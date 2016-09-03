Player Page

Coby Fleener | Tight End | #82

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 251
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (34) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett believes Coby Fleener's role should "expand a bit" with Willie Snead suspended the first three games.
Coming off a disappointing first year in New Orleans, Fleener did not do much in the preseason, but Triplett says he remains the pass-catching option at tight end for an offense which suddenly needs some help in the slot. Fleener is the best candidate to take on that work. Even with a tough schedule to start the season, he is a streaming option in all leagues. Sep 5 - 10:57 AM
Source: ESPN
More Coby Fleener Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012IND122628123.410.80200.0.00000000
2013IND165260838.011.71400.0.00000000
2014IND165177448.415.22800.0.00000000
2015IND165449130.79.10300.0.00000000
2016NO165063139.412.61312.12.00100000
Coby Fleener's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK166.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@NYG22914.5000.0000000
3Sep 26ATL710915.6100.0000000
4Oct 2@LAC3196.3000.0000000
6Oct 16CAR67412.31122.0100000
7Oct 23@KC24422.0000.0000000
8Oct 30SEA4369.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@SF34214.0000.0000000
10Nov 13DEN22613.0000.0000000
11Nov 17@CAR3175.7100.0000000
12Nov 27LAR45914.8000.0000000
13Dec 4DET58617.2000.0000000
14Dec 11@TB166.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@ARZ2105.0000.0000000
16Dec 24TB23015.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@ATL33812.7000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Daniel Lasco
5Trey Edmunds
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
WR11Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Austin Carr
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
LT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Senio Kelemete
C1Max Unger
RG1Larry Warford
2Josh LeRibeus
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
K1Wil Lutz
 

 