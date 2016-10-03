Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mohamed Sanu | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/22/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (83) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mohamed Sanu left Week 4 against Buffalo with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the game. The Falcons also lost Julio Jones to a hip flexor. Sanu had just one catch for three yards before exiting. He's going to be in a race to get cleared for Week 5. Oct 1 - 2:53 PM
More Mohamed Sanu Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017ATL31516053.310.70100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012CIN81615419.39.6045151.93.00000000
2013CIN164745528.49.7024161.04.00010000
2014CIN165679049.414.1257513.27.30000000
2015CIN163339424.611.90010714.47.10202000
2016ATL155965343.511.10415.35.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CHI6477.8000.0000000
2Sep 17GB58517.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@DET4287.0100.0000000
4Oct 1BUF133.00144.0000000
6Oct 15MIAGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22@NEGame scheduled for 10/22 8:30 PM ET
8Oct 29@NYJGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@CARGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12DALGame scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11Nov 20@SEAGame scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26TBGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3MINGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 7NOGame scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15Dec 18@TBGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@NOGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31CARGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
4Brian Hill
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Derrick Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Andre Roberts
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Levine Toilolo
3Eric Saubert
LT1Jake Matthews
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Andy Levitre
C1Alex Mack
2Ben Garland
RG1Wes Schweitzer
2Sean Harlow
3Austin Pasztor
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 