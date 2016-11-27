Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Dontari Poe | Defensive Lineman | #92
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 346
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are not expected to use the franchise tag on free agent NT Dontari Poe.
There had been some chatter that if the Chiefs re-signed Eric Berry or Poe, then they could tag the other, but that won't be the case after Kansas City made Berry the league's highest-paid safety. The Chiefs don't have a ton of cap room and won't be able to keep everyone. Poe, 26, is one of the NFL's few nose tackles who can play on every down.
Mar 1 - 10:34 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chiefs GM John Dorsey said the team has been in touch with free agent NT Dontari Poe.
"We’ve had very good conversations with Dontari Poe’s people," said Dorsey. Poe finished 34th among 73 qualifiers in PFF's defensive tackle grades. The Chiefs would welcome Poe back with open arms, but locking up Eric Berry is their No. 1 priority. With less than $4 million in cap space, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Chiefs are able to keep both players.
Feb 9 - 8:50 PM
Source:
kcchiefs.com
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he "hope[s]" impending free agent NT Dontari Poe returns in 2017.
"I’ll just say generically, with all the guys we drafted, we want them all back," Hunt said. "That’s got to be balanced, at some point, with the cap. It’s truly a dynamic process as we go through it, but I certainly hope Dontari is back with us this year." The quote is not as strong as the one Hunt provided when asked about fellow free agent Eric Berry, suggesting the team has prioritized the safety over Poe. With limited cap space, the Chiefs likely will not be able to re-sign both.
Feb 4 - 1:09 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Chiefs NT Dontari Poe left Week 12 against the Broncos with a back injury.
Poe went down in the second quarter. He never returned despite being listed as questionable.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:26:00 PM
More Dontari Poe Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
16
18
9
27
1.5
2
1.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
KC
16
28
10
38
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
KC
15
43
8
51
4.5
30
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
KC
16
38
8
46
6.0
30
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
15
29
10
39
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
16
18
9
27
1.5
2
1.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
0
1
1
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3
Darrin Reaves
4
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
3
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Feb 28
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
