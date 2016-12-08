Nick Perry | Linebacker | #53

Latest News Recent News

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry. Speaking at the Combine on Wednesday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy expressed numerous times how he wants the team to re-sign Perry, but if we're to take La Canfora at his word, it sounds like there's going to be plenty of competition. Perry was looking like an early-career first-round bust, but he had a solid 2015 before exploding with an even bigger 2016 that saw him shatter his previous career-high of four sacks with 11 last year. Perry, 27 in April, was also Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked 3-4 outside linebacker against the run. Source: CBS Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Packers expect OLB Nick Perry (hand surgery) to return "at some point." Perry is out this week but shouldn't miss the rest of the season. The Packers think he can play with a cast despite surgery on several broken fingers. Julius Peppers and Datone Jones will see more snaps until Perry returns. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Packers OLB Nick Perry (hand) could miss the rest of the season. He suffered what coach Mike McCarthy called a "significant" left hand injury and has already had surgery on it. The injury occurred in the first half of Sunday's win over Houston. He returned to the game with a large cast on his hand but only lasted a few plays. Perry has never played a full season since arriving in the league in 2012. Source: ESPN.com