Lamar Miller | Running Back | #26

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dubnyk takes 6-game win streak to Price
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lamar Miller | Running Back | #26
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 220
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 4 (97) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract. The deal contains $14 million guaranteed -- a $4 million signing bonus, an initial roster bonus of $3.5 million, and all of Miller's first two base salaries. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $5 million, 2019: $5.5 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lamar Miller (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
He's now a legitimate question mark for Week 16. Miller said earlier this week that he expected to play through the injury, but obviously he hasn't shown much improvement since then. Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt would form a committee if Miller has to sit out against Cincinnati on Saturday. Miller hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2012.
Dec 22 - 1:45 PM
Source:
Sarah Barshop on Twitter
Lamar Miller (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday.
Miller limped off the field on the Texans' final drive of last week's win over the Jaguars. He's since promised to play Week 16 against the Bengals, but we'll have to keep an eye on his practice reps over the next two days. If Miller is unable to play, Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt are next up on the depth chart.
Dec 21 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Sarah Barshop on Twitter
Lamar Miller (ankle) promised he will play Week 16 against the Bengals.
Miller was forced from the win against the Jaguars late after aggravating his ankle injury, but he is not worried about his availability moving forward. "I'll be all right," Miller said. "Just have to get some treatment, get some rest and I should be straight. Of course, I'll be out there." Miller has not been great while playing through multiple injuries this season, but he is the workhorse on a team with serious quarterback issues. He will be a solid RB2 against the Bengals if he suits up.
Dec 19 - 10:10 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Lamar Miller tallied 63 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while catching two passes for 26 yards on two targets Sunday in the Texans' Week 15 win over the Jaguars.
Miller mostly stunk in this game—he averaged just 2.86 yards per carry with a long run of 11 yards. He also got stuffed on the one-yard line in the second quarter, which resulted in a turnover on downs. But as usual, Miller benefited from a monster workload and was able to salvage the afternoon with a late goal-line touchdown. Miller limped off on Houston’s final drive, which obviously bears monitoring. Assuming the injury is nothing serious, Miller will be a mid-range RB2 next week against Cincinnati.
Dec 18 - 6:06 PM
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Dec 22 - 1:45 PM
Lamar Miller (ankle) sitting out on Wednesday
Dec 21 - 2:02 PM
Lamar Miller (ankle) says he'll play Week 16
Dec 19 - 10:10 AM
Lamar Miller beats Jags with late touchdown
Dec 18 - 6:06 PM
More Lamar Miller Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8694)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7512)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(6866)
4
M. Forte
NYJ
(6710)
5
A. Green
CIN
(6521)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(6422)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(5367)
8
S. Watkins
BUF
(4896)
9
C. Newton
CAR
(4829)
10
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(4690)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
14
268
1073
76.6
4.0
4
5
31
188
13.4
6.1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
MIA
13
51
250
19.2
4.9
0
1
6
45
3.5
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
177
709
44.3
4.0
1
2
26
170
10.6
6.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
16
216
1099
68.7
5.1
2
8
38
275
17.2
7.2
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
16
194
872
54.5
4.5
3
8
47
397
24.8
8.4
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
28
106
3.8
0
4
11
2.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
25
83
3.3
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
21
80
3.8
0
4
27
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
19
82
4.3
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
8
20
2.5
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
24
149
6.2
1
3
29
9.7
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
11
61
5.5
0
3
6
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
17
56
3.3
1
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
15
83
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
24
104
4.3
1
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
19
57
3.0
0
3
18
6.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
14
22
1.6
0
1
-4
-4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
21
107
5.1
1
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
22
63
2.9
1
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
Game scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17
Jan 1
@TEN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Questionable
Lamar Miller (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
He's now a legitimate question mark for Week 16. Miller said earlier this week that he expected to play through the injury, but obviously he hasn't shown much improvement since then. Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt would form a committee if Miller has to sit out against Cincinnati on Saturday. Miller hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2012.
Dec 22
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
Questionable
C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) is practicing in full for Week 16.
Fiedorowicz will be back for Week 16. The Bengals have hemorrhaged fantasy points to tight ends all season, but with the Texans changing quarterbacks and Ryan Griffin in the mix, Fiedorowicz will be a mid-range TE2.
Dec 22
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
Headlines
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 16 game.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
»
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
»
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
»
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
»
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
NFL Headlines
»
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
»
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
»
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
»
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
»
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
»
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
»
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
»
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
»
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
»
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NFL Links
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved