Nick Perry | Linebacker | #53

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: USC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (28) / GB
Contract: view contract details
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry.
Speaking at the Combine on Wednesday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy expressed numerous times how he wants the team to re-sign Perry, but if we're to take La Canfora at his word, it sounds like there's going to be plenty of competition. Perry was looking like an early-career first-round bust, but he had a solid 2015 before exploding with an even bigger 2016 that saw him shatter his previous career-high of four sacks with 11 last year. Perry, 27 in April, was also Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked 3-4 outside linebacker against the run. Mar 1 - 2:52 PM
Source: CBS Sports
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB 1435175211.0766.9100000400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012GB 6135182.02713.5000000100000
2013GB 11208284.0297.3000003100000
2014GB 15186243.0227.3000101100000
2015GB 141615313.5216.0000001100000
2016GB 1435175211.0766.9100000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC3031.022.0000000000000
2Sep 18@MIN0330.548.0000000000000
3Sep 25DET6172.084.0000000100000
5Oct 9NYG2241.066.0000000000000
6Oct 16DAL4150.00.0000000000000
7Oct 20CHI3141.01010.0100000100000
8Oct 30@ATL1010.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6IND1340.536.0000000000000
10Nov 13@TEN3360.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@WAS4041.077.0000000000000
12Nov 28@PHI2131.01111.0000000100000
13Dec 4HOU3140.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIN2022.0157.5000000000000
17Jan 1@DET1121.01010.0000000000000
 

 