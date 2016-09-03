Coby Fleener | Tight End | #82 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (28) / 9/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 251 College: Stanford Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (34) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $36 million contract. The deal includes $18 million guaranteed. 2017: $5.8 million, 2018-2019: $6.3 million, 2020: $6.4 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett believes Coby Fleener's role should "expand a bit" with Willie Snead suspended the first three games. Coming off a disappointing first year in New Orleans, Fleener did not do much in the preseason, but Triplett says he remains the pass-catching option at tight end for an offense which suddenly needs some help in the slot. Fleener is the best candidate to take on that work. Even with a tough schedule to start the season, he is a streaming option in all leagues. Source: ESPN

Coby Fleener hauled in his only target for 11 yards in the Saints' third preseason game. It is a quiet end to a quiet preseason for Fleener, who played into the fourth quarter last week. He worked with the first-team on Saturday night, but Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui got the start. Playing in one of the best passing games in the league, Fleener is worth a look in deeper leagues, but there have been zero preseason signs he is headed for a breakout in his second season with the Saints.

Coby Fleener expects to be "more effective" now that he's had a year to learn the Saints' offense. Fleener wasn't a complete flop last year -- he still managed 50 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns as the non-PPR TE12 in fantasy -- but he certainly didn't live up to expectations after inking a five-year, $36 million contract. The 28-year-old faced a steep learning curve in his first year with the Saints. "I think anytime you’re trying to learn a new offense, trying to learn a language, trying to learn something of that nature, going through it under pressure, going through it for a year really helps," he said. Fleener belongs on the TE1/2 borderline. Source: New Orleans Advocate