Nick Perry | Linebacker | #53

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
ST Daily: Kipnis Shut Down
Feb 27
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Luke Weaver exits with apparent injury
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
Peter O'Brien slugs third homer of the spring
Counsell hopes to hit Broxton high in order
Walker works two scoreless in Cactus debut
David Dahl (back) expected to miss a few days
Sam Dyson dealing with right wrist sprain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FA Chris Long says he won't re-sign with Pats
Report: Teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry
Steelers re-up James Harrison on 2-year deal
Report: Bucs unlikely to seek Adrian Peterson
Seahawks expected to reach out to LT Okung
Seahawks CB Shead (ACL) unlikely for Week 1
Rams tag CB Johnson for second straight year
Steelers GM discusses Martavis in past tense
Bengals will 'listen' to offers for McCarron
Giants will 'take a look' at Adrian Peterson
Pats reporter: Garoppolo deal 'still in play'
Bucs noncommittal on Doug Martin for 2017
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid (knee) out for rest of the season
Jameer Nelson (illness) to be game-time call
Skal Labissiere closer to more minutes?
Arron Afflalo (hamstring) probable Wednesday
Deron Williams will make Cavs debut vs. BOS
Jrue Holiday could benefit sans Cousins?
Wesley Matthews undergoing more tests on hip
Dorian Finney-Smith will start on Wednesday
Willie Reed (ankle) out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) out Wednesday
Kyle O'Quinn starting, Hernangomez out Weds
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) will play vs. ORL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
Podcast: Pre-Trade Deadline
Feb 27
Subban Powers Preds Play
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
Panthers acquire Thomas Vanek
Barry Trotz gets his 700th career victory
A. Burmistrov out of hospital, says he's OK
Canadiens acquire Steve Ott from Detroit
Canucks ship Jannik Hansen to Sharks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
Antonio Garcia gains 9 lbs, arms now 33 3/8''
Mahomes: I’m not a project, can play Day 1
Waldman: Kelly is a top 3 QB based on talent
Could Garett Bolles push OL agility records?
Dane: Dalvin had 3 prev shoulder surgeries
Dantonio releases statement regarding tumult
Four-star WR Joseph Scates decommits from MSU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
LFC rocking without their skipper at the helm
Pulis makes light of Dawson head injury
Lingard gives big Wembley performance again
Question marks still hang over Ibra's future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Antwan Goodley
(WR)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nick Perry | Linebacker | #53
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
USC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (28) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry.
Speaking at the Combine on Wednesday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy expressed numerous times how he wants the team to re-sign Perry, but if we're to take La Canfora at his word, it sounds like there's going to be plenty of competition. Perry was looking like an early-career first-round bust, but he had a solid 2015 before exploding with an even bigger 2016 that saw him shatter his previous career-high of four sacks with 11 last year. Perry, 27 in April, was also Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked 3-4 outside linebacker against the run.
Mar 1 - 2:52 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Packers expect OLB Nick Perry (hand surgery) to return "at some point."
Perry is out this week but shouldn't miss the rest of the season. The Packers think he can play with a cast despite surgery on several broken fingers. Julius Peppers and Datone Jones will see more snaps until Perry returns.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 09:05:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Packers OLB Nick Perry (hand) could miss the rest of the season.
He suffered what coach Mike McCarthy called a "significant" left hand injury and has already had surgery on it. The injury occurred in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston. He returned to the game with a large cast on his hand but only lasted a few plays. Perry has never played a full season since arriving in the league in 2012.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 06:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Packers OLB Nick Perry (hand) has been ruled out for Week 14 against the Seahawks.
Perry suffered the injury in the Week 12 win over the Eagles and tried to play with a club on his hand in Week 13 but suffered a setback. Perry will be reevaluated on Monday. It's a big loss for the Packers, as Perry is having easily his best season as PFF's top-rated 3-4 outside linebacker against the run. It's a big boost to Thomas Rawls' Week 14 matchup at Lambeau Field.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Report: Teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry
Mar 1 - 2:52 PM
Packers expect Nick Perry to return this year
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 09:05:00 AM
Nick Perry (hand) could be out for the season
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 06:09:00 PM
Packers OLB Nick Perry (hand) ruled out
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 03:18:00 PM
More Nick Perry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(2806)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2274)
3
J. Charles
FA
(2183)
4
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(2147)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2042)
6
K. Williams
PIT
(2025)
7
J. Cutler
CHI
(1815)
8
R. Okung
FA
(1717)
9
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1656)
10
L. Murray
OAK
(1656)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
14
35
17
52
11.0
76
6.9
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
GB
6
13
5
18
2.0
27
13.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
11
20
8
28
4.0
29
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
15
18
6
24
3.0
22
7.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
14
16
15
31
3.5
21
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
14
35
17
52
11.0
76
6.9
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
3
0
3
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@MIN
0
3
3
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DET
6
1
7
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYG
2
2
4
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
DAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
CHI
3
1
4
1.0
10
10.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@ATL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
1
3
4
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
4
0
4
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
2
1
3
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
2
0
2
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DET
1
1
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
John Crockett
3
Don Jackson
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
2
Joe Kerridge
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
4
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Antwan Goodley
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Beau Sandland
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
C
1
Corey Linsley
2
Jacob Flores
RG
1
Jason Spriggs
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
FA Chris Long says he won't re-sign with Pats
»
Report: Teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry
»
Steelers re-up James Harrison on 2-year deal
»
Report: Bucs unlikely to seek Adrian Peterson
»
Seahawks expected to reach out to LT Okung
»
Seahawks CB Shead (ACL) unlikely for Week 1
»
Rams tag CB Johnson for second straight year
»
Steelers GM discusses Martavis in past tense
»
Bengals will 'listen' to offers for McCarron
»
Giants will 'take a look' at Adrian Peterson
»
Pats reporter: Garoppolo deal 'still in play'
»
Bucs noncommittal on Doug Martin for 2017
NFL Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved