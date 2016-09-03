Player Page

Doug Martin | Running Back | #22

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 223
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Doug Martin is inactive for Week 16 against the Saints.
Unless Martin suffered an injury in pre-game warmups, he's a healthy scratch for the fantasy finals. The stunning turn of events leaves Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims to form a committee in the Bucs' backfield. Rodgers will be the leader on early downs, but Sims will likely have a touch edge. He's the preferred option for Martin owners suddenly in a desperate situation. Outside Tampa, Alfred Blue is an ideal plug-and-play. Also inactive for the Bucs are QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, RT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus and DE William Gholston. Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB814442152.62.9031413416.89.60010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012TB16319145490.94.65114947229.59.60110000
2013TB612745676.03.611126611.05.500140000
2014TB1113549444.93.71213645.84.90000000
2015TB16288140287.64.9463327116.98.20150000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL18623.405346.8000000
2Sep 18@ARZ7233.3000.0000000
10Nov 13CHI16332.1111313.0000000
11Nov 20@KC24632.6034214.0000000
12Nov 27SEA23873.80231.5010000
13Dec 4@SD17452.6112323.0000000
14Dec 11NO23662.912199.5000000
15Dec 18@DAL16422.6000.0000000
17Jan 1CARGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Doug Martin
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 