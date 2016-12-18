Robert Turbin | Running Back | #33 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (27) / 12/2/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 225 College: Utah State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (106) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2017: Signed a two-year contract. Share: Tweet

Colts re-signed RB Robert Turbin to a two-year contract. The deal is worth "up to" $4.1 million. Turbin was Frank Gore's primary backup last season, and it looks like the Colts could stick with that arrangement for 2017. Turbin vultured seven touchdowns and caught 26 passes in 2016. Indy really needs to inject some young talent into its backfield via the draft. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Robert Turbin rushed three times for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' Week 17 win over the Jaguars. He added two catches for 18 yards. The vultured touchdown was Turbin's seventh of the season. Now 27, it's Turbin's professed desire to become a bell-cow back, but even with Frank Gore possibly moving on as the Colts' starter, it's an extremely unlikely dream for journeyman Turbin, who averaged 3.48 yards per carry in 2016. Turbin is headed to free agency.

Robert Turbin rushed seven times for 32 yards and two touchdowns and caught 2-of-2 targets for 22 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings. Turbin is a thorn in the side of Frank Gore owners, but he has become a useful part of the Colts' offense as a short-yardage and red-zone back and can be effective on screen passes. Turbin is not going away as a threat to Gore's touchdown potential. The Colts will travel to Oakland for Week 16.