Player Results
Article Results
Matt Kalil | Tackle | #75
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/6/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 317
College:
USC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / MIN
Contract:
2017: Free Agent
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Charlotte Observer reports the Panthers "are expected to be players" for free agent LT Matt Kalil.
Kalil is allegedly healthy after missing almost all of the 2016 with a torn labrum in his hip. He battled chronic knee problems before that. Still only 27, Kalil's brother Ryan is the Panthers' center, and Carolina has a hole at left tackle due to Michael Oher's concussion woes. Kalil's injury history makes him seem like a prove-it-deal candidate, but the lack of available left tackle talent likely means he's going to get big money.
Mar 6 - 10:58 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Free agent LT Matt Kalil (hip) is "100 percent healthy."
Kalil dealt with conditioning issues following hip surgery, but is back to his playing weight of 315 pounds. He expects to be full-go for OTAs. Kalil's agent is meeting with the Vikings this weekend. He's a candidate to return on a prove-it deal.
Mar 4 - 3:55 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports impending free agent LT Matt Kalil (hip) will be a "full-go" for OTAs.
It is good news for his market value, but Kalil still heads to free agency carrying significant baggage. Kalil was limited to two games last season by the aforementioned hip injury, and he has not put many good things on tape since his rookie season. Kalil will almost certainly have to settle for prove-it offers. Vikings GM Rick Spielman has said he is open to re-signing the left tackle, and that might end up being the best option for both sides.
Feb 28 - 8:57 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Vikings GM Rick Spielman is open to re-signing free agent LT Matt Kalil.
It falls in line with previous reports Minnesota wants Kalil back. "He was having, before he got injured, the best offseason and probably the best training camp," Spielman said. "There’s no question about the ability part being there, it’s just can he become more consistent." Unfortunately, he did get injured, losing almost the entire season to a hip injury. Kalil's health and declining play could force him to settle for prove-it offers.
Feb 24 - 5:46 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Panthers to pursue free agent LT Matt Kalil
Mar 6 - 10:58 AM
Free agent LT Matt Kalil (hip) fully healthy
Mar 4 - 3:55 PM
Report: Matt Kalil will be 'full-go' for OTAs
Feb 28 - 8:57 AM
Vikings open to LT Matt Kalil returning
Feb 24 - 5:46 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
MIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Appearing on
PFT Live
, Vikings GM Rick Spielman said there is no way to "put a timeline" on Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury.
Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic knee injury last August which included a torn ACL, dislocated knee, and "other structural damage." The fact the Vikings do not have a timetable six months later speaks to the severity. Last week, Spielman said he hopes Bridgewater will be able to resume his career.
Mar 2
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3
Bishop Sankey
GLB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Isaac Fruechte
4
Moritz Bohringer
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
4
Cayleb Jones
WR3
1
Charles Johnson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Kyle Carter
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
3
Marquis Lucas
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Zac Kerin
2
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Reid Fragel
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
