Matt Barkley | Quarterback | #12

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227
College: USC
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (98) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Matt Barkley completed 24-of-40 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in the Bears' 41-21, Week 16 loss to the Redskins.
After turning the ball over four times last week, Barkley came out like Santa and gift-wrapped five more turnovers to the Redskins in this one. Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland each picked him off twice, while Will Blackmon got the other one. Barkley made some solid throws, particularly a 37-yard sideline shot to Alshon Jeffery that set up a dime to Cameron Meredith on the next play for a 21-yard touchdown just before halftime. Barkley has proved the past two weeks he isn't the answer for 2017. The Bears will wrap up their three-win season next week in Minnesota. Dec 24 - 4:12 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CHI59516258.61163232.67.226772.4.3001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2013PHI3304961.2300100.06.10042-2-.7-1.0001
2014PHI101.00.0.000030.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
7Oct 20@GB61540.0815.4021-1-1.000
12Nov 27TEN285451.93165.93220.000
13Dec 4SF111861.119210.70043.800
14Dec 11@DET203262.52126.61000.000
15Dec 18GB304369.83628.42300.001
16Dec 24WAS244060.03238.12500.000
17Jan 1@MINGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Connor Barth
 

 