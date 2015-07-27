Player Page

Jonathan Martin | Tackle | #75

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 315
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (42) / MIA
Former Dolphins and 49ers OL Jonathan Martin has been taken into police custody after posting a disturbing image on Instagram of a shotgun and ammunition, threatening "suicide" and/or "revenge".
Martin was the famous victim of "Bullygate" while with the Dolphins back in 2013. In the photo he posted on Friday, Martin wrote, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." In the photo, there was a shotgun and several rounds of shells lying on a bed, and Martin tagged former Dolphins teammates OG Richie Incognito and C Mike Pouncey. Martin also tagged two others, presumably from his old high school, while also tagging the #MiamiDolphins and #HarvardWestlake, his high school. Harvard Westlake subsequently shut down its campus after seeing the image. Martin was then taken into custody shortly after. The 28-year-old hasn't played in the NFL since 2014 and clearly has some mental issues. Thankfully, it didn't turn ugly. Feb 23 - 3:26 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2013MIA70000.00.0000000000000
2014SF 151010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

