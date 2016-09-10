Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Jake McGee
(TE)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Melvin Ingram | Linebacker | #54
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 247
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports free agent OLB Melvin Ingram is expected to be franchise tagged by the Chargers.
Coming off another strong season, Ingram is flying a bit under the radar in the national media, but that won't be the case with teams. The Bolts understand this, making tagging the 28-year-old (in April) pass rusher a bit of a no-brainer. The deadline to apply the tag is Wednesday.
Feb 27 - 1:08 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Colts could be a landing spot for free agent OLB Melvin Ingram.
The Colts run a similar scheme to the Chargers and need a pass-rusher with Robert Mathis retiring and Erik Walden and Trent Cole free agents. Ingram doesn’t have any direct ties to Indy, but played under DC John Pagano his entire career. There should be a bidding war for Ingram if he isn’t franchised. Ingram could command Olivier Vernon money (5 years, $85 million).
Feb 18 - 4:31 PM
Source:
ESPN
Saints coach Sean Payton said finding a pass rusher is "a must."
The Saints have a standout in DE Cameron Jordan, but they need much more help getting to the quarterback, especially if DT Nick Fairley leaves in free agency. They could attack the problem in the draft, but impending free agent OLB Melvin Ingram would be an intriguing option if the Chargers let him test the market. Jason Pierre-Paul is another interesting possibility.
Feb 18 - 12:20 PM
Source:
NewOrleansSaints.com
The Chargers are expecting a breakout year from OLB Melvin Ingram.
"He’s truly matured and become a leader," DC John Pagano said. "He’s somebody who can go out and change a game, can set the edge, and when it’s third down, go affect the quarterback." Ingram had 10.5 sacks as a 16-game starter last year, but didn't come on until the second half. San Diego is counting on him in an every-down role. In a contract year, Ingram has a good chance to top his career highs if he stays healthy.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 02:31:00 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Report: Melvin Ingram likely to be franchised
Feb 27 - 1:08 PM
Colts possible landing spot for Melvin Ingram
Feb 18 - 4:31 PM
Payton: Getting pass rusher 'a must' for NO
Feb 18 - 12:20 PM
Chargers expecting breakout from OLB Ingram
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 02:31:00 PM
More Melvin Ingram Player News
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAC
16
46
14
60
8.0
62
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
LAC
16
27
14
41
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
-1
0
0
0
2013
LAC
4
4
4
8
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAC
9
21
8
29
4.0
31
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
16
52
13
65
10.5
73
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
3
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
16
46
14
60
8.0
62
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
3
0
3
2.0
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
5
0
5
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
6
3
9
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
2
1
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
4
0
4
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
5
1
6
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
3
0
3
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
Sidelined
ESPN's Eric Williams said restricted free agent Branden Oliver "has a good shot" to be back with the Chargers next season.
Coming off an Achilles' tear, Oliver likely will not take more than the lowest tender to retain, and that would be a smart investment for the Chargers with Danny Woodhead set to hit free agency. If Woodhead leaves and the Chargers do not add anyone of note in the draft, Oliver could play an important role behind starter Melvin Gordon in 2017.
Jan 17
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
Sidelined
Keenan Allen (knee) has begun sprinting.
Allen tore his ACL less than four months ago. He's way ahead of schedule and should be ready in plenty of time for training camp. Allen is San Diego's best receiver when healthy.
Dec 29
2
Dontrelle Inman
3
Stevie Johnson
Sidelined
Stevie Johnson (meniscus surgery) will miss the entire 2016 season.
There was some hope Johnson might return after getting a second opinion, but his torn meniscus will require a full season of recovery. There are a number of avenues the Chargers can take to replace Johnson. One would be to give Keenan Allen more slot snaps with intriguing athlete Tyrell Williams playing outside. Another would be to simply insert Dontrelle Inman at slot receiver. A third would involve more two-tight end sets with Antonio Gates and second-round pick Hunter Henry playing together. Johnson's loss is far from insurmountable, but it is a blow to San Diego's short to intermediate passing game. 30-year-old Johnson remains under contract with the Bolts through 2017.
Aug 10
4
Geremy Davis
5
Da'Ron Brown
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Travis Benjamin
Sidelined
Travis Benjamin underwent right arthroscopic knee surgery last week.
He played through a PCL issue for much of 2016. The injury helped make the $6-million-per-year wideout a disaster his first season in San Diego. Benjamin caught only 47 balls in 14 games, and was plagued by mental mistakes. Benjamin turned 27 last month. He is clearly behind Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams in San Diego, and finished 2016 behind Dontrelle Inman, as well.
Jan 31
3
Isaiah Burse
4
Javontee Herndon
5
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Dontrelle Inman
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
3
Tyler Johnstone
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
2
Kenny Wiggins
3
Brett Boyko
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Spencer Pulley
3
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Tyreek Burwell
K
1
Josh Lambo
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
Evan Silva unveils Rotoworld's Top 100 Board for 2017 NFL Free Agency.
