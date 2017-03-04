Matt Kalil | Tackle | #75 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (27) / 7/6/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 317 College: USC Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Charlotte Observer reports the Panthers "are expected to be players" for free agent LT Matt Kalil. Kalil is allegedly healthy after missing almost all of the 2016 with a torn labrum in his hip. He battled chronic knee problems before that. Still only 27, Kalil's brother Ryan is the Panthers' center, and Carolina has a hole at left tackle due to Michael Oher's concussion woes. Kalil's injury history makes him seem like a prove-it-deal candidate, but the lack of available left tackle talent likely means he's going to get big money. Source: Charlotte Observer

Free agent LT Matt Kalil (hip) is "100 percent healthy." Kalil dealt with conditioning issues following hip surgery, but is back to his playing weight of 315 pounds. He expects to be full-go for OTAs. Kalil's agent is meeting with the Vikings this weekend. He's a candidate to return on a prove-it deal. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports impending free agent LT Matt Kalil (hip) will be a "full-go" for OTAs. It is good news for his market value, but Kalil still heads to free agency carrying significant baggage. Kalil was limited to two games last season by the aforementioned hip injury, and he has not put many good things on tape since his rookie season. Kalil will almost certainly have to settle for prove-it offers. Vikings GM Rick Spielman has said he is open to re-signing the left tackle, and that might end up being the best option for both sides. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter