Riley Reiff | Tackle | #71

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 305
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (23) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Lions declared RT Riley Reiff, C Travis Swanson, QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley, LB Antwione Williams, FB Michael Burton, and CB Alex Carter inactive for Week 18 against the Seahawks.
Reiff (hip) and Swanson (concussion) were both listed questionable, but aren't ready to play. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at right tackle, with Graham Glasgow remaining at center and Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Jan 7 - 6:52 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET141010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012DET161010.00.00000000010000
2013DET161010.00.0000000000000
2014DET150000.00.0000000000000
2015DET161010.00.0000000000000
2016DET141010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Dan Orlovsky
RB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
3Joique Bell
4Ameer Abdullah
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
3RB1Zach Zenner
2Dwayne Washington
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Marvin Jones
2Anquan Boldin
3T.J. Jones
WR21Golden Tate
2Andre Roberts
WR31Anquan Boldin
TE1Eric Ebron
2Clay Harbor
3Matthew Mulligan
LT1Taylor Decker
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Riley Reiff
K1Matt Prater
 

 