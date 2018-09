David DeCastro | Guard | #66 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (28) / 1/11/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 316 College: Stanford Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (24) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 9/8/2016: Signed a six-year, $58.07 million contract. The deal incuded a $16 million signing bonus. 2018: $3.79 million (+ $3.79 million roster bonus), 2019: $7.07 million, 2020-2021: $8.75 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Steelers RG David DeCastro is dealing with a broken hand. DeCastro was apparently "fine" after Sunday's tie, but the team is monitoring him "closely." It would not be the first time a lineman has played with a broken hand. DeCastro is one of the league's truly elite guards. He would be a major loss. Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter

Steelers RG David DeCastro has restructured his contract. DeCastro and DE Stephon Tuitt converted their salaries into bonus money. The moves saved Pittsburgh $13.26 million in cap space. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Steelers signed RG David DeCastro to a five-year, $50 million extension through 2021. DeCastro got one more year than Kyle Long. A first-team All-Pro in 2015, DeCastro is due $8.07 million under his fifth-year team option this season. The Steelers are simply tacking the new deal on. DeCastro has provided a rare bit of stability on the Steelers' usually jumbled line, missing only one game over the past three seasons. An elite run blocker, DeCastro is headed into his age-26 campaign. Source: Dan Graziano on Twitter