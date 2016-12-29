Player Page

Vontaze Burfict | Linebacker | #55

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/24/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 255
College: Arizona State
Contract: view contract details
Bengals WLB Vontaze Burfict is facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit on Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman earlier this preseason.
Burfict is appealing, but his chances of beating the suspension seem low considering his history of illegal hits. That history also explains why Burfict is facing a lengthy suspension rather than a one- or two-game ban. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Burfict's appeal hearing will take place next week. Burfict has looked outstanding in preseason games after reporting to camp in the best shape of his life. He is the best player on a Bengals defense that will also be without top CB Adam Jones in Week 1 due to a one-game suspension. Aug 27 - 11:09 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012CIN1673521251.01111.0000200200000
2013CIN16113571703.0206.71120211800000
2014CIN51514290.00.0000101200000
2015CIN105717741.01010.02160000500000
2016CIN1173281012.0115.52540001800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
4Sep 29MIA2130.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9@DAL91100.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NE4481.088.0000000000000
7Oct 23CLE5380.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30WAS100100.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14@NYG92110.00.0000001100000
11Nov 20BUF112131.033.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BAL103130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4PHI105150.00.02540000400000
14Dec 11@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PIT2790.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Joe Mixon
4Cedric Peerman
5Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Joe Mixon
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
2Darrin Laufasa
WR11A.J. Green
2Tyler Boyd
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
5Alonzo Russell
WR21Brandon LaFell
2John Ross
3Alex Erickson
4Chris Brown
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Mason Schreck
5Cethan Carter
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Landon Lechler
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
3Dustin Stanton
4Cameron Lee
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
3J.J. Dielman
RG1Andre Smith
2Trey Hopkins
3Alex Redmond
4Kent Perkins
RT1Jake Fisher
2Eric Winston
K1Jake Elliott
2Randy Bullock
 

 