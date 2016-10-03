Mohamed Sanu | Wide Receiver | #12

He's done for the game. The Falcons also lost Julio Jones to a hip flexor. Sanu had just one catch for three yards before exiting. He's going to be in a race to get cleared for Week 5.

Mohamed Sanu caught 4-of-6 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Lions.

Sanu has now seen at least six targets in each of the first three games, but he doesn't make many big plays. Sanu did find the end zone from four yards out in this one for his first score of the season. Sanu did commit a drop that ended up in Darius Slay's arms for Matt Ryan's third interception. Sanu is a better real-life player than fantasy asset. He's a fringe WR5/6 for bye-week use.