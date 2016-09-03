Doug Martin | Running Back | #22 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (27) / 1/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 223 College: Boise State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a five-year, $35.75 million contract. The deal contains $15 million guaranteed. Another $6.75 million is available through incentives. 2016: $4 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2017: $7 million, 2018: $6.75 million, 2019-2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Doug Martin is inactive for Week 16 against the Saints. Unless Martin suffered an injury in pre-game warmups, he's a healthy scratch for the fantasy finals. The stunning turn of events leaves Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims to form a committee in the Bucs' backfield. Rodgers will be the leader on early downs, but Sims will likely have a touch edge. He's the preferred option for Martin owners suddenly in a desperate situation. Outside Tampa, Alfred Blue is an ideal plug-and-play. Also inactive for the Bucs are QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, RT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus and DE William Gholston.

Doug Martin had 16 carries for 42 yards in Week 15 against Dallas. It was more of the same from Martin, who averaged under 3.0 YPC. He didn't have much room against a tough Dallas run defense. Martin has given the Bucs next to nothing since returning from a hamstring injury, but is locked into a featured role. He'll be a mid-range RB2 against the Saints in Week 16.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, "There’s nothing wrong with Doug Martin." "Doug has been running hard," Koetter said. "What we’ve got to do is give him more lanes." Much has been made about Martin's sub-3 yards-per-carry average since returning from injury, but Koetter thinks the back has been making something out of nothing. Unfortunately, those effort yards have not amounted to much for fantasy owners. With a tough matchup against the Cowboys up next, Martin will be no better than a mid-range RB2. Source: Florida Football Insiders