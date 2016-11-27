Player Page

Dontari Poe | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 346
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (11) / KC
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are not expected to use the franchise tag on free agent NT Dontari Poe.
There had been some chatter that if the Chiefs re-signed Eric Berry or Poe, then they could tag the other, but that won't be the case after Kansas City made Berry the league's highest-paid safety. The Chiefs don't have a ton of cap room and won't be able to keep everyone. Poe, 26, is one of the NFL's few nose tackles who can play on every down. Mar 1 - 10:34 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC 16189271.521.3000001300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012KC 162810380.00.0000000400000
2013KC 15438514.5306.7000000400000
2014KC 16388466.0305.0000000100000
2015KC 152910391.022.0000101000000
2016KC 16189271.521.3000001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@HOU2350.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@PIT0110.524.0000000000000
6Oct 16@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NO0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@IND1120.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6JAC2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@CAR1340.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20TB2020.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ATL3030.00.0000000000000
14Dec 8OAK1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TEN1011.00.0000001000000
16Dec 25DEN1010.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@LAC2020.00.0000000000000

