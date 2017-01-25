Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Bralon Addison
(RB)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
David Cobb
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Justin Perillo
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Kendall Wright | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 191
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2017: Signed a one-year, $4 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears signed WR Kendall Wright to a one-year, $4 million contract.
Wright was underused as the Titans' slot receiver last year, but he has the talent to make an impact in Chicago. His signing makes Eddie Royal's $5 million cap hit expendable. Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, and Wright should open 2017 as Chicago's top three wideouts, with Markus Wheaton competing for a roster spot. The 20th overall pick in the 2012 draft, 27-year-old Wright offers vertical ability in the slot. He underachieved in Tennessee due to clashes with several different coaching staffs and hard-luck injuries.
Mar 11 - 7:16 PM
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post believes impending free agent Kendall Wright would be a good fit for the Broncos.
It's a near certainty that Wright won't be back in Tennessee, and Denver could use a slot receiver to complement Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Coming off a season where he was benched multiple times, Wright should be relatively affordable. Denver's offense was painfully stagnant down the stretch.
Jan 25 - 7:43 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Impending free agent Kendall Wright said he feels "free."
Benched in Week 14 and a healthy scratch in the season finale, Wright has certainly played his final game with the Titans, who did not have much need for a player they deemed a slot receiver. Wright will head to free agency coming off two disappointing seasons, but he is only 27 and flashed big-time talent early in his career. He might have to settle for a prove-it deal, but Wright could end up being one of the bargains of free agency.
Jan 3 - 9:52 AM
Source:
ESPN
Titans WR Kendall Wright is a healthy scratch for Week 17 against the Texans.
It's a fitting end to Wright's nightmare 2016. Headed for free agency, Wright isn't a part of the Titans' future after catching just 29 passes in 11 games this season. Also inactive for the Titans are CB Jason McCourty, DB Curtis Riley, OLB David Bass, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro and DE Angelo Blackson.
Jan 1 - 11:33 AM
Source:
Paul Kuharsky on Twitter
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
Mar 11 - 7:16 PM
Beat writer sees Wright as fit for Broncos
Jan 25 - 7:43 PM
Impending free agent WR Wright feels 'free'
Jan 3 - 9:52 AM
Kendall Wright healthy scratch for finale
Jan 1 - 11:33 AM
More Kendall Wright Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4517)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(4202)
3
B. Cooks
NE
(3701)
4
A. Peterson
MIN
(3613)
5
D. Jackson
TB
(2996)
6
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2959)
7
K. Cousins
WAS
(2811)
8
S. Gilmore
NE
(2502)
9
A. Bouye
JAC
(2407)
10
T. Smith
PHI
(2405)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
11
29
416
37.8
14.3
1
3
1
15
1.4
15.0
0
0
0
32
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
TEN
15
64
626
41.7
9.8
0
4
1
4
.3
4.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
TEN
16
94
1079
67.4
11.5
2
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TEN
14
57
715
51.1
12.5
1
6
4
54
3.9
13.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
10
36
408
40.8
11.3
1
3
5
17
1.7
3.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
11
29
416
37.8
14.3
1
3
1
15
1.4
15.0
0
0
0
32
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 2
@HOU
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
8
133
16.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
4
84
21.0
1
1
15
15.0
0
0
4
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAC
2
64
32.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
2
8
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
4
52
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
28
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Connor Shaw
3
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Bralon Addison
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
New Bears WR Markus Wheaton (shoulder surgery) is still rehabbing.
Wheaton doesn't expect to be "fully recovered" until next month. It sounds like he will miss a decent chunk of the offseason program. Injuries wrecked Wheaton's final year in Pittsburgh. Expectations should be low for his output in Chicago.
Mar 10
3
Eddie Royal
4
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Kendall Wright
3
Josh Bellamy
4
Rueben Randle
5
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason.
Mar 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
