Player Page

Weather | Roster

Robert Griffin III | Quarterback | #10

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Robert Griffin III exited Sunday's Week 16 game against the Chargers with a possible concussion.
Cody Kessler came in. Griffin's injury occurred on his seventh sack taken. The Browns moved the ball surprisingly well in the first half, before stumbling in the final two frames. Griffin has suffered several concussions previously and may be done for the season if he's indeed diagnosed with another one. Dec 24 - 3:49 PM
More Robert Griffin III Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CLE3418250.0490163.36.00022011638.75.8200
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012WAS1525839365.63200213.38.1320511982655.16.9712
2013WAS1327445660.13203246.47.0316128648937.65.7004
2014WAS914721468.71694188.27.91463817619.64.6104
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@PHI122646.21907.3015377.400
14Dec 11CIN122842.91043.7017314.410
15Dec 18@BUF172860.71967.0008486.010
16Dec 24SD172568.01646.6006427.000
17Jan 1@PITGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Josh McCown
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
WR11Corey Coleman
2Andrew Hawkins
3Ricardo Louis
WR21Terrelle Pryor
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
WR31Andrew Hawkins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Spencer Drango
2Alvin Bailey
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
RG1Jonathan Cooper
RT1Austin Pasztor
2Shon Coleman
K1Cody Parkey
 

 