Ryan Tannehill | Quarterback | #17

Questionable

Jay Ajayi rushed 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills, adding a three-yard reception.

Gassed late, Ajayi was favoring his left shoulder. It's reportedly a sprained AC joint, but Ajayi said he would be fine. It's not an exaggeration to say he nearly singlehandedly kept the Dolphins' season alive. Ajayi was devouring chunk yardage every time he touched the ball, with his 57-yard run in overtime probably the difference in the game. The 200-yard effort was Ajayi's third of the year, and second against the Bills. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline for next week's must-win game against the Patriots. It's the biggest Dolphins game since arguably 2008.