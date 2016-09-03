Lamar Miller | Running Back | #26 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (25) / 4/25/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 220 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (97) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract. The deal contains $14 million guaranteed -- a $4 million signing bonus, an initial roster bonus of $3.5 million, and all of Miller's first two base salaries. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: $5 million, 2019: $5.5 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Lamar Miller (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. He's now a legitimate question mark for Week 16. Miller said earlier this week that he expected to play through the injury, but obviously he hasn't shown much improvement since then. Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt would form a committee if Miller has to sit out against Cincinnati on Saturday. Miller hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2012. Source: Sarah Barshop on Twitter

Lamar Miller (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday. Miller limped off the field on the Texans' final drive of last week's win over the Jaguars. He's since promised to play Week 16 against the Bengals, but we'll have to keep an eye on his practice reps over the next two days. If Miller is unable to play, Alfred Blue and Akeem Hunt are next up on the depth chart. Source: Sarah Barshop on Twitter

Lamar Miller (ankle) promised he will play Week 16 against the Bengals. Miller was forced from the win against the Jaguars late after aggravating his ankle injury, but he is not worried about his availability moving forward. "I'll be all right," Miller said. "Just have to get some treatment, get some rest and I should be straight. Of course, I'll be out there." Miller has not been great while playing through multiple injuries this season, but he is the workhorse on a team with serious quarterback issues. He will be a solid RB2 against the Bengals if he suits up. Source: Houston Chronicle