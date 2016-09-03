Coby Fleener | Tight End | #82

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
WAS signs Chris Thompson to 2-yr extension
Schefter: No 4 PM deadline for Zeke decision
Brandon Marshall ready to go for Week 1
Fleener's role should 'expand' with Snead out
Still no decision by NFL on Dolphins vs. Bucs
Cravens: I need to follow what makes me happy
McVay will not rule out Aaron Donald for Wk 1
NFL files to dismiss Zeke Elliott's lawsuit
Raiders and K Janikowski in contract standoff
Jeremy Langford signs to Ravens' taxi squad
Jonathan Williams not claimed on waivers
Report: No Zeke ruling will be made on Monday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hemric 18th at Darlington, 5th in NXS points
Justin Haley: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Anthony Simone: Total Quartz 200 results
Calabrese: Visit Hampton Virginia 150 results
Cole Custer: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Kaz Grala: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Larry Jackson: Total Quartz 200 results
Gilliland takes points lead with Langley win
Theriault conquers DuQuoin's Magic Mile
Coby: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Pennink: 10th at Oswego, 3rd in NWMT points
Solomito: 3rd at Oswego, 4th in NWMT points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia pegs QB Jake Fromm as starter vs ND
Kelly rushes for four scores and 128 yards
Marshall gashes Tennessee for 200 and 5 TDs
Aggies QB Starkel (ankle) undergoes surgery
Tennessee rolling with Quinten Dormady at QB
Kalib Woods (battery) rejoins football team
Meyer: Weber (hamstring) to play vs. Sooners
Indiana WR Westbrook (knee) done for season
Feleipe' Franks to receive start on Saturday
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty (knee) out four weeks
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out against Irish
Aggies Board of Regents member bashes Sumlin
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
Klopp ready to bring Coutinho back into squad
Nathaniel Clyne may not return until December
Alderweireld wants his contract restructured
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
Who is Ezequiel Schelotto, Brighton's new RB?
BHA may come to regret failure to sign FWD
Propper brace bodes well for Brighton form
Sanchez in another injury scare
Hendrick back sooner than anticipated
Ake struggling with an ankle injury
Pereira signs new Man United contract
Coby Fleener
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Coby Fleener | Tight End | #82
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 251
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 2 (34) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $36 million contract. The deal includes $18 million guaranteed. 2017: $5.8 million, 2018-2019: $6.3 million, 2020: $6.4 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett believes Coby Fleener's role should "expand a bit" with Willie Snead suspended the first three games.
Coming off a disappointing first year in New Orleans, Fleener did not do much in the preseason, but Triplett says he remains the pass-catching option at tight end for an offense which suddenly needs some help in the slot. Fleener is the best candidate to take on that work. Even with a tough schedule to start the season, he is a streaming option in all leagues.
Sep 5 - 10:57 AM
Source:
ESPN
Coby Fleener hauled in his only target for 11 yards in the Saints' third preseason game.
It is a quiet end to a quiet preseason for Fleener, who played into the fourth quarter last week. He worked with the first-team on Saturday night, but Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui got the start. Playing in one of the best passing games in the league, Fleener is worth a look in deeper leagues, but there have been zero preseason signs he is headed for a breakout in his second season with the Saints.
Aug 26 - 10:56 PM
Coby Fleener expects to be "more effective" now that he's had a year to learn the Saints' offense.
Fleener wasn't a complete flop last year -- he still managed 50 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns as the non-PPR TE12 in fantasy -- but he certainly didn't live up to expectations after inking a five-year, $36 million contract. The 28-year-old faced a steep learning curve in his first year with the Saints. "I think anytime you’re trying to learn a new offense, trying to learn a language, trying to learn something of that nature, going through it under pressure, going through it for a year really helps," he said. Fleener belongs on the TE1/2 borderline.
May 26 - 5:06 PM
Source:
New Orleans Advocate
Coby Fleener caught 3-of-8 targets for 38 yards in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Signed to a five-year, $36 million deal last offseason, Fleener's season got off to a rough start, as he managed to catch 3-of-12 targets for 35 yards in the first two games. He had a big Week 3 with 7-109-1 against the Falcons, but that ended up being Fleener's only 100-yard game of the year. He didn't score a touchdown after Week 11 and saw his snaps cut into by Josh Hill before Hill was sent to I.R. in December. Fleener's career to this point can be summed up as "missed opportunities." He dropped or bungled a bunch of passes his first season in New Orleans. Fleener gets another offseason to work with Drew Brees and should be considered a borderline TE1/2 heading into 2017.
Jan 1 - 9:27 PM
Fleener's role should 'expand' with Snead out
Sep 5 - 10:57 AM
Coby Fleener catches one pass Saturday night
Aug 26 - 10:56 PM
Fleener needed year to learn Saints' offense
May 26 - 5:06 PM
Coby Fleener goes 3-38 in Week 17 defeat
Jan 1 - 9:27 PM
More Coby Fleener Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(12393)
2
A. Luck
IND
(11868)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(10851)
4
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10404)
5
D. Martin
TB
(10263)
6
M. Forte
NYJ
(9881)
7
J. Hill
CIN
(9727)
8
J. Mixon
CIN
(9524)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(9256)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(9211)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
IND
12
26
281
23.4
10.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
16
52
608
38.0
11.7
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
IND
16
51
774
48.4
15.2
2
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
54
491
30.7
9.1
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
16
50
631
39.4
12.6
1
3
1
2
.1
2.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Coby Fleener's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Coby Fleener's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Coby Fleener's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Coby Fleener's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
7
109
15.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@LAC
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
6
74
12.3
1
1
2
2.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
2
44
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
3
17
5.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
4
59
14.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
5
86
17.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
2
30
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
3
38
12.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Daniel Lasco
5
Trey Edmunds
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Willie Snead
Suspended
NFL suspended Willie Snead three games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.
The suspension reportedly stems from an offseason DUI, but this is the first we have heard of it. Adam Schefter reports the ban was reduced from four games to three on appeal, which makes it even more shocking it stayed under wraps. That said, Snead's usage this preseason and Ted Ginn's spot as the No. 2 receiver now makes more sense. Snead needs to be downgraded while Ginn and Coby Fleener are suddenly more interesting fantasy options.
Sep 1
3
Tommylee Lewis
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Austin Carr
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
LT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Terron Armstead
Sidelined
Saints activated LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) from the PUP list.
Armstead missed training camp and the entire preseason after June labrum surgery. He was expected to open the year on reserve/PUP, but is ahead of schedule. Armstead's Week 1 status remains in doubt.
Sep 2
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Senio Kelemete
C
1
Max Unger
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Josh LeRibeus
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
Bryce Harris
K
1
Wil Lutz
