Mohamed Sanu | Wide Receiver | #12

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adam Wainwright having elbow surgery Tuesday
Kershaw won't start on short rest in NLDS
Salvador Perez (groin) held out of lineup
Gray in 'major consideration' for NL WC Game
Adam Jones (legs) sitting out again Sunday
Scherzer (hamstring) MRI shows 'minor tweak'
Adrian Beltre (hamstring) back in lineup Sun.
Andrew McCutchen (foot) returns to lineup
Seeking 60th HR, Stanton to hit leadoff Sun.
Cabrera's four RBI help Mets best Phils in 11
Smith drives in both Sox runs in win over CLE
Bonifacio's three-run shot downs Diamondbacks
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Crabtree, Conley inactive versus Broncos
Titans' Mariota leaves with hamstring injury
Dalvin Cook exits w/ non-contact knee injury
Falcons lose Julio Jones, Sanu to injury
Update: Ben Watson clears concussion protocol
Carlos Hyde officially active vs. Cardinals
Melvin Gordon officially active vs. Eagles
Panthers lose FS Kurt Coleman to knee injury
Ben Watson placed in concussion protocol
Julio Jones suffers hip flexor in Week 4
Adrian Peterson plays 6 snaps in Week 4 win
Alvin Kamara catches 10 passes, TD in London
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler only plays first half vs. Lakers
Karl Anthony-Towns scores 15 in 21 minutes
Gorgui Dieng drops 14-12 line as backup C
Taj Gibson posts 18 and nine as starting PF
Jeff Teague drops 11 points with nine assists
Lonzo Ball posts 5-7-8 line in 36 minutes
Brandon Ingram scores 10 points in loss
Julius Randle scores 15 points vs. Wolves
Kyle Kuzma steals the show with 19 points
Paul Millsap drops 22 and 11 in Nuggets debut
Emmanuel Mudiay scores 19 points vs. Dubs
Trey Lyles gets first shot at No. 2 PF job
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators assign Thomas Chabot to AHL
Owen Tippett cracks Florida's 23-man roster
Niklas Kronwall questionable for opener
Kevin Shattenkirk to start on top pair
Nick Foligno to start season at center
Anders Bjork slated for top-six role with BOS
Zacha to play alongside Hall and Palmieri
Nolan Patrick likely the number 2 center
Adam Henrique could see third line time
Report: Jaromir Jagr talking to 3 NHL teams
Zetterberg to make preseason debut on FRI
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Myers wins Fall Spectacular 75 at Hickory
Todd Gilliland on pole at Meridian Speedway
Ryan Truex scores pole for Las Vegas 350
Gilliland paces Meridian field in Idaho
Garcia Jr.: Lap-leader; DNF in KNPSE finale
Ross Chastain: Drive Sober 200 results
Ryan Blaney wins Drive Sober 200 in Dover
DNF for Chase Cabre in KNPSE season finale
Preece scores 5th Stafford Speedway pole
Contreras Jr. paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Clint Bowyer is quickest non-playoff contende
Kyle Busch quickest in Dover Happy Hour
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
USA dominating Internationals 11.5 to 2.5
Spieth, Reed kickoff Day 3 with 4-and-3 win
United States cruising (8-to-2) after Day Two
Thomas and Fowler improve to 2-0 on the week
Chappell and Hoffman shine in team debut
Garcia among notables to miss Close House cut
Westwood making home advantage tell, T2 at BM
Hatton hangs up 36-hole target at Close House
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trojans drop to No. 15 in Coaches Poll
Report: Oregon QB Herbert breaks collarbone
Gallup goes over 200 against Hawaii
Rosen throws for 372 in win over Colorado
Rudolph has five scores in shootout win
McQuarley runs for five scores 56-38 win
Browning throws for three scores in easy win
Devin Singletary finds end zone four times
Pettis destroys Beavers for 12-116-3 in rout
Chunn stomps on LSU for 191 yards rushing
CCU's Williams explodes for 9-266-2
Kerryon Johnson hits end zone thrice in win
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Joselu hands Newcastle a point home
Coutinho strike not enough against Newcastle
Unlikely heroes power Arsenal to 2-0 win
Burnley impress again with another road win
Toffees continue to struggle with 0-1 loss
Kane brace as Spurs cruise past Terriers, 0-4
Richarlison rescues a late road point
De Bruyne haunts Chelsea again in City win
Morata leaves City loss with hamstring injury
West Ham sneaks by Swansea thanks to Sakho
Terriers no match for high-flying Spurs, 0-4
Palace fear the worst against in-form United
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Alex Gray
(TE)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Eric Saubert
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Mohamed Sanu | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/22/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 210
College:
Rutgers
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (83) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2016: Signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract. The deal contains $14 million guaranteed, including a $7 million signing bonus. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: $6 million, 2020: $6.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mohamed Sanu left Week 4 against Buffalo with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the game. The Falcons also lost Julio Jones to a hip flexor. Sanu had just one catch for three yards before exiting. He's going to be in a race to get cleared for Week 5.
Oct 1 - 2:53 PM
Mohamed Sanu caught 4-of-6 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Lions.
Sanu has now seen at least six targets in each of the first three games, but he doesn't make many big plays. Sanu did find the end zone from four yards out in this one for his first score of the season. Sanu did commit a drop that ended up in Darius Slay's arms for Matt Ryan's third interception. Sanu is a better real-life player than fantasy asset. He's a fringe WR5/6 for bye-week use.
Sep 24 - 5:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu caught 5-of-6 passes for 85 yards in Week 2 against the Packers.
Sanu did most his damage early, catching just two passes in the second half. He finished behind only Julio Jones (9) in targets. Sanu will remain a low-upside DFS play for Week 3.
Sep 18 - 12:44 AM
Mohamed Sanu caught 6-of-8 targets for 47 yards in the Falcons' Week 1 win over the Bears.
The Bears essentially sold out to stop Julio Jones, so Sanu was allowed to rack up short catches in the middle of the field. Sanu's nine targets actually led the team. Still, he will remain a low-upside WR4/5 when the Falcons play the Packers in Week 2. The Falcons have an awful lot of mouths to feed, including Julio, Sanu, Austin Hooper, Taylor Gabriel, and both running backs.
Sep 10 - 4:29 PM
Falcons lose Julio Jones, Sanu to injury
Oct 1 - 2:53 PM
Sanu scores short TD in win over Lions
Sep 24 - 5:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu has solid game on SNF
Sep 18 - 12:44 AM
Momahed Sanu goes 6-47 against Bears
Sep 10 - 4:29 PM
More Mohamed Sanu Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ATL
3
15
160
53.3
10.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CIN
8
16
154
19.3
9.6
0
4
5
15
1.9
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
16
47
455
28.4
9.7
0
2
4
16
1.0
4.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
16
56
790
49.4
14.1
2
5
7
51
3.2
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
33
394
24.6
11.9
0
0
10
71
4.4
7.1
0
2
0
2
0
0
0
2016
ATL
15
59
653
43.5
11.1
0
4
1
5
.3
5.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CHI
6
47
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
GB
5
85
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@DET
4
28
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
BUF
1
3
3.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
MIA
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@NE
Game scheduled for 10/22 8:30 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@CAR
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
DAL
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11
Nov 20
@SEA
Game scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
TB
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 7
NO
Game scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15
Dec 18
@TB
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@NO
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
CAR
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
4
Brian Hill
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Questionable
Julio Jones suffered a hip flexor in Sunday's Week 4 game with Buffalo.
Jones went down late in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime. It's a huge blow to the Falcons pass game, though this is an injury he'll have a chance to play through next week. With Mohamed Sanu also sidelined, Justin Hardy and Taylor Gabriel are playing in two-wide sets.
Oct 1
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Andre Roberts
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
Questionable
Mohamed Sanu left Week 4 against Buffalo with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the game. The Falcons also lost Julio Jones to a hip flexor. Sanu had just one catch for three yards before exiting. He's going to be in a race to get cleared for Week 5.
Oct 1
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Eric Saubert
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Andy Levitre
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Ben Garland
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Sean Harlow
3
Austin Pasztor
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
Sidelined
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder (concussion) is inactive for Week 4 against Buffalo.
Schraeder was ruled out earlier in the week. He'll miss his second straight game, with Ty Sambrailo getting another start. Also inactive for the Falcons are RB Terron Ward, OG Sean Harlow, OLB Vic Beasley, FS Ricardo Allen, DL Courtney Upshaw, and LB Jermaine Grace.
Oct 1
K
1
Matt Bryant
