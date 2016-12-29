Welcome,



Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Darrin Laufasa
(RB)
John Ross
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Josh Malone
(WR)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Mason Schreck
(TE)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Jarveon Williams
(RB)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Vontaze Burfict | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/24/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 255
College:
Arizona State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/20/2014: Signed a four-year, $20 million contract. 2017: $3.75 million (+ $200,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bengals WLB Vontaze Burfict is facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit on Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman earlier this preseason.
Burfict is appealing, but his chances of beating the suspension seem low considering his history of illegal hits. That history also explains why Burfict is facing a lengthy suspension rather than a one- or two-game ban. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Burfict's appeal hearing will take place next week. Burfict has looked outstanding in preseason games after reporting to camp in the best shape of his life. He is the best player on a Bengals defense that will also be without top CB Adam Jones in Week 1 due to a one-game suspension.
Aug 27 - 11:09 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bengals DC Paul Guenther said WLB Vontaze Burfict reported to camp in "tremendous shape."
Burfict has been plagued by injury each of the past three years, and was limited in training camp the past two summers. He's finally healthy, and has dropped a considerable amount of weight. Guenther expects him to play in the 240s instead of his usual 260s. Still somehow only 27 (in September), Burfict maintains play-making upside.
Jul 27 - 1:56 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
According to ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell, WLB Vontaze Burfict "looks like he's dropped a lot of weight" over the offseason.
We're taking it as a good thing. Burfict looked a bit chunky last season as he dealt with numerous knee, foot, and brain injuries early and late in the year. He still had a strong season in Pro Football Focus' metrics, grading out as their No. 3-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker out of 31 qualifiers. When on the top of his game, Burfict is an elite talent at his position. He's still just 26 years old.
May 26 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Katherine Terrell
Bengals WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) will not play Week 17 against the Ravens.
Burfict is still in the concussion protocol after being allowed to play through what looked like a clear head injury against the Steelers in Week 15. There is no reason to rush him back for the meaningless season finale. Burfict should be ready to go for the offseason program.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:11:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bengals LB Burfict hit with 5-game suspension
Aug 27 - 11:09 PM
WLB Burfict shows up in 'tremendous shape'
Jul 27 - 1:56 PM
Vontaze Burfict looks in great shape at OTAs
May 26 - 10:25 AM
Vontaze Burfict (concussion) out Week 17
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:11:00 AM
More Vontaze Burfict Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
CIN
16
73
52
125
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
16
113
57
170
3.0
20
6.7
1
12
0
2
1
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
5
15
14
29
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
10
57
17
74
1.0
10
10.0
2
16
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
11
73
28
101
2.0
11
5.5
2
54
0
0
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
Vontaze Burfict's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Vontaze Burfict's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Vontaze Burfict's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Vontaze Burfict's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Sep 29
MIA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
4
4
8
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
10
0
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
@NYG
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
11
2
13
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
PHI
10
5
15
0.0
0
.0
2
54
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
2
7
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Jeremy Hill
Sidelined
Jeremy Hill was forced from the Bengals' third preseason game with a left ankle injury, and will not return.
Hill got rolled up in the first quarter, and was ruled out in the second. Before going down, Hill made his third consecutive start of the preseason, getting the ball on each of the Bengals' first two plays. He then gave way to third-down back Giovani Bernard, while impressive rookie Joe Mixon joined later on the opening series. Despite the starts, Hill hasn't been overly impressive this summer, turning 18 carries into 69 yards (3.83 YPC) and a touchdown. Mixon has been the more explosive player. Even if Hill gets the Week 1 "start," he'll be in danger of getting passed up by Mixon at any given moment.
Aug 27
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Joe Mixon
4
Cedric Peerman
5
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Jeremy Hill
2
Joe Mixon
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
2
Darrin Laufasa
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Cody Core
4
Josh Malone
5
Alonzo Russell
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
John Ross
3
Alex Erickson
4
Chris Brown
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
4
Mason Schreck
5
Cethan Carter
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
2
Landon Lechler
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
3
Dustin Stanton
4
Cameron Lee
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
3
J.J. Dielman
RG
1
Andre Smith
2
Trey Hopkins
3
Alex Redmond
4
Kent Perkins
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Eric Winston
K
1
Jake Elliott
2
Randy Bullock
