Ronnie Hillman | Running Back | #36

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: San Diego State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (67) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Free agent Ronnie Hillman worked out for the Cowboys on Thursday.
He was joined by ex-Jaguars running back Denard Robinson. The Cowboys are looking to stock their backfield in case of an Ezekiel Elliott suspension, which has now become a foregone conclusion. Hillman bounced around the league last season, making stops in San Diego and Minnesota after being dropped by Denver at the end of training camp. Hillman would give Dallas some backfield depth behind roster locks Elliott, Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. Jul 21 - 2:57 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2012DEN148432723.43.90110624.46.20010000
2013DEN95521824.24.0011211913.29.90010000
2014DEN810643454.34.1232113917.46.60100000
2015DEN1620786353.94.247241116.94.60010000
2016LAC84113116.43.20079311.613.30000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 23@PHI1-6-6.00122.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI4153.80294.5000000
9Nov 6DET7304.3013232.0000000
10Nov 13@WAS42.5000.0000000
15Dec 18OAK7344.9000.0000000
16Dec 24@CLE96.7000.0000000
17Jan 1KC7415.9035016.7000000

