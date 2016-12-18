Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
|
Ryan Tannehill | Quarterback | #17
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 216
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (8) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2015: Signed a six-year, $95.272 million contract. The deal contains $45 million guaranteed -- an $11.5 million signing bonus and each of Tannehill's first four base salaries. 2016: $9.34 million, 2017: $17.975 million, 2018: $17.47 million, 2019: $18.725 million, 2020: $19.497 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Tannehill is no longer wearing a cast on his injured knee.
Tannehill was treated by Dr. James Andrews last week in Pensacola, Florida. Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, there is "real reason for optimism" that Tannehill can return at some point during the postseason. Matt Moore has held his own in Tannehill's absence, delivering six touchdowns with only two interceptions over two starts. A Denver loss on Sunday would send Miami to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Dec 25 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
The Miami Herald reports Ryan Tannehill (knee) is making "every effort" to return this season.
Week 17 is still considered a "major long shot," but has not been officially ruled out. "They haven't told me that we should shut him down yet," coach Adam Gase said. "That's all I know." The Dolphins are clearly holding out hope Tannehill will be ready for a potential playoff game. The odds seem against it, but Tannehill has always been a bit of a physical freak when it comes to his health.
Dec 22 - 3:26 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Ryan Tannehill said he is dealing with a grade-2 MCL sprain.
NFL Network reported during the broadcast Saturday night Tannehill's MCL had torn completely off the bone, but Tannehill disputed that report to some degree. "It’s not completely all the way off," the quarterback said. "It’s categorized as a grade-2, so there’s some integrity left in it." Either way, Tannehill is dealing with a serious injury which forced him to wear a full leg cast Saturday night. Tannehill is "hoping" he can return this season, but he admits "no one knows." Matt Moore showed well in relief in Saturday night's win.
Dec 18 - 9:05 AM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
NFL Network reports Ryan Tannehill tore his MCL off the bone.
It conflicts with reports Tannehill only has an MCL sprain. Tannehill was put in a full leg cast to avoid further damage. He's almost certainly done for the season.
Dec 17 - 9:46 PM
Ryan Tannehill (knee) has cast removed
Dec 25 - 10:30 AM
Tannehill making 'every effort' to return
Dec 22 - 3:26 PM
Tannehill dealing with grade-2 MCL sprain
Dec 18 - 9:05 AM
Ryan Tannehill tore MCL off bone
Dec 17 - 9:46 PM
More Ryan Tannehill Player News
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
MIA
13
261
389
67.1
2995
230.4
7.7
2
19
12
39
164
12.6
4.2
1
0
3
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2012
MIA
16
282
484
58.3
3294
205.9
6.8
1
12
13
48
214
13.4
4.5
2
0
4
2013
MIA
16
355
588
60.4
3913
244.6
6.7
5
24
17
40
238
14.9
6.0
1
0
5
2014
MIA
16
392
590
66.4
4045
252.8
6.9
2
27
12
56
311
19.4
5.6
1
0
2
2015
MIA
16
364
587
62.0
4210
263.1
7.2
6
24
12
32
141
8.8
4.4
1
0
3
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@SEA
16
29
55.2
186
6.4
0
0
5
17
3.4
1
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
32
45
71.1
387
8.6
2
2
6
35
5.8
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
25
39
64.1
319
8.2
3
2
1
2
2.0
0
1
4
Sep 29
@CIN
15
25
60.0
189
7.6
1
1
0
0
.0
0
1
5
Oct 9
TEN
12
18
66.7
191
10.6
0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
24
32
75.0
252
7.9
0
0
2
3
1.5
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
15
25
60.0
204
8.2
1
0
6
21
3.5
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
17
28
60.7
149
5.3
1
0
2
-3
-1.5
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
17
24
70.8
240
10.0
2
0
3
16
5.3
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
24
34
70.6
172
5.1
2
1
2
19
9.5
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
20
30
66.7
285
9.5
3
0
6
34
5.7
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
29
40
72.5
226
5.7
1
3
1
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
15
20
75.0
195
9.8
3
1
5
20
4.0
0
1
17
Jan 1
NE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Ryan Tannehill is no longer wearing a cast on his injured knee.
Tannehill was treated by Dr. James Andrews last week in Pensacola, Florida. Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, there is "real reason for optimism" that Tannehill can return at some point during the postseason. Matt Moore has held his own in Tannehill's absence, delivering six touchdowns with only two interceptions over two starts. A Denver loss on Sunday would send Miami to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Dec 25
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Questionable
Jay Ajayi rushed 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills, adding a three-yard reception.
Gassed late, Ajayi was favoring his left shoulder. It's reportedly a sprained AC joint, but Ajayi said he would be fine. It's not an exaggeration to say he nearly singlehandedly kept the Dolphins' season alive. Ajayi was devouring chunk yardage every time he touched the ball, with his 57-yard run in overtime probably the difference in the game. The 200-yard effort was Ajayi's third of the year, and second against the Bills. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline for next week's must-win game against the Patriots. It's the biggest Dolphins game since arguably 2008.
Dec 24
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
Questionable
DeVante Parker caught 4-of-7 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Parker's big play was a 56-yard touchdown that, frankly, should not have happened. Matt Moore tossed a ball into a scrum of bodies and the Bills proceeded to make the worst "tackling" attempts you will ever see in a football game. Today was the first time in seven games Parker cleared 80 yards. He won't be an intriguing DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.
Dec 24
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
Sidelined
Dolphins C Anthony Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.
Steen has started the last three games in place of Mike Pouncey. He's looking at a multi-week absence, but it's not a huge loss given his struggles. Pouncey might not return until Week 5.
Sep 25
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in Sunday's games and Monday Night Football.
