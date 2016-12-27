Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Travis Harvey
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Jake Coker
(QB)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chandler Jones | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 265
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/23/2012: Signed a four-year, $8.173 million contract. The deal contains $7.42 million guaranteed, including a $4.384 million signing bonus. 2016: $7.79 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking Monday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the team will franchise tag impending free agent Chandler Jones if a long-term deal is not reached.
Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson are also headed to the open market, but the Cardinals want to keep 27-year-old (in February) Jones after he tallied 11 sacks his first year in the desert. A long-term deal is the most likely outcome.
Jan 2 - 1:23 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
FOX Sports Arizona's Mike Jurecki reports the Cardinals would like to work out a long-term deal with impending free agent OLB Chandler Jones, but they could use the franchise tag in the "worst-case" scenario.
Jones has had an exceptional first season in Arizona, recording 9.5 sacks, getting consistent pressure, and standing up pretty well against the run. The Cardinals would not have traded for Jones unless they planned on keeping him around after this season, and it would be a surprise if he is allowed to hit the open market. Jones might not hit the $100-million mark with his next deal, but he should get pretty close.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 08:53:00 AM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
The Cardinals are discussing a contract extension with OLB Chandler Jones.
Arizona sent New England a second-round pick (and since-released G/C Jonathan Cooper) in exchange for Jones, and isn't going to let him walk after one year in the desert. Jones has been an early-season animal for the Cardinals, piling up five sacks and two forced fumbles through seven starts. He's 26 years old.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Teammates believe Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones can get 20 sacks this season.
"There’s no doubt about it. He has that potential to be a 20-plus sack guy," Patrick Peterson said. "If (Dwight) Freeney had eight sacks in a backup role, Chandler should probably get 20 in a starting role," Tyrann Mathieu added. Considering only 10 players have ever cracked 20 sacks, that might not be a realistic goal for Jones, but it is a sign of how highly he is rated inside the clubhouse. After coming over from the Patriots via trade this offseason, Jones should offer Arizona the true pass-rushing threat they have been missing for several years.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 08:17:00 AM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Arians: Chandler Jones will remain Cardinal
Jan 2 - 1:23 PM
Cards can tag Chandler Jones in 'worst case'
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 08:53:00 AM
Cards in extension talks with Chandler Jones
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Teammates think Chandler Jones can get 20
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 08:17:00 AM
More Chandler Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
16
38
11
49
11.0
85
7.7
0
0
0
2
0
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
NE
14
24
21
45
5.0
33
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
3
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
16
40
39
79
11.5
73
6.3
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
10
30
13
43
6.0
49
8.2
0
0
0
1
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
15
31
13
44
12.5
89
7.1
1
0
0
0
0
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
15
37
10
47
9.5
65
6.8
0
0
0
2
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
3
2
5
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
1
0
1
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
3
0
3
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
4
0
4
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
3
0
3
1.0
20
20.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
4
0
4
2.0
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
4
1
5
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
1
2
3
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
1
1
2
1.5
20
13.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, and doesn't need surgery.
Johnson's injury looked absolutely brutal on replay, but he's escaped with the best-possible news. He needs "just" 6-8 weeks of rehab. Johnson finishes 2016 as the yards from scrimmage leader (2,118), and cleared the 100 barrier in 15-of-16 contests. Johnson's monumental workload will be a concern down the line, but still only 25, he'll be ready to go as the RB1 in 2017.
Jan 2
2
Andre Ellington
3
Stepfan Taylor
4
Kerwynn Williams
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
3
Brittan Golden
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Jeremy Ross
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Darren Fells
Sidelined
Cardinals declared TE Darren Fells, TE Gerald Christian, WR Chris Hubert, OLB Alex Okafor, G/T Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Xavier Williams, and DT Ed Stinson inactive for Week 8 at Carolina.
Jermaine Gresham will be a full-time tight end with Fells (shoulder) down.
Oct 30
3
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) won't return for Week 17.
The No. 24 overall pick of the 2015 draft heads into the offseason having missed the final three games. Humphries, who was a healthy scratch his entire rookie year, began the season at right tackle before filling in for Jared Veldheer (triceps) for three games. Veldheer will re-gain blindside control in 2017.
Dec 27
2
Earl Watford
LG
1
Mike Iupati
Questionable
Cardinals LG Mike Iupati (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
It's his first practice since going down in Week 5. Coach Bruce Arians said Iupati "looked good" and is trending toward playing. Barring any setbacks, Iupati should return for Sunday night's game against Seattle.
Oct 19
2
Taylor Boggs
Sidelined
Bears waived C Taylor Boggs and DB Marcus Trice.
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs says Boggs is a "strong possibility" for the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of North Texas, Trice had five tackles this preseason.
Aug 30
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Evan Boehm
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Cole Toner
RT
1
Earl Watford
2
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
