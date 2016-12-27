Chandler Jones | Linebacker | #55 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 2/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 265 College: Syracuse Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/23/2012: Signed a four-year, $8.173 million contract. The deal contains $7.42 million guaranteed, including a $4.384 million signing bonus. 2016: $7.79 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Speaking Monday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the team will franchise tag impending free agent Chandler Jones if a long-term deal is not reached. Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson are also headed to the open market, but the Cardinals want to keep 27-year-old (in February) Jones after he tallied 11 sacks his first year in the desert. A long-term deal is the most likely outcome. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter

FOX Sports Arizona's Mike Jurecki reports the Cardinals would like to work out a long-term deal with impending free agent OLB Chandler Jones, but they could use the franchise tag in the "worst-case" scenario. Jones has had an exceptional first season in Arizona, recording 9.5 sacks, getting consistent pressure, and standing up pretty well against the run. The Cardinals would not have traded for Jones unless they planned on keeping him around after this season, and it would be a surprise if he is allowed to hit the open market. Jones might not hit the $100-million mark with his next deal, but he should get pretty close. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

The Cardinals are discussing a contract extension with OLB Chandler Jones. Arizona sent New England a second-round pick (and since-released G/C Jonathan Cooper) in exchange for Jones, and isn't going to let him walk after one year in the desert. Jones has been an early-season animal for the Cardinals, piling up five sacks and two forced fumbles through seven starts. He's 26 years old. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports