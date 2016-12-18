Player Page

Ryan Tannehill | Quarterback | #17

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 216
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (8) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Tannehill is no longer wearing a cast on his injured knee.
Tannehill was treated by Dr. James Andrews last week in Pensacola, Florida. Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, there is "real reason for optimism" that Tannehill can return at some point during the postseason. Matt Moore has held his own in Tannehill's absence, delivering six touchdowns with only two interceptions over two starts. A Denver loss on Sunday would send Miami to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Dec 25 - 10:30 AM
Source: Miami Herald
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016MIA1326138967.12995230.47.7219123916412.64.2103
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012MIA1628248458.33294205.96.8112134821413.44.5204
2013MIA1635558860.43913244.66.7524174023814.96.0105
2014MIA1639259066.44045252.86.9227125631119.45.6102
2015MIA1636458762.04210263.17.262412321418.84.4103
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@SEA162955.21866.4005173.410
2Sep 18@NE324571.13878.6226355.800
3Sep 25CLE253964.13198.232122.001
4Sep 29@CIN152560.01897.61100.001
5Oct 9TEN121866.719110.60200.000
6Oct 16PIT243275.02527.900231.500
7Oct 23BUF152560.02048.2106213.500
9Nov 6NYJ172860.71495.3102-3-1.500
10Nov 13@SD172470.824010.0203165.300
11Nov 20@LAR243470.61725.1212199.500
12Nov 27SF203066.72859.5306345.700
13Dec 4@BAL294072.52265.71310.000
14Dec 11ARZ152075.01959.8315204.001
17Jan 1NEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 