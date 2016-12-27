Player Page

Chandler Jones | Linebacker | #55

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 265
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Speaking Monday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the team will franchise tag impending free agent Chandler Jones if a long-term deal is not reached.
Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson are also headed to the open market, but the Cardinals want to keep 27-year-old (in February) Jones after he tallied 11 sacks his first year in the desert. A long-term deal is the most likely outcome. Jan 2 - 1:23 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ1638114911.0857.7000204300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012NE 142421455.0336.6000003500000
2013NE 1640397911.5736.3000111000000
2014NE 103013436.0498.2000102200000
2015NE 1531134412.5897.1100004200000
2016ARZ153710479.5656.8000203200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE3251.055.0000100000000
2Sep 18TB1011.01010.0000000000000
3Sep 25@BUF3031.022.0000000000000
4Oct 2LAR4041.055.0000101000000
5Oct 6@SF4150.00.0000000100000
6Oct 17NYJ0220.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23SEA3031.02020.0000001000000
8Oct 30@CAR0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SF4042.073.5000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN4151.01010.0000001000000
12Nov 27@ATL2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS1120.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@MIA3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NO4040.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@SEA1231.564.0000000000000
17Jan 1@LAR1121.52013.3000001100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3Stepfan Taylor
4Kerwynn Williams
GLB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Jeremy Ross
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Darren Fells
3Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Earl Watford
LG1Mike Iupati
2Taylor Boggs
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
RG1John Wetzel
2Cole Toner
RT1Earl Watford
2Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 