Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Ben McCord
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Joique Bell
(RB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Desmond Martin
(RB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Riley Reiff | Tackle | #71
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 305
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (23) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Lions declared RT Riley Reiff, C Travis Swanson, QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley, LB Antwione Williams, FB Michael Burton, and CB Alex Carter inactive for Week 18 against the Seahawks.
Reiff (hip) and Swanson (concussion) were both listed questionable, but aren't ready to play. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at right tackle, with Graham Glasgow remaining at center and Laken Tomlinson at left guard.
Jan 7 - 6:52 PM
Lions RT Riley Reiff (hip) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game.
Reiff was limited in practice the last two days. He should start after being close to playing in Week 17. Lions C Travis Swanson (concussion) is also listed as questionable.
Jan 6 - 5:14 PM
Lions RT Riley Reiff (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Reiff missed Week 17 but the return to practice puts him on track to play. The Lions are hoping to have Reiff and C Travis Swanson (concussion) for the Wild Card Round.
Jan 4 - 4:29 PM
Lions RT Riley Reiff (hip) is inactive for Week 17 against the Packers.
Reiff wasn't healthy enough to play after being a late addition to the injury report. It's a downgrade to the right side of Detroit's line. Also inactive for the Lions are QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley, CB Alex Carter, FB Michael Burton, LB Antwione Williams, and C Travis Swanson.
Jan 1 - 7:10 PM
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
Jan 7 - 6:52 PM
Lions list RT Riley Reiff as questionable
Jan 6 - 5:14 PM
Lions RT Riley Reiff limited in practice
Jan 4 - 4:29 PM
Lions RT Riley Reiff (hip) out for Week 17
Jan 1 - 7:10 PM
More Riley Reiff Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2012
DET
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
2013
DET
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
Questionable
Dwayne Washington was held without a carry in Week 17.
Washington was active but didn't play any snaps. He'll be just a back up to Zach Zenner for the playoffs.
Jan 2
3
Joique Bell
4
Ameer Abdullah
I.L.
Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.
The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.
Nov 28
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
3RB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Dwayne Washington
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
Questionable
Marvin Jones caught 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards in Week 17.
It's his best game since Week 7. Jones faded badly in the second half after his hot start. He should be avoided for a matchup with Seattle in the Wild Card round.
Jan 2
2
Anquan Boldin
3
T.J. Jones
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Anquan Boldin
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Questionable
Eric Ebron caught six passes for 61 yards in Week 17 against the Packers.
It’s another solid game after Ebron had career highs against Dallas last week. Most of Ebron's yards came in garbage time. He was tackled on the two-yard line on one of his catches. Ebron finishes with 61 catches and 711 yards, but surprisingly wasn’t a factor in the red-zone with just one touchdown. Even in a tough matchup with Seattle, Ebron is one of the top tight end plays for the first round of the playoffs.
Jan 2
2
Clay Harbor
3
Matthew Mulligan
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
Sidelined
Travis Swanson (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's Wild Card game.
Swanson has been practicing the last two weeks but will miss his fifth straight game. Graham Glasgow will continue to start, with Laken Tomlinson remaining at guard.
Jan 6
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
Larry Warford
RT
1
Riley Reiff
Questionable
Lions declared RT Riley Reiff, C Travis Swanson, QB Jake Rudock, WR Jace Billingsley, LB Antwione Williams, FB Michael Burton, and CB Alex Carter inactive for Week 18 against the Seahawks.
Reiff (hip) and Swanson (concussion) were both listed questionable, but aren't ready to play. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at right tackle, with Graham Glasgow remaining at center and Laken Tomlinson at left guard.
Jan 7
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
Josh Norris and Evan Silva talk through the four playoff matchups in this 30 minute episode of the podcast.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
»
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
NFL Headlines
»
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
»
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
»
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
»
Beat reporter: Texans 'will not' fire O'Brien
»
Carroll wants to get Rawls the ball 20 times
»
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
»
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
»
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
»
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
»
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
»
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
»
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
