Robert Turbin | Running Back | #33

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/2/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 225
College: Utah State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (106) / SEA
Colts re-signed RB Robert Turbin to a two-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $4.1 million. Turbin was Frank Gore's primary backup last season, and it looks like the Colts could stick with that arrangement for 2017. Turbin vultured seven touchdowns and caught 26 passes in 2016. Indy really needs to inject some young talent into its backfield via the draft. Mar 13 - 4:06 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND154716410.93.5072617911.96.90100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012SEA168035422.14.4101918111.39.50000000
2013SEA167726416.53.4008603.87.5001177000
2014SEA167431019.44.2001618611.611.60210000
2015DAL105019919.94.0017232.33.30000000
2016IND154716410.93.5072617911.96.90100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET144.002157.5000000
2Sep 18@DEN3103.3100.0000000
3Sep 25LAC492.3100.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC122.00231.5000000
6Oct 16@HOU32.704225.5000000
7Oct 23@TEN231.5011919.0000000
8Oct 30KC294.503258.3000000
9Nov 6@GB2105.002136.5000000
11Nov 20TEN242.0100.0000000
12Nov 24PIT22010.002-2-1.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ6162.7100.0000000
14Dec 11HOU3103.304338.3000000
15Dec 18@MIN7324.6222211.0000000
16Dec 24@OAK6183.002115.5100000
17Jan 1JAC3155.012189.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 