Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Kalil | Tackle | #75

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/6/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 317
College: USC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Charlotte Observer reports the Panthers "are expected to be players" for free agent LT Matt Kalil.
Kalil is allegedly healthy after missing almost all of the 2016 with a torn labrum in his hip. He battled chronic knee problems before that. Still only 27, Kalil's brother Ryan is the Panthers' center, and Carolina has a hole at left tackle due to Michael Oher's concussion woes. Kalil's injury history makes him seem like a prove-it-deal candidate, but the lack of available left tackle talent likely means he's going to get big money. Mar 6 - 10:58 AM
Source: Charlotte Observer
More Matt Kalil Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN20000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2013MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2014MIN161010.00.0000000000000
2015MIN160000.00.0000000000000
2016MIN20000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3Bishop Sankey
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
4Cayleb Jones
WR31Charles Johnson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
3Marquis Lucas
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
2Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 