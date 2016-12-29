Vontaze Burfict | Linebacker | #55 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (26) / 9/24/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 255 College: Arizona State Contract: view contract details [x] 8/20/2014: Signed a four-year, $20 million contract. 2017: $3.75 million (+ $200,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bengals WLB Vontaze Burfict is facing a five-game suspension for an illegal hit on Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman earlier this preseason. Burfict is appealing, but his chances of beating the suspension seem low considering his history of illegal hits. That history also explains why Burfict is facing a lengthy suspension rather than a one- or two-game ban. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Burfict's appeal hearing will take place next week. Burfict has looked outstanding in preseason games after reporting to camp in the best shape of his life. He is the best player on a Bengals defense that will also be without top CB Adam Jones in Week 1 due to a one-game suspension. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Bengals DC Paul Guenther said WLB Vontaze Burfict reported to camp in "tremendous shape." Burfict has been plagued by injury each of the past three years, and was limited in training camp the past two summers. He's finally healthy, and has dropped a considerable amount of weight. Guenther expects him to play in the 240s instead of his usual 260s. Still somehow only 27 (in September), Burfict maintains play-making upside. Source: ESPN.com

According to ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell, WLB Vontaze Burfict "looks like he's dropped a lot of weight" over the offseason. We're taking it as a good thing. Burfict looked a bit chunky last season as he dealt with numerous knee, foot, and brain injuries early and late in the year. He still had a strong season in Pro Football Focus' metrics, grading out as their No. 3-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker out of 31 qualifiers. When on the top of his game, Burfict is an elite talent at his position. He's still just 26 years old. Source: Katherine Terrell