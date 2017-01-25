Player Page

Kendall Wright | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 191
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / TEN
Bears signed WR Kendall Wright to a one-year, $4 million contract.
Wright was underused as the Titans' slot receiver last year, but he has the talent to make an impact in Chicago. His signing makes Eddie Royal's $5 million cap hit expendable. Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, and Wright should open 2017 as Chicago's top three wideouts, with Markus Wheaton competing for a roster spot. The 20th overall pick in the 2012 draft, 27-year-old Wright offers vertical ability in the slot. He underachieved in Tennessee due to clashes with several different coaching staffs and hard-luck injuries. Mar 11 - 7:16 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN112941637.814.3131151.415.000032000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012TEN156462641.79.80414.34.00010000
2013TEN1694107967.411.52200.0.00000000
2014TEN145771551.112.5164543.913.50010000
2015TEN103640840.811.3135171.73.40000000
2016TEN112941637.814.3131151.415.000032000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2@HOU2147.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA199.0000.0000000
6Oct 16CLE813316.6100.0000000
7Oct 23IND2126.0000.0000000
8Oct 27JAC48421.0111515.0004000
9Nov 6@LAC26432.0000.0000000
10Nov 13GB284.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@IND45213.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CHI00.0000.00028000
15Dec 18@KC2199.5000.0000000
16Dec 24@JAC22110.5000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Josh Bellamy
4Rueben Randle
5Dres Anderson
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 