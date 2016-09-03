Player Page

Lamar Miller | Running Back | #26

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 220
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (97) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Lamar Miller (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
He's now a legitimate question mark for Week 16. Miller said earlier this week that he expected to play through the injury, but obviously he hasn't shown much improvement since then. Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt would form a committee if Miller has to sit out against Cincinnati on Saturday. Miller hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2012. Dec 22 - 1:45 PM
Source: Sarah Barshop on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU14268107376.64.0453118813.46.10110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIA135125019.24.9016453.57.50000000
2013MIA1617770944.34.0122617010.66.50010000
2014MIA16216109968.75.1283827517.27.20130000
2015MIA1619487254.54.5384739724.88.40210000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI281063.804112.8000000
2Sep 18KC25833.302147.0000000
3Sep 22@NE21803.804276.8000000
4Oct 2TEN19824.303268.7000000
5Oct 9@MIN8202.50144.0000000
6Oct 16IND241496.213299.7100000
7Oct 24@DEN11615.50362.0000000
8Oct 30DET17563.31273.5000000
10Nov 13@JAC15835.5000.0000000
11Nov 21@OAK241044.31294.5000000
12Nov 27SD19573.003186.0010000
13Dec 4@GB14221.601-4-4.0000000
14Dec 11@IND211075.1111515.0000000
15Dec 18JAC22632.9122613.0000000
16Dec 24CINGame scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17Jan 1@TENGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 