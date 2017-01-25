Kendall Wright | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (27) / 11/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 191 College: Baylor Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/11/2017: Signed a one-year, $4 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears signed WR Kendall Wright to a one-year, $4 million contract. Wright was underused as the Titans' slot receiver last year, but he has the talent to make an impact in Chicago. His signing makes Eddie Royal's $5 million cap hit expendable. Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, and Wright should open 2017 as Chicago's top three wideouts, with Markus Wheaton competing for a roster spot. The 20th overall pick in the 2012 draft, 27-year-old Wright offers vertical ability in the slot. He underachieved in Tennessee due to clashes with several different coaching staffs and hard-luck injuries.

Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post believes impending free agent Kendall Wright would be a good fit for the Broncos. It's a near certainty that Wright won't be back in Tennessee, and Denver could use a slot receiver to complement Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Coming off a season where he was benched multiple times, Wright should be relatively affordable. Denver's offense was painfully stagnant down the stretch. Source: Denver Post

Impending free agent Kendall Wright said he feels "free." Benched in Week 14 and a healthy scratch in the season finale, Wright has certainly played his final game with the Titans, who did not have much need for a player they deemed a slot receiver. Wright will head to free agency coming off two disappointing seasons, but he is only 27 and flashed big-time talent early in his career. He might have to settle for a prove-it deal, but Wright could end up being one of the bargains of free agency. Source: ESPN