Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Alan Cross
(RB)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Cecil Shorts
(WR)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Doug Martin | Running Back | #22
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 223
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $35.75 million contract. The deal contains $15 million guaranteed. Another $6.75 million is available through incentives. 2016: $4 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2017: $7 million, 2018: $6.75 million, 2019-2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Doug Martin is inactive for Week 16 against the Saints.
Unless Martin suffered an injury in pre-game warmups, he's a healthy scratch for the fantasy finals. The stunning turn of events leaves Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims to form a committee in the Bucs' backfield. Rodgers will be the leader on early downs, but Sims will likely have a touch edge. He's the preferred option for Martin owners suddenly in a desperate situation. Outside Tampa, Alfred Blue is an ideal plug-and-play. Also inactive for the Bucs are QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, RT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus and DE William Gholston.
Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Doug Martin had 16 carries for 42 yards in Week 15 against Dallas.
It was more of the same from Martin, who averaged under 3.0 YPC. He didn't have much room against a tough Dallas run defense. Martin has given the Bucs next to nothing since returning from a hamstring injury, but is locked into a featured role. He'll be a mid-range RB2 against the Saints in Week 16.
Dec 18 - 11:42 PM
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, "There’s nothing wrong with Doug Martin."
"Doug has been running hard," Koetter said. "What we’ve got to do is give him more lanes." Much has been made about Martin's sub-3 yards-per-carry average since returning from injury, but Koetter thinks the back has been making something out of nothing. Unfortunately, those effort yards have not amounted to much for fantasy owners. With a tough matchup against the Cowboys up next, Martin will be no better than a mid-range RB2.
Dec 13 - 10:52 AM
Source:
Florida Football Insiders
Doug Martin rushed 23 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 14 win over the Saints.
He added two receptions for 19 additional yards. Bucs OC Todd Monken claimed earlier in the week that Jacquizz Rodgers had earned more work, but 'Quizz touched the ball twice. Martin ceded just seven touches to a returning Charles Sims. Monken confirmed the obvious: Martin remains the Bucs' bell-cow. Martin has a solid Week 15 matchup in the Cowboys, but game flow is always a concern against Big D. Martin will be a mid-range RB2.
Dec 11 - 7:40 PM
Doug Martin stunningly inactive for Week 16
Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Doug Martin held in check against Dallas
Dec 18 - 11:42 PM
Koetter: There’s nothing wrong w/Doug Martin
Dec 13 - 10:52 AM
Doug Martin gets ball 25 times in victory
Dec 11 - 7:40 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
8
144
421
52.6
2.9
0
3
14
134
16.8
9.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
TB
16
319
1454
90.9
4.6
5
11
49
472
29.5
9.6
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2013
TB
6
127
456
76.0
3.6
1
1
12
66
11.0
5.5
0
0
1
40
0
0
0
2014
TB
11
135
494
44.9
3.7
1
2
13
64
5.8
4.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
16
288
1402
87.6
4.9
4
6
33
271
16.9
8.2
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
18
62
3.4
0
5
34
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
7
23
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
CHI
16
33
2.1
1
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@KC
24
63
2.6
0
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SEA
23
87
3.8
0
2
3
1.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SD
17
45
2.6
1
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
23
66
2.9
1
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DAL
16
42
2.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
Luke Stocker
3
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16.
Dotson returned to practice this week, but will miss his third straight game. The Bucs are also down backup RT Gosder Cherilus. Leonard Wester should draw the start against the Saints.
Dec 23
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
