Matt Barkley | Quarterback | #12 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (26) / 9/8/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 227 College: USC Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (98) / PHI

Matt Barkley completed 24-of-40 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in the Bears' 41-21, Week 16 loss to the Redskins. After turning the ball over four times last week, Barkley came out like Santa and gift-wrapped five more turnovers to the Redskins in this one. Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland each picked him off twice, while Will Blackmon got the other one. Barkley made some solid throws, particularly a 37-yard sideline shot to Alshon Jeffery that set up a dime to Cameron Meredith on the next play for a 21-yard touchdown just before halftime. Barkley has proved the past two weeks he isn't the answer for 2017. The Bears will wrap up their three-win season next week in Minnesota.

Matt Barkley completed 30-of-43 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Bears' 30-27, Week 15 loss to the Packers. Barkley also lost a fumble. It was a strong performance aside from the turnovers (how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?). Barkley's first pick was a first half hail mary. The second and third were just bad air mails. They were completely on Barkley. Nevertheless, Barkley flashed undeniable spunk, and kept dialing up downfield shots to keep the Bears in a game they almost got blown out of. Barkley has surpassed the 300-yard mark in 2-of-4 starts. He'll be on the streaming radar against the Redskins' leaky defense in Week 16.

Bears coach John Fox said he has been "impressed" by Matt Barkley. "He’s been thrown in on the road in Green Bay. He came in and started with a week’s work and performed well [against the Titans]," Fox said. "And then really to come here [against the Lions] on the road against a good football team in a loud environment, I just continue to be impressed by the kid’s performance." Barkley is not the long-term answer for Chicago, but he has shown well enough to earn a backup job either with the Bears or someone else this offseason. With Alshon Jeffery expected back this week, Barkley could be worth a look in two-quarterback leagues against the Packers. Source: Chicago Sun-Times