the team is "not where they need to be" at the quarterback position. It is doubtful anyone would disagree with his assessment, but it does suggest the coach is at least mulling another quarterback change after two dreadful outings by Robert Griffin III, who is likely entering his final two weeks with the organization. "Everything's going to be on the table," Jackson said. "I owe these guys the best opportunity to win in the locker room." Jackson will do everything he can to avoid a winless season, but the Browns are staring 0-16 square in the eyes. Source: ESPN