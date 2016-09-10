Player Page

Melvin Ingram | Linebacker | #54

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 247
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports free agent OLB Melvin Ingram is expected to be franchise tagged by the Chargers.
Coming off another strong season, Ingram is flying a bit under the radar in the national media, but that won't be the case with teams. The Bolts understand this, making tagging the 28-year-old (in April) pass rusher a bit of a no-brainer. The deadline to apply the tag is Wednesday. Feb 27 - 1:08 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAC164614608.0627.8000005500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012LAC162714411.055.000000150-1000
2013LAC44481.00.0000001000000
2014LAC9218294.0317.8000002200000
2015LAC1652136510.5737.0000103600000
2016LAC164614608.0627.8000005500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18JAC3032.0105.0000001000000
3Sep 25@IND2130.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2NO5051.01010.0000000000000
5Oct 9@OAK2020.00.0000000100000
6Oct 13DEN5160.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ATL6391.077.0000000000000
8Oct 30@DEN2131.099.0000001000000
9Nov 6TEN1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13MIA4041.099.0000001100000
12Nov 27@HOU1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4TB1230.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CAR2350.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18OAK5161.077.0000002100000
16Dec 24@CLE3031.01010.0000000000000
17Jan 1KC2130.00.0000000100000

