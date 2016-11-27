Dontari Poe | Defensive Lineman | #92 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (26) / 8/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 346 College: Memphis Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are not expected to use the franchise tag on free agent NT Dontari Poe. There had been some chatter that if the Chiefs re-signed Eric Berry or Poe, then they could tag the other, but that won't be the case after Kansas City made Berry the league's highest-paid safety. The Chiefs don't have a ton of cap room and won't be able to keep everyone. Poe, 26, is one of the NFL's few nose tackles who can play on every down. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Chiefs GM John Dorsey said the team has been in touch with free agent NT Dontari Poe. "We’ve had very good conversations with Dontari Poe’s people," said Dorsey. Poe finished 34th among 73 qualifiers in PFF's defensive tackle grades. The Chiefs would welcome Poe back with open arms, but locking up Eric Berry is their No. 1 priority. With less than $4 million in cap space, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Chiefs are able to keep both players. Source: kcchiefs.com

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he "hope[s]" impending free agent NT Dontari Poe returns in 2017. "I’ll just say generically, with all the guys we drafted, we want them all back," Hunt said. "That’s got to be balanced, at some point, with the cap. It’s truly a dynamic process as we go through it, but I certainly hope Dontari is back with us this year." The quote is not as strong as the one Hunt provided when asked about fellow free agent Eric Berry, suggesting the team has prioritized the safety over Poe. With limited cap space, the Chiefs likely will not be able to re-sign both. Source: Kansas City Star